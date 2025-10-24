England have produced some of the greatest footballers to ever play the game and here we learn about the top 10 best English footballers of all time.

10. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker (Credit: Instagram)

Gary Lineker is regarded as one of England’s best attackers, having succeeded not just in England but also in Spain. He began his professional career with Leicester City. He has represented Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspurs, among others. In just 194 games, he has 238 club goals, including 95 for Leicester.

In the 1986 World Cup, Lineker won the golden boot. Lineker has 80 caps for England and has 48 goals to his name. He is also England’s highest scorer in the World Cup, with ten goals.

Gary is England’s third-highest goalscorer, after Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, with 48 goals in 80 games.

9. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves (Credit: PA)

Jimmy Greaves’ name isn’t well-known among England’s all-time greats. However, it is wholly unjust. Greaves has six (!) hat-tricks to his name for the Three Lions, and was only denied a spot in the 1966 final due to injury. Unfortunate for a guy with 44 goals in 57 appearances.

8. David Beckham

David Beckham (Credit: shoot.co.uk)

England supporters went through a lot with David Beckham, from his being dubbed “Public Enemy Number One” after receiving a red card at the 1998 World Cup to the sheer delight he brought them with his penalty against Argentina and the most unbelievable free kick ever against Greece (no exaggeration).

7. Gordon Banks

Gordon Banks (Credit: dhakatribune.com)

Banks was in goal for every game of England’s 1966 World Cup campaign, and he could always be counted on to deliver a strong performance when it was needed.

Beyond that, he performed some personal heroism at the 1970 World Cup, denying Pele on several occasions, notably the save from Pele’s headed effort. Banks was unquestionably one of the best.

6. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes (Credit: Reuters)

Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He has spent his whole professional life at Manchester United. At the club, he has won 11 Premier League crowns, three FA Cups, and two Champions League titles.

He played for the club from 1993 to 2013, making over 700 games and scoring over 150 goals. He was recognised for his pinpoint passing and long-range goals from the wing. He is the manager of Salford City FC at the moment.

5. Steven Gerard

Steven Gerard (Credit: SkySports)

Gerrard is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders of all time. He played 17 seasons for Liverpool before moving to the LA Galaxy in the United States and retired in 2016. With Liverpool, Gerrard helped them win three League Cups, two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup, and one Champions League. In 2007, he assisted them in reaching another Champions League final.

Gerrard appeared in 504 Premier League games, scoring 120 goals and assisting on another 92. He made 114 appearances for England, scoring 21 goals in the process. He is presently the manager of the Scottish team Rangers FC. The veteran is still going strong.

4. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Credit: SkySports)

Lampard is widely considered to be one of the top midfielders of the last quarter-century. He started his career at West Ham and then moved on to Chelsea and Manchester City. He played with West Ham for six seasons before joining Chelsea in 2001. Chelsea won four FA Cups, three Premier League crowns, one Europa League trophy, and one Champions League trophy under Lampard’s leadership.

In 2005, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or competition. He is the only midfielder in club and international history to score more than 300 goals. He played in 106 appearances for England, scoring 29 goals. Lampard was fired as Chelsea manager just last year.

3. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer (Credit: LYNNE SLADKY/Associated Press )

Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United have all used Shearer in the past. He is the all-time leading goal scorer in the Premier League. Shearer achieved a Premier League record of 34 goals in a single season in 1994-95, which has still to be broken, as he helped Blackburn win the Premier League.

In 441 Premier League appearances, he has 260 goals to his name. He played 63 games for England and scored 30 goals. He is regarded as one of the greatest English footballers of all time.

2. Sir Bobby Moore

Sir Bobby Moore (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Moore was without a doubt one of history’s finest defenders. He was the captain of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966. Moore was a West Ham United great who made 644 appearances before joining Fulham.

In the 1963-64 season, he led West Ham United to win the FA Cup, then in 1964-65, he captained them to a European Cup Winners’ Cup victory. Bobby Moore passed away in 1993 at the age of 51.

1. Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton (Credit: vbetnews.com)

Sir Bobby Charlton is regarded as one of England’s finest players of all time. Charlton spent the most of his career at Manchester United and is often considered as the club’s finest ever player. He was England’s and Manchester United’s highest goalscorer, with 249 and 49 goals, respectively, before Wayne Rooney surpassed him in both categories.

In 1968, he won the European Cup, as well as three league titles and one FA Cup with Manchester United. In 1966, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or. He is without a doubt the finest English footballer. He was the greatest player of his times who inspired many upcoming players.

Read More: