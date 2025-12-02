Derby County
Top 10 Worst Football Teams in the World
World Football has seen from best to the worst. So let us find out about the 10 Worst Football Teams in the World
In Football, we have seen some of the best performances from different teams across the World. But there are a lot of couples who weren’t able to make their mark on the biggest stage. In addition, some clubs and teams have angered their fans due to their poor performances. So here is a look at the 10 Worst Football Teams in the World.
1. Grenchen FC (2014-15)
Grenchen FC is a club from Switzerland. The 2014-15 season for Grenchen was a nightmare and mainly for the fans. The team lost nine games in a row and ended the season with 23 defeats in 26 matches, conceding 66 goals.
Their worst loss came against Lucerne’s youth team, where they lost by ten goals. It is a fascinating fact that Renato Brun, the Club’s sporting director, fired all 11 players who were a part of that dreadful game. The Club was founded in 1906 and since then has won only one Schweizer Cup.
2. AFC Aldermaston (2009-10)
This English Club had its worst season during the 2009-10 season, where they shocked their fans by losing matches regularly. They lost 40 consecutive games, and its last loss took place on 8 April 2010 against Downton. But, unfortunately, they couldn’t manage a draw.
The record of 40 defeats in a row led to football fans calling this team the worst English football team in history. In addition, AFC Aldermaston conceded 150 goals, becoming one of the worst clubs in the World.
3. Longford (2016-17)
During the 2016-2017 season, Longford club became one of the worst soccer clubs in the World by conceding 226 goals and losing every match of the season that too with a margin of 15-0, 16-0 and 17 0. Their best result came against Wotton Rovers, where they lost by only one goal.
4. Leyton Orient (1994-95)
Leyton Orient is next on the list. During the 1994-95 season, the British Club won just one out of 15 matches. When Leyton conceded one goal in the first half against Blackpool, their condition worsened, which led to John Sitton, the youth team boss, sacking the captain Terry Howard in the dressing room.
5. Brechin City (2017-18)
Next up on the list is the Scottish Club Brechin City. During the 2017-18 season, the team’s debut season in the Scottish Championship. Brechin City drew only four times during the season and lost 32 matches, becoming the first Scottish team to fail to win a single game in a whole season in its 126 years.
6. Carpet Masters (Guam)
The team from Guam played ten matches and lost all of them, and not only that, Carpet Masters lost by some big margins, including 9-0, 10-0, and 11-0. As per goal.com, they certainly are one of the Worst Teams in the World.
7. Derby County
During 2007-08, this team of Billy Davies turned out to be very disappointing for its fans. They won only once and had 29 defeats, including eight draws. Moreover, they conceded a lot of goals and got just 11 points. As a result, they set the record as the Premier League’s lowest points during the season.
8. Tasmania Berlin (1965-66)
Tasmania Berlin is a club from Germany that had one of the worst nightmares during the 1965-66 season. It was their first and only season in the Bundesliga.
The Club conceded 108 goals and got only 8 points in that season, scoring 15 goals. They suffered a big 9-0 defeat against Meidricher.
9. Pescara (2016-17)
Next on the list is a team from Italy, Pescara. Unfortunately, the 2016-17 season, the Club’s first season in Serie A, became a nightmare for them.
They conceded 81 goals and scored only 18. During the whole season, they won only three matches. Finally, the fans became so angry that they set two of the Club’s president’s cars on fire.
10. Ibis (1980-1984)
This Club is known as the worst Club in the World as the team didn’t win a single match for years. The Brazilian team Ibis spent three years and eleven months from 1980-84 without winning.
The Club also earned the record of the most prolonged period any football club had gone without winning in the Guinness Book of Records.
Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
Chelsea
Mason Mount Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Mason Mount is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Manchester United and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming out of the Chelsea academy, Mason Mount stepped up when he was needed the most. During Chelsea’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard didn’t have any option but to use academy stars. However, rather than backfiring, the process worked and brought significant success to the club. Mount has been one of the most crucial parts of the process and was a hero in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.
Despite being very young, Mason Mount has achieved incredible success, which he has been able to handle properly. The young English prodigy is set to play for Man United from the 2023/24 season. To understand his day-to-day life properly we have to dive deep into his professional and personal journey. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Mason Mount’s net worth and salary
After a successful spell with the first team, Mason Mount signed a lucrative five-year deal with Chelsea in 2019. Considering the growth of the academy star, The Blues didn’t want to lose a prospect. Hence they agreed to a considerable wage offer. He then moved to the Manchester United for the 2024 season. Mason Mount earns £10,400,000 at Manchester United every year. This is almost 3 times higher than his salary at Chelsea. His value has increased over the years after great stats. The youngster is one of the best midfielders of this generation.
Mason Mount Club Career
Mason Mount’s father was a non-league football player during his time; hence his excitement and love for football in Mount probably came from his father. He started his football journey with local club Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth. Due to his rapid growth, it didn’t take long for him to attract the eyes of some big teams.
At the age of 4, Mount spent one week at Chelsea. In 2005, the Englishman officially joined the academy. Later, he featured in U-18, U-21 level games for the Blues youth team. He played a significant role in the youth team’s 2016–17 U18 Premier League triumph by scoring ten goals in 30 matches. He won two FA Youth Cups, the UEFA Youth League.
