Tom Davies – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tom Davies is an English professional footballer who plays as a Defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Sheffield United, this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Thomas Davies popularly known as Tom Davies is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and has spent more than 13 years with the club including the youth side. He has represented England U21 national team but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.
He has just played in six out of the first 12 matches and is working hard to find a starting spot in the English coach Frank Lampard‘s Everton. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Tom Davies’s Net Worth and Salary
Tom has been playing football at a top level for years which has made him some money and fame. The net worth of the player is estimated to be around £12,407,200. The market value of the player is valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt as of 2026.
He currently earns a salary of 2 Million Pounds at Sheffield United. With impressive performances, he will be offered a more lucrative contract in the future. His new deal is valued for another three years.
Tom Davies Club Career
Tom is an academy product of Everton, having joined the side when he was just 11 years old. He got promoted and was included in the U21 team of Everton ahead of the 2014/15 season. Through his consistent performances, he earned his first professional contract and signed for the club on 30 September 2015.
Tom made his professional debut against Southampton coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute at Goodison Park which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He got his first start after the sacking of manager Roberto Martínez and played the entire 90 minutes under the interim coach David Unsworth in a 3-0 win against Norwich City and earned the first man of the match award.
His performance in the 2016/17 season earned him the Everton Young Player of the Season award, the Best Goal of the Season award, and also the Performance of the Season award in the match against Man City where he scored his first-ever professional goal.
He didn’t play much under the coach Ronald Koeman and struggled to find his form under him. He was named captain in the EFL Cup match against Rotherham in 2018 which resulted in a 2-0 win and also became the youngest player to ever captain the club. He joined Sheffield United in 2023 and will play for the club for three seasons.
Tom Davies International Career
Tom has represented England’s national football team from U16 to U21 but has failed to receive the first call-up for the senior squad. In October 2015, he was called up for the U21 side after seeing his progression from the U17 side. He was named the captain of the U17 England side ahead of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.
Tom Davies Family and Early Life
Tom was born on 30 June 1998 in Liverpool, England to the couple Tony Davies and Daine Davies. His brother Liam is also a footballer who plays for Bala Town. Tom is the nephew of former Everton player Alan Whittle who played for the club from 1967 to 1972.
Tom Davies’s wife – Hannah Williams
With his wife, Hannah Williams, Michele Lacroix enjoys a happy personal life. The couple enjoys taking frequent outings together and sharing special moments with their web fans to give them a window into their wonderful journey.
Tom Davies Endorsements and Sponsorships
Tom has Adidas as the primary boot sponsor. He has a contract with them according to which he endorses the product on his social media and wears the company’s boot for every match he plays.
Tom Davies Cars and Tattoos
Tom is not a fan of inking his body, unlike many footballers. He has been spotted driving an Audi in the streets of England and it might not be the only car he has in his garage.
Natalie Delph – Fabian Delph Wife, her Family and more
Natalie Delph is famous for being the wife of former Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Natalie Delph is the gorgeous English beauty who fell in love with English footballer Fabian Delph. Despite leading a luxurious life, Natalie has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information.
After providing some top-class services under Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph switched to Everton in 2019. Since then the Englishman has struggled a lot due to injuries. However, he had the support of his lovely wife which made his life a lot easier. Now let’s find out more about his love life.
Natalie Delph Childhood and Family
Natalie was born on March 31, 1990, in Manchester. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.
We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Fabian Delph.
Natalie Delph Education
Natalie completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education and what her major was. We don’t have an information regarding her graduation . It is not known whether she is a scie student or an engineering student.
Natalie Delph career
Natalie’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Natalie has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Fabian from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.
Natalie Delph Net Worth
Natalie’s net worth is unknown to the public. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Natalie’s husband Fabian accumulates a significant amount of money through his contract with Everton, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph relationship
Fabian Delph met his wife in 2013 and they dated for just 9 months before getting married. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English midfielder already was a part of the Aston Villa first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Natalie. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your long-term sweetheart is always special. Fabian is the lucky person from that perspective.
The duo got married months after they started dating each other, as they were smart enough to understand the commitment and trust between them.
Natalie Delph and Fabian Delph Children
The couple has three daughters together. The first one came to earth in the same year the duo met. Natalie gave birth to their second daughter, Aleya two years later and their third daughter was born after the 2018 world cup.
Natalie Delph Social media
Natalie doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private. Natalie Delph doesn’t accept requests from strangers. Her friend list includes only her close friends .
Mason Holgate – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mason Holgate is an English professional footballer who plays as a center-back for the club Al-Gharafa in this article, we will see the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mason Holgate is a talented English footballer who has established himself as a key player for Everton. He joined the club in 2015 and has since become a versatile defender capable of playing in multiple positions.
Holgate’s impressive tackling and ball-playing skills have made him a valuable asset to the team. He has also represented England at the U21 level and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in English football.
