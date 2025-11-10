Aston Villa
Top 10 Aston Villa Players of all time
Aston Villa has a rich history of achievements in English football and here we learn about the top 10 Aston Villa players of all time.
10. Gordon Cowans
Gordon Cowans is one of Villa’s most decorated players in recent history, renowned for his brilliant passing. Cowans have won the European Cup, the First Division title, the League Cup, and the European Super Cup. In three stays with Villa, he scored 59 goals and made 527 appearances after joining as a 12-year-old schoolboy.
9. Billy Walker
Billy Walker is still Aston Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer, despite retiring in 1934. While this may speak to the club’s strikers in the past (*cough* Darius Vassell *cough*), it also testifies to what a fantastic player Walker was.
Walker, who played at Villa Park for 20 years and scored 244 goals in 531 games, will go down as one of the club’s all-time greats.
8. Dennis Mortimer
Dennis Mortimer will be remembered as the captain of Aston Villa during their most successful period. Mortimer was the guy who raised the European Cup in Rotterdam on May 26, 1982, after a historic victory over Bayern Munich. After leading the claret and blues to the First Division title the year before, the Liverpudlian midfielder was instrumental in Villa’s continental triumph. For Villa, Mortimer appeared in almost 400 games.
7. James Milner
The former Aston Villa midfielder has made one of the most Premier League appearances, scoring 55 goals and assisting 83 others.
He made 129 games for Villa before moving on to become Liverpool’s vice-captain. James Milner had his greatest season between 2009 and 2010, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year title.
6. Peter Withe
The idyllic years of the early 1980s would not have been possible without Peter Withe‘s ambition.
Withe scored 92 goals in 233 appearances for Villa between arriving for a record £500,000 deal from Newcastle in 1980 and departing for Sheffield United in 1985.
Twenty of those goals helped Villa win the First Division in 1981, and he is still the last player to score so many league goals in a season three decades later. The next year, he scored Villa’s most famous goal, a shinned effort that won the European Cup in 1982.
5. Tony Morley
Tony Morley was not a great goalscorer, but he was a wonderful goalscorer who got famous for them when playing for Aston Villa in the early 1980s.
Under Ron Saunders’ guidance, the nimble winger assisted on Villa’s European Cup-winning goal in 1982 and helped them win the league title in 1981.
4. Peter McParland
Between 1952 and 1962, Peter McParland was the attacking midfielder for Aston Villa, making 293 games and scoring a total of 98 goals, more than any other side he played for throughout his career.
He is most remembered for scoring two goals in the 1957 FA Cup final against Aston Villa and Manchester United.
3. Dwight Yorke
Dwight Yorke is undoubtedly the best striker Aston Villa has had in the Premier League era, despite leaving in contentious circumstances for Manchester United.
Yorke was signed by Villa Park after being discovered by Graham Taylor on a pre-season tour of the West Indies in 1989. He began his career as a right winger, but it was in the 1995/96 season that he was shifted to centre forward, where he rapidly established himself as one of the greatest in England, if not the globe.
2. Allan Evans
During his career with Aston Villa, from 1977 and 1989, Allan Evans was one of their top defenders. When Aston Villa won the European Cup in 1982, he was a member of the winning squad and later became the club’s captain, guiding them back to the First Division. Evans scored 63 goals in 473 games for Aston Villa during his tenure there.
1. Paul McGrath
Only six defenders have ever won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award, and Paul McGrath is one of them. During his time, he was one of the best centre-backs in the game. McGrath represented Aston Villa in more than 250 games and scored 9 goals.
He was a member of Ron Atkinson’s Villa team that challenged Manchester United for the Premier League title in the early 1990s, and some Villa fans simply refer to him as ‘God.’
Manchester United Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Match Preview + Predicted Lineups
Manchester United Women host Aston Villa at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon, seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 WSL campaign.
Predicted Lineups
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce, Sandberg, Janssen, Le Tissier, Riviere, Miyazawa, Malard, Toone, Zigiotti Olme, Park, Terland
Aston Villa (4-3-3): D’Angelo, Wilms, Patten, Deslandes, Maritz, Kendall, Taylor, Kearns, Maltby, Mullet, Hanson
United’s Momentum
Marc Skinner’s side defeated Brighton 3-2 last weekend, maintaining their perfect record. United remain one of two WSL teams yet to taste defeat after seven matches, alongside Chelsea who lead the table.
The Red Devils boast the division’s most prolific attack with 19 goals in seven games. Only Chelsea have conceded fewer, highlighting United’s strong start defensively and offensively.
Villa’s Resilience
Aston Villa sit eighth but haven’t lost since their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in September. Robert de Pauw’s side have collected one win and three draws during that run, demonstrating defensive solidity away from home.
Villa held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium, proving their capability against top opposition. Their unbeaten away record this season suggests they won’t arrive intimidated despite facing unbeaten United.
Head-to-Head Advantage
United have never lost to Villa across 13 meetings in all competitions, recording 10 wins and three draws. This dominant record provides confidence heading into Saturday’s encounter.
However, United have managed just one home league win this season, creating potential for Villa to cause an upset at Leigh Sports Village.
Where to Watch
Kick-off: Saturday, November 8, 12:00pm
Venue: Leigh Sports Village
Calum Chambers – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Calum Chambers is an English professional football player who currently plays for the EFL League One club Cardiff City as a centre-back and in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Calum Chambers joined Villa in 2022 from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal after staying for almost 8 years with the club. He has represented the England national football team from the youth level to the senior level.
The experienced centre-back is yet to establish a position in the starting eleven at Villa and has started only 1 match out of the first 10 in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Let us see more about Calum in the following paragraphs.
Calum Chambers Net Worth and Salary
Calum has been playing professional football for almost a decade now and has earned some money through his footballing career. The net worth of Calum is estimated at around £21 million and this includes his earnings . The market value of the player as of now is £12 million.
He is earning around £1,664,000 per year and his earnings are low when compared to previous seasons.
Calum Chambers Club Career
Calum joined to play football by joining Southampton’s youth academy when he was just 7 years old in 2002. He played almost for a decade with the youths. He passed through every rank of the clubs and in 2012, he was one among the four to be promoted to the senior team of Southampton.
He made his first professional debut on 28 August 2012 against Stevenage in a 4–1 win in the second round of the League Cup. Calum signed his professional contract with Southampton in July 2013. In August 2013, he made his league debut in a 1–0 win against West Bromwich Albion where he played as a right-back.
After seeing the young centre-back’s performance, Arsenal signed the player in July 2014 for a disclosed fee of £16 million plus add-ons. He made his club debut against Benfica in a 5-1 win in a preseason friendly.
He made his official debut with the club in the 2014 FA Community Shield against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. He was rated so highly, after seeing his performance in the match.
Following his impressive season, he was nominated for the 2014 Golden Boy Award alongside Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Luke Shaw. In 2016, Calum joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. He made 24 appearances for the side. In 2018, Calum was loaned out to Fulham for a season and played there as a midfielder mostly.
He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on a free transfer and signed a three and half year contract with them. He has not been playing consistently with the team and still is yet to prove to the Gaffer Steven Gerrard that he is an important player to the squad.
Calum Chambers International Career
Calum has represented England’s national football team from youth to the senior level. He made his debut for England U17 in 2012. He made his senior debut for England against Norway on 3 September replacing John Stones which resulted in a 1-0 win. He progressed to even start the very next match against San Marino in which he played in the right-back position.
Calum Chambers Family
Calum was born in Petersfield, England on 20 January 1995 to an English couple. The defender has not only stopped the player from getting past him, but he has also stopped leaking personal information about him. He has never revealed any details about his family and the parental details still remain unknown.
Calum Chambers Girlfriend
To a surprise, the good-looking English defender is currently single and not dating anyone. He has spent more time on the pitch and is continuing to do so. It is uncertain that he will remain single. He might be looking for matches on Tinder too or even might be dating someone secretly and hiding it from fans and media.
Calum Chambers Endorsements and Sponsorships
Calum has been wearing boots sponsored by Nike for every match he plays. The English centre-back has an endorsement deal with Nike currently and endorses the product on his social media account where he has more than a million followers.
Calum Chambers Cars and Tattoos
Calum has been off the media’s spotlight and has never been spotted in England driving a car. He is an experienced player, so might have some decent cars. The centre-back has not been afraid of facing the opponents on the pitch but has been afraid of the needles. Calum doesn’t have any tattoos on his body so far.
Conor Hourihane – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Conor Geraroid Hourihane is an Irish professional footballer who played as a central midfielder for Derby County and for the Republic of Ireland national team, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Conor Hourihane is a professional Irish footballer who last played as a central midfielder for Derby County and the Republic of Ireland national team. He has played for several clubs in England, including Aston Villa, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland, and Ipswich Town. He is now the head coach of the EFL League One Club, Barnsley.
Hourihane has represented the Republic of Ireland at various levels, including the senior side. He has represented the Republic of Ireland senior side at the international level as well as at under-19 and under-21 levels.
Conor Hourihane Net Worth and Salary
Back in July 2019, Conor Hourihane secured a lucrative contract with Aston Villa that made him one of the highest-earning midfielders in the Premier League. He was set to earn a massive salary of 1.7 million euros every year. The amount he earns per day and per hour is truly astounding. In fact, his daily earnings translate to a whopping 8,428 Euros and he earns an incredible 351 Euro per hour. The net worth of Conor Hourihane is estimated at £13,280,800.
Conor Hourihane Club Career
Conor Hourihane is a professional footballer who started his career in the youth team of Sunderland, where he stayed until his contract expired in 2010. He then signed for Roy Keane’s Ipswich Town but failed to make any appearances during the 2010-11 season.
He then joined Plymouth Argyle in 2011, where he made his professional debut in a draw with Shrewsbury Town. After impressing for Plymouth, he joined Barnsley in 2014, where he won the League One Player of the Month award and helped the club win two trophies at Wembley Stadium.
Hourihane then joined Aston Villa in 2017, where he played a key role in helping the team win promotion to the Premier League and signed a new three-year deal in 2019. He later went on loan to Swansea City and Sheffield United before being released by Aston Villa in 2022. In July of the same year, he signed with Derby County on a two-year deal. He retired as a player and remains as the head coach of Barnsley.
Conor Hourihane International Career
On the 28th of March 2017, Conor Hourihane made his debut for the Republic of Ireland’s senior international team. He started in a friendly match against Iceland, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Ireland, held at the Aviva Stadium. Hourihane’s impressive performance earned him his second cap in a friendly match against Mexico on June 2nd, 2017.
It wasn’t until March 26th, 2019, that Hourihane scored his first senior international goal in a 1-0 win over Georgia. The game was played at the Aviva Stadium and marked a significant milestone in the player’s international career.
Conor Hourihane Family
Conor Hourihane, the talented Irish footballer, has a close family tie to his cousin, Marie Hourihan, who also happens to be a skilled goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland. Conor and Marie share a special bond as second cousins, both excelling in their respective positions on the field. Conor’s father, John Hourihane, has also been a major influence on his career, providing unwavering support and guidance. John’s commitment to his son’s success is evident in Conor’s impressive achievements both on and off the field. Conor Hourihane’s passion for football runs in the family, and he continues to inspire young players with his dedication and hard work.
Conor Hourihane Girlfriend
Conor Hourihane was in a relationship with the model Olivia Rose. After years of dating, he married Olivia Rose in 2022 on the Greek island of Mykonos. He enjoys his time as a husband.
Conor Hourihane Sponsorship and Endorsement
Despite being a highly talented sportsman, Conor Hourihane has not been actively seeking sponsorship opportunities. The midfielder has always prioritized his footballing career and has remained focused on improving his skills and achieving success on the pitch. While many professional athletes tend to engage in endorsement deals and partnerships, Hourihane has preferred to let his performances speak for themselves. His dedication and commitment to the game have earned him a loyal fan base and the respect of his peers, who admire him for his work ethic and passion for the sport.
Conor Hourihane Cars and Tattoos
Despite his success as a footballer, Conor Hourihane has remained focused on the sport and has not been known for any flashy lifestyle choices. Unlike some of his peers, he has not been seen driving around in fancy cars or sporting an extensive collection of tattoos. It seems clear that Hourihane is wholly dedicated to his profession, and his focus is solely on improving his skills in the field. This level of dedication has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his success so far, and many fans admire his commitment to the sport.
