England
Top 10 Best English Footballers of All Time
England have produced some of the greatest footballers to ever play the game and here we learn about the top 10 best English footballers of all time.
10. Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker is regarded as one of England’s best attackers, having succeeded not just in England but also in Spain. He began his professional career with Leicester City. He has represented Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspurs, among others. In just 194 games, he has 238 club goals, including 95 for Leicester.
In the 1986 World Cup, Lineker won the golden boot. Lineker has 80 caps for England and has 48 goals to his name. He is also England’s highest scorer in the World Cup, with ten goals.
Gary is England’s third-highest goalscorer, after Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, with 48 goals in 80 games.
9. Jimmy Greaves
Jimmy Greaves’ name isn’t well-known among England’s all-time greats. However, it is wholly unjust. Greaves has six (!) hat-tricks to his name for the Three Lions, and was only denied a spot in the 1966 final due to injury. Unfortunate for a guy with 44 goals in 57 appearances.
8. David Beckham
England supporters went through a lot with David Beckham, from his being dubbed “Public Enemy Number One” after receiving a red card at the 1998 World Cup to the sheer delight he brought them with his penalty against Argentina and the most unbelievable free kick ever against Greece (no exaggeration).
7. Gordon Banks
Banks was in goal for every game of England’s 1966 World Cup campaign, and he could always be counted on to deliver a strong performance when it was needed.
Beyond that, he performed some personal heroism at the 1970 World Cup, denying Pele on several occasions, notably the save from Pele’s headed effort. Banks was unquestionably one of the best.
6. Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He has spent his whole professional life at Manchester United. At the club, he has won 11 Premier League crowns, three FA Cups, and two Champions League titles.
He played for the club from 1993 to 2013, making over 700 games and scoring over 150 goals. He was recognised for his pinpoint passing and long-range goals from the wing. He is the manager of Salford City FC at the moment.
5. Steven Gerard
Gerrard is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders of all time. He played 17 seasons for Liverpool before moving to the LA Galaxy in the United States and retired in 2016. With Liverpool, Gerrard helped them win three League Cups, two FA Cups, one UEFA Cup, and one Champions League. In 2007, he assisted them in reaching another Champions League final.
Gerrard appeared in 504 Premier League games, scoring 120 goals and assisting on another 92. He made 114 appearances for England, scoring 21 goals in the process. He is presently the manager of the Scottish team Rangers FC. The veteran is still going strong.
4. Frank Lampard
Lampard is widely considered to be one of the top midfielders of the last quarter-century. He started his career at West Ham and then moved on to Chelsea and Manchester City. He played with West Ham for six seasons before joining Chelsea in 2001. Chelsea won four FA Cups, three Premier League crowns, one Europa League trophy, and one Champions League trophy under Lampard’s leadership.
In 2005, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or competition. He is the only midfielder in club and international history to score more than 300 goals. He played in 106 appearances for England, scoring 29 goals. Lampard was fired as Chelsea manager just last year.
3. Alan Shearer
Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle United have all used Shearer in the past. He is the all-time leading goal scorer in the Premier League. Shearer achieved a Premier League record of 34 goals in a single season in 1994-95, which has still to be broken, as he helped Blackburn win the Premier League.
In 441 Premier League appearances, he has 260 goals to his name. He played 63 games for England and scored 30 goals. He is regarded as one of the greatest English footballers of all time.
2. Sir Bobby Moore
Bobby Moore was without a doubt one of history’s finest defenders. He was the captain of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966. Moore was a West Ham United great who made 644 appearances before joining Fulham.
In the 1963-64 season, he led West Ham United to win the FA Cup, then in 1964-65, he captained them to a European Cup Winners’ Cup victory. Bobby Moore passed away in 1993 at the age of 51.
1. Bobby Charlton
Sir Bobby Charlton is regarded as one of England’s finest players of all time. Charlton spent the most of his career at Manchester United and is often considered as the club’s finest ever player. He was England’s and Manchester United’s highest goalscorer, with 249 and 49 goals, respectively, before Wayne Rooney surpassed him in both categories.
In 1968, he won the European Cup, as well as three league titles and one FA Cup with Manchester United. In 1966, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or. He is without a doubt the finest English footballer. He was the greatest player of his times who inspired many upcoming players.
Who Is Anouska Santos? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luke Shaw
Anouska Santos is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester United star Luke Shaw. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Anouska is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Luke Shaw for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Luke Has achieved major success at Manchester United. He has become the first-choice full-back for the Red Devils and has excelled in his work. That’s why his career and life have attracted a lot of media attention lately.
Despite his mixed start to the 2022-23 season under manager Erik ten Hag, Shaw was picked for England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful girlfriend of Luke Shaw, which can answer all the questions.
Anouska Santos Childhood and Family
Anouska was born on May 16, 1992. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data.
Anouska Santos Education
Anouska spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in London. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Anouska Santos career
Anouska’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has welcomed children recently, and Anouska likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also a very supportive person and often visits Old Trafford to cheer for her husband.
Anouska Santos Net Worth
Anouska’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Luke Shaw has a net worth of €17.5 Million which primarily represents his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns £7,8 Million per year at Manchester United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Shaw family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw relationship
Luke Shaw met with his girlfriend sometime before 2017. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted at the Wireless Music Festival in 2017. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They were also pictured in Phil Jones’ wedding ceremony in 2017. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They are yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can come soon.
Anouska Santos and Luke Shaw Children
Anouska gave birth to their first child, a son named Reign London, in November 2019. The couple always enjoys the company of their child. They put adorable pictures of the newborn on their social media feeds. They also have two daughters, Storie, born in May 2022, and another daughter named as Lumie.
Anouska Santos Social media
Anouska has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Luke Shaw became public. She currently has 80.6k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places, including Ibiza, Paris and New York. Anouska Santos also owns a clothing venture . She has a verified account on Instagram .
Brandon Williams – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Brandon Williams is an English professional football player who plays as a full-back for the club Hull City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Brandon Williams is a professional footballer who played as a left-back for Manchester United and the England national team. He is a talented and versatile young footballer who has already made a big impact in the English game. The youngster is yet to represent the English national football team at the senior level.
He has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world and will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in football. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Brandon Williams’s Net Worth and Salary
Brandon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 M as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €10.00 by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £1.1M per year playing for the English club Manchester United. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Brandon Williams Club Career
Williams joined the Manchester United academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2019. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in English football and was a regular starter in the team during the 2019-2020 season.
He made his debut in the first team as a substitute in an EFL Cup matches against Rochdale in September 2019. He then made his first start in a UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. In October 2019, he signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until June 2022.
He made his Premier League debut in a game against Liverpool and eventually was voted Man of the Match in his first league start against Brighton & Hove Albion. Williams also scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.
In August 2020, he signed a new four-year deal with United, which included the option to extend for a further year. In August 2021, Williams joined Norwich City on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 season. He made his debut for Norwich in a 2-1 loss against Leicester City. He moved to Hull City for the 2024 season.
Brandon Williams International Career
Brandon received his first call-up to the England under-20 squad in August 2019 and made his debut during a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in September. In October 2020, he was called up to the England U21 squad and made his debut in a 3-3 draw against Andorra U21.
Brandon Williams Family
Williams was born and raised in Manchester, England, and is known to have a close relationship with his family. However, there is limited information available about his family and personal life, as he keeps his private life out of the public eye.
Brandon Williams’s Girlfriend – Shanice East
Brandon has been in a relationship with Shanice East and enjoying his time with his Girlfriend. Shanice is a young aspiring model who appears to be dedicated to her career. She has already gained a significant following, as evidenced by her large fanbase. With her drive and determination, Shanice has the potential to become a major success in the modelling industry.
Brandon Williams Sponsors and Endorsements
Williams has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player has been endorsing the products and wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.
Brandon Williams Cars and Tattoos
Brandon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Brandon has inked on his left hand.
Cole Palmer – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Cole Palmer is an English professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea in this article, we will see more about Cole Palmer’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Cole Jermaine Palmer famously called Cole Palmer moved all the way up to the senior squad of Chelsea. He has also represented England at the youth level. The young midfielder is guaranteed to shine under one of the best coaches Pep Guardiola like many other young talents.
The young player has just accounted for 86 minutes in his first 6 appearances for the League matches in the 2022/23 season. He has played more than 70 matches for Chelsea while scoring 38 goals. He continues to be the best player for the club. While we know his abilities on the pitch, in this blog we will get to know more about the player’s bio in detail.
Cole Palmer’s Net Worth and Salary
Palmer is an exciting footballer and has been in the spotlight in recent times after making his debut for the team. Cole Palmer is estimated to have a net worth of £11 million. Transfermarkt has valued the market value of Palmer at around €28 million. He has been a prolific player and earns $6 Million every year. Cole Palmer’s value has increased over the years.
Cole Palmer Club Career
Cole was a huge fan of the club and joined the youth academy of City when he was 8. He progressed through every group and became the captain of the U18 squad in the 2019/20 season. He was then promoted to Pep Guardiola’s first team.
In September 2020, he made his first professional debut for the club against Burnley in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. A year later in September 2021, he scored his goal for the club against League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup which resulted in a 6-1 win for City.
On October 16, he made his Premier League appearance against Burnley, and on the same night, he went on to score a hat trick for the U23 side. Three days later, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal against Club Brugge in a 5-1 win. He scored on his FA Cup debut against League Two side Swindon Town on January 7, 2022. He has a great track record for Chelsea scoring over 40 goals in just 75 matches. The youngster will be the key for the team in the coming seasons.
Cole Palmer International Career
Cole is yet to represent the England national team at the senior level but with his abilities and skills, he might receive the call-up for the senior team anytime soon. He represented the England U17 team at the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship tournament.
In August 2021, he got a chance to represent the U21 England team for the U21 Euro Qualifying match. He debuted for the U21 side and the match resulted in a 2-0 win over Kosovo in which he scored a goal.
Cole Palmer’s Family and Personal Life
Cole currently lives with his parents at their home. He was born on 6 May 2002 in Wythenshawe, England but is of Kittitian descent through his father. His mother is Janet Palmer and his father’s name is still unknown. Both parents were so supportive of Cole and allowed him to follow his footballing passion.
Cole Palmer Girlfriend
The young good-looking English player surprisingly single doesn’t have a girlfriend and is currently single. As he uses his chances so well whenever he gets it in football, girls use the chance as he might not be single for so long. It is reported that he was in a relationship with the influencer Connie Grace.
Cole Palmer Endorsements and Sponsorships
Cole is a young player and has a long way to go and has high hopes to break some of the great records set by some Legends of the game. Cole has Nike as his primary boot sponsor. As a part of the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has endorsed the fashion clothing company boohooMAN on his social media account.
Cole Palmer Cars and Tattoos
Cole has some fancy cars in his garage despite being so young. One of them includes a black Mercedes. He is a fan of automobiles and in the future, he might even buy some garages just to park his cars. Unlike many footballers, Palmer does not prefer to ink his skin. He is younger, so might even ink some good tattoos later down the time.
