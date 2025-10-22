Arsenal
Top 5 Mikel Arteta Signings So Far
Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from Europa League hopefuls into genuine Premier League title contenders through shrewd recruitment. His ability to identify talent, develop players, and build a cohesive squad has been remarkable. Here are his five best signings during his tenure as Arsenal manager.
5. Thomas Partey
Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid £45 million to activate Partey’s release clause on deadline day in October 2020, securing the Ghanaian midfielder who brought elite European pedigree to the Emirates. While injuries have frustrated his Arsenal career, Partey’s technical quality and tactical intelligence remain undeniable.
His ability to shield the defence, progress the ball under pressure, and break up opposition attacks makes him crucial when fit. During Arsenal’s 2022-23 title push, Partey’s availability directly correlated with their best form.
4. David Raya
The Spanish goalkeeper arrived on loan from Brentford in summer 2023 before Arsenal made the move permanent for £27 million. Raya’s distribution from the back is exceptional, completing passes under pressure that Aaron Ramsdale couldn’t consistently execute.
His shot-stopping has been crucial this season, making saves against Liverpool and Manchester City that preserved Arsenal’s unbeaten start. Raya has kept eight clean sheets in his opening 11 matches across all competitions in 2025-26.
3. Martin Odegaard
Arsenal signed Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid for just £30 million in August 2021 after his successful loan spell. The Norwegian has become Arsenal’s captain and creative heartbeat, recording 29 goals and 27 assists in 146 appearances.
His ability to unlock defences with passes between lines is unmatched in Arsenal’s squad. Despite recurring injuries this season, Odegaard remains Arsenal’s most important attacking player.
2. Declan Rice
Arsenal’s record signing at £105 million from West Ham in July 2023 has justified every penny. Rice transformed Arsenal’s midfield, providing the defensive security and ball progression they desperately needed.
His partnership with Martin Zubimendi this season has been exceptional, allowing Arsenal to dominate possession while remaining defensively solid. Rice’s leadership, tactical intelligence, and ability to perform in the biggest matches make him indispensable.
1. Gabriel Magalhaes
Signed from Lille for just £27 million in September 2020, Gabriel represents Arteta’s greatest transfer coup. The Brazilian has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—absurd for a centre-back—making him as dangerous in opposition boxes as his own.
His partnership with William Saliba has become the Premier League’s most dominant defensive duo, helping Arsenal concede just four goals in eight matches this season. Gabriel’s aerial dominance from set pieces provides Arsenal with an unfair advantage, while his defensive leadership anchors their title challenge.
Honorable Mention: Leandro Trossard arrived from Brighton for £27 million in January 2023 and has become Arsenal’s ultimate super-sub.
His ability to deliver crucial goals in tight matches has been invaluable, even if his overall performances don’t always catch the eye.
Arsenal
Why the Saliba-Gabriel Partnership Is Better Than Vidic-Ferdinand and Other Greatest Premier League Center-Back Duos
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have assembled arguably the most dominant center-back partnership in Premier League history. Through eight matches in the 2025/26 season, Arsenal have conceded just three goals with only one from open play. Their defensive record surpasses the legendary pairings of Vidic-Ferdinand, Terry-Carvalho, and Van Dijk-Matip at equivalent stages of their partnerships.
Statistical Dominance Unmatched in Modern Era
Arsenal’s defensive numbers this season defy logic. Opponents haven’t registered a shot on target in consecutive Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Fulham—a feat last achieved by Arsenal’s own 2003-04 Invincibles.
In three Champions League fixtures against Olympiacos, Athletic Bilbao, and Atletico Madrid, they’ve kept three clean sheets.
Gabriel’s duel success rate of 67.65% leads Arsenal’s squad, while Saliba sits third at 66.04%. Gabriel has won 46 duels across eight Premier League matches, demonstrating his physical dominance. Saliba’s recovery rate topped the Premier League in 2024/25, winning possession more than any defender while completing 2,409 passes—only Virgil van Dijk managed more.
Since Saliba’s Premier League debut in August 2022, no outfield player in England’s top flight has kept more clean sheets. His first 65 games produced 49 wins, eight draws, eight defeats, with Arsenal conceding just 54 goals—an average of 0.8 per match. That win percentage of 75.4% eclipses any comparable period from Vidic-Ferdinand or Terry-Carvalho.
