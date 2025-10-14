Who is Amber Mowbray? Meet the wife of Tony Mowbray

Amber is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of West Bromwich Albion team, Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray comes from England as well, and she is known for being the partner of one of the former players and former Celtic manager Tony Mowbray. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Families

Amber was born in England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.

Tony Mowbray with his wife Amber (The Times)

Tony was born on 22 November 1963 in Saltburn, England. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.

Amber Mowbray’s husband, Tony Mowbray

Tony is a former English professional player and now manager of EFL club Blackburn Rovers. He started his playing career in 1982 and became the captain of Middlesbrough in 1986. He then represented Celtic for a brief period.

He later moved to Ipswich Town, where he played for five years, becoming the team captain. During this time, Ipswich won the match 4-2 and secured promotion to the FA Premier League. After that, he finished his playing career and transitioned to coaching.

Middlesbrough defender Tony Mowbray pictured at a photocall prior to the 1990/91 season at Ayresome Park In 1990 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

In May 2004, he was appointed as the manager of Hibernian, and in his first tenure, he won the Scottish Football Writers Association manager of the year award.

Tony then moved on to West Bromwich Albion in 2006, where he won the Football League Championship in 2008 but the following year suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Mowbray was then appointed as the manager of the Celtic club but was dismissed just after nine months. He then took the manager’s role in one of his former clubs, Middlesbrough. But after a poor start, he left the club.

Tony Mowbray manager of Blackburn Rovers looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

He was then appointed as the Blackburn Rovers manager in February 2017. Still, he could not prevent Rovers from being relegated to League One but soon won promotion back to the Championship in his first attempt.

Amber Mowbray and Tony Mowbray Kids

Tony first married Bernadette in 1994, but his wife passed away due to breast cancer during his Celtic playing days. It is often said that the “huddle” which Celtic players still perform before each match was arranged as a tribute to Bernadette.

He then married Amber Mowbray in 2001 and have been together for more than two decades. They have three children together, one girl named Oliver and two boys, Max and Lucas Mowbray. The three kids are their world and they do everything to keep their children happy.

Amber Mowbray Profession, Career, Net Worth

Amber is a homemaker but did an excellent job in giving support to the children and Tony during all the tough times.

Both husband and wife are very private in person as they are not on social media. The net worth of Amber has not been disclosed as well, but Tony has a net worth of around $4 million approx. He has been the manager of many clubs and has been earning a lucrative salary. As of 2025, he is with the West Bromwich Albion, a club that competes in the EFL championship. Based on sources, he could be earning $200k to $1 million, but it has not been revealed officially.