During 2017 and 2018, Mount spent two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County. He scored 11 goals and assisted six more in 44 matches for the English team and bagged 14 goals and ten assists while at the Dutch team. The experience helped him to improve his game.
Mount got his breakthrough in the first team in July 2019. He made his senior debut on 11 August 2019 in a 0–4 away defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. The academy star scored eight goals and six assists in that season, helping Chelsea finish fourth in the Premier League.
Mount became more mature in the following season. He knew what he needed to do and excelled in his role as a midfielder. He became a star player in the team after current manager Thomas Tuhcel took over the charge in 2021. Mount scored nine goals, and nine assists in 54 matches, including a goal in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid and an assist in the final against Manchester City.
Mason Mount lifted the UEFA Champions League last season with the team and became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been one of the best players in the team this campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting 14 times. It remains to be seen what other accolades he achieves this term.
Mount is set to leave his boyhood club Chelsea to join Manchester United after the clubs agreeing a transfer fee of 55 million pounds. Erig Ten Hag is a huge fan of the player, and the player wishes to succeed with the Red Devils.
Mason Mount International career
Mason Mount has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. Following his rapid growth at Chelsea, he was called up by manager Gareth Southgate to train with the senior team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made his Three Lions debut on 7 September 2019 in England’s 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.
Mount participated in all the matches except two in the UEFA Euro tournament for England. The Chelsea playmaker was named in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Mason Mount Family
Mount was born on 10 January 1999 to Tony Mount and Debbie Mount. His father played non-league football during his youth. Later he coached local clubs, including Havant Town. We currently don’t know the occupation of her mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings as well.
Mason Mount Girlfriend – Chloe Wealleans-Watts
Mason Mount is in a beautiful relationship with London-based girl group 303’s lead vocalist Chloe Wealleans-Watts. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe the duo formed a connection during their first meeting. It evolved into love in no time, and they have been together since then.
Mason Mount Sponsorship and Endorsement
Nike sponsors Mason Mount. The English star endorses their products and promotes campaigns on all his social media accounts. Combat Gaming recently appointed him as their brand ambassador, earning lucratively.
Mason Mount Car and Tattoo
Mount doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a black sedan at this point.
Mason Mount Social Media
Mount is active on major social media platforms. His followers are slowly increasing as he is the face of his team.
Crystal Palace
Luke Plange – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Elliot Plange, born on November 4, 2002, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for the Swiss Super League side Grasshopper and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Plange’s career trajectory demonstrates his dedication to the sport and his ambition to progress to the highest level. As he continues to develop and gain more experience through loan spells, Plange will aim to make a lasting impact for both Crystal Palace and potentially the England national team in the future.
Plange began his footballing journey at a young age, joining the youth setup of Arsenal when he was just six years old. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Plange’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke Plange, the talented English football player, commands a salary of £2,000 per week and an annual income of £104,000 while representing yhr Grasshopper club. With a net worth estimated at £900,000 Plange’s promising career trajectory indicates his potential for growth both on and off the field. His market value, currently valued at €1.00m, reflects the high regard he is held in within the football community.
Luke Plange’s Career
Plange moved to Derby County on March 21, 2021, after rising through the ranks at Arsenal. He had the chance to advance in his growth and receive significant first-team experience thanks to this transfer. On December 4, 2021, he made his professional debut for Derby County in a 1-0 EFL Championship loss to Bristol City. Plange entered the game as a substitute at halftime, displaying his talent and accruing significant playing time.
Plange joined Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2022 but was promptly loaned back to Derby County for the rest of the season. He was able to continue growing at a team he was previously familiar with thanks to this loan move. Plange and teammate Jake O’Brien were loaned to Belgian club RWD Molenbeek for the 2022–23 campaign, though, in August 2022. With this change, he had the chance to play football in a new setting and try his abilities in a different division.
Plange’s time with RWD Molenbeek was on loan, but in January 2023, Crystal Palace opted to summon him back. He was then loaned to Lincoln City for the rest of the season after being recalled. Plange made his debut for the England U20 team on March 25, 2022. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Poland in Bielsko-Biała, his selection for the national team represents recognition of his potential and talent.
On 1 February 2025, Plange joined the Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan till the end of the season. The youngster signed a three-year deal with Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich in July 2025. Luke Plange made his debut in the first game of the season. He immediately made an impact by scoring the team’s Grasshoppers’ second goal after 31 minutes.
Luke Plange Family
The gifted player Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, who was born on November 4, 2002, in Kingston upon Thames, England, is the result of a devoted upbringing from a young age. Although particular details regarding his parents and siblings are not known, his journey began when he joined Arsenal at the age of six. The club gave him the chance to acquire the abilities, qualities, and winning mindset necessary to clear the way for a prosperous football career.
Luke Plange’s Girlfriend
Luke Plange’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Luke Plange Sponsors and Endorsements
Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Luke Plange. The player is in the growing phase but seeing the rise in the career of Luke Plange we might soon see new sponsors for him.
Luke Plange Cars and Tattoos
Luke Plange, shows off his own style with tattoos on his left hand. Plange’s attention is on his performance on the pitch rather than the specifics of his car, which are kept a secret. He makes a lasting impression in the world of football while representing his nation by enthralling spectators with his abilities and zeal.