Mason Holgate Net Worth and Salary
Mason Holgate, the talented defender earns a lucrative salary. His salary has reduced for the new club and it is not revealed. This level of success has resulted in a net worth of £12 million for the footballer.
Holgate’s performances on the pitch have consistently impressed fans and pundits alike, and his market value has continued to increase in recent years, making him one of the most valuable players in the Everton squad.
Mason Holgate Club Career
Mason Holgate began his football journey at the age of nine when he joined the academy at Barnsley Football Club. Holgate spent his formative years progressing through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2014. He quickly made his first-team debut during the 2014-15 season and was named the club’s Young Player of the Year after impressing in his debut season.
The young defender’s performances caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, and in 2015, he signed with Everton for an undisclosed fee. Holgate made his Premier League debut for the Toffees in 2016 and has since become a key player for the team, featuring regularly in the centre-back position. His impressive displays have also earned him a call-up to the England Under-21s squad, where he has shown his potential to become a future star for his country.
In 2018, Holgate was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion, where he made five league appearances. He returned to Everton the following season and played a crucial role in the team’s solid defensive displays. In the 2019-20 season, Holgate made 32 league appearances for Everton and scored his first Premier League goal in a 2-1 away win against Leicester City.
Holgate’s leadership qualities and maturity on the pitch have also been recognized by Everton, and he was named captain for a home game against Leeds United. The young defender continues to develop and improve his game, and his impressive performances have made him a fan favourite at Goodison Park. With his talent, potential, and determination, Mason Holgate is undoubtedly a player to watch out for in the future. He is now. part of the for Qatar Stars League club where he plies his trade for the Al-Gharafa team.
Mason Holgate International Career
Mason Holgate, the English footballer, has Jamaican ancestry through his grandparents and is eligible to represent both England and Jamaica at the international level. He proved his skills as the starting right-back for England under-21 during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in June 2017. While he has expressed openness to playing for Jamaica, he has also voiced his desire to be called up for England.
In March 2021, it was reported that Holgate would be called up to the Jamaica national team as part of a strategy by the Jamaican Football Federation to recruit English players and enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Mason Holgate Family
Mason Holgate was born in Doncaster, United Kingdom, to his father Tony Holgate, and his mother (name unknown). He was the second child and first son in his family, growing up with his older sister Tayler. The family is believed to be close-knit and Mason has often expressed his gratitude for their support throughout his career.
Mason Holgate Girlfriend
There is no evidence to suggest that Mason Holgate has a girlfriend at present. It appears that he is currently focused on his football career, which is his top priority. As a professional athlete, he may have limited time for his personal life and relationships.
Mason Holgate Sponsorship and Endorsement
As of 2023, Mason Holgate wears Nike apparel during his matches, although he is not currently under a formal sponsorship contract. Nonetheless, he has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nike on social media by sharing pictures and videos of himself wearing their gear. Unlike some other players who prioritize their sponsorship deals for financial gain, Holgate is solely focused on his on-field performance and has not actively sought out any major endorsement opportunities.
Mason Holgate Cars and Tattoos
Mason Holgate has yet to get any tattoos, indicating that he may have no interest in permanently marking his skin. While there is no information available about his cars, it is possible that he has a notable collection in his garage that he has not shared publicly. Holgate’s private life remains relatively unknown, as he maintains a low-profile outside of his professional football career. He is a rich man and should have a couple of cars in his garage.
Three Reasons Arsenal Icon Lee Dixon Should Apologise for His Everton Comment
Lee Dixon sparked controversy during England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Latvia on Tuesday night when he questioned why Jordan Pickford remains at Everton despite his national team success, suggesting he should move to a “bigger club.”
The former Arsenal defender’s remarks during ITV’s live commentary drew an immediate response from Everton’s media team, and rightly so. Here’s why Dixon owes the Toffees an apology.
Read More: Nathaniel Brown to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Disrespecting a Historic Football Institution
Everton posted on social media: “9 top-flight titles, 5 FA Cups, 1 European title, one of football’s most passionate fanbases, a world-class new stadium.” Dixon’s dismissal of Everton as anything less than a big club shows a staggering ignorance of football history.
This is a club that dominated English football before Arsenal won their first league title, a founding member of the Football League with more years in the top flight than almost anyone. To casually write them off on live television is disrespectful to their legacy and the millions who’ve supported them through generations.
Undermining Player Loyalty in Modern Football
In an era where mercenary moves dominate headlines, Pickford’s commitment to Everton deserves praise, not ridicule. The England number one is set to sign a new contract that will extend his career with the Toffees past a decade.
Dixon’s comments effectively suggest loyalty to your club is foolish unless you’re at a so-called elite team, a toxic mentality that undermines what makes football special beyond trophies and wages.
Timing Couldn’t Be Worse
Dixon made these remarks just as Everton prepares to move into their stunning new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, a transformative moment for the club. His dismissive tone during what should be a period of optimism demonstrates poor judgement and insensitivity to what Evertonians are building for their future.