Tactical Versatility Beyond Historic Partnerships
What separates Saliba-Gabriel from previous great partnerships is their technical security. Ferdinand-Vidic relied on Vidic’s aggression and Ferdinand’s elegance, but neither possessed Saliba’s ball-carrying ability or Gabriel’s attacking threat from set pieces. Gabriel has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—an absurd total for a center-back—making him as dangerous in opposition boxes as his own.
Saliba’s comfort receiving the ball under pressure allows Arsenal to play the highest defensive line in Premier League history. He completed more progressive passes than any defender last season, turning defense into attack with vertical balls that bypass midfield lines. This technical quality enables Arsenal’s territorial dominance—they’re not just defending well, they’re preventing opponents from even attempting attacks.
Their partnership has now started 22 of the last 23 matches, providing consistency that neither Liverpool nor Manchester City currently possess. Gabriel has played 814 minutes across Arsenal’s first 10 matches this season—more than any outfield player—while Saliba has featured in every Premier League minute since returning from injury in 2023.
Arsenal
3 Reasons Why Arsenal Could Win the Treble This Season
Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit after eight matches, boasting a perfect Champions League record as well, with three consecutive victories—beating Olympiacos 2-0, Bayern Munich 2-0, and demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0.
With domestic cup competitions still to navigate, Mikel Arteta’s squad has genuine claims to mount England’s first treble challenge since Manchester City in 2022-23.
Defensive Foundation Rivals Historic Standards
Arsenal have conceded just three goals in eight Premier League matches, with only one from open play. They haven’t faced a shot on target in consecutive fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Fulham—matching a defensive record last achieved by their own 2003-04 Invincibles.
The Champions League record is even more impressive. Three consecutive clean sheets against elite opposition, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming the most dominant centre-back partnership in Europe. Arsenal have faced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle in their opening eight Premier League fixtures, yet their defensive structure remained impenetrable.
Squad Depth Finally Matching Elite Standards
When Martin Odegaard suffered another knee injury, Myles Lewis-Skelly stepped in against Atletico Madrid and delivered an assist with a mazy run through midfield. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace, showing Arsenal’s attacking options even when their main striker wasn’t firing.
Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Christian Norgaard, and Eberechi Eze provide genuine quality across multiple positions. That’s the depth Manchester City possessed during their treble season, that Arsenal have previously lacked.
Set-Piece Dominance Creates Unfair Advantage
Sixty-seven percent of Arsenal’s goals this season have originated from set pieces. Gabriel Magalhaes has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—absurd for a centre-back—with most coming from dead-ball situations. Declan Rice’s delivery from free-kicks and corners has become weaponized, consistently finding teammates in dangerous areas.
Arsenal score from approximately 15% of their corners—double the league average. When generating 8-10 corners per match, that’s potentially one goal per game from set pieces alone. Their 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid began with Gabriel’s header from Rice’s free-kick, proving they can unlock even Europe’s most organized defences.
Arsenal
How Arsenal Can Fit Both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori in the Same Lineup
Myles Lewis-Skelly’s sensational performance against Atletico Madrid might have created a selection headache Mikel Arteta will welcome. The 19-year-old academy graduate produced an assist with a mazy run through midfield and defended with maturity beyond his years, making dropping him for the next match nearly impossible. Yet Riccardo Calafiori remains Arsenal‘s most complete left-back when fit, creating a tactical puzzle that could have one elegant solution.
The Back Three Solution
Arsenal could deploy a 3-4-3 formation that accommodates both players without compromising defensive stability. Gabriel, William Saliba, and Calafiori would form the back three, with the Italian operating as a left-sided centre-back—a position he’s occupied frequently for Italy. This allows Calafiori to showcase his ball-playing abilities from deep while benefiting from Saliba’s pace covering space in behind.
Lewis-Skelly would operate as the left wing-back in this system, exploiting his engine and box-to-box capabilities. His natural midfield instincts make him perfect for this hybrid role, pushing high in possession before tracking back defensively. Against Atletico, his surge through midfield demonstrated exactly the progressive carrying this role demands.
The right flank would feature Jurrien Timber as the right wing-back, maintaining Arsenal’s defensive solidity while offering attacking width. Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice anchor the midfield as a double pivot, providing the platform for both wing-backs to advance aggressively.
Alternative: Myles Lewis-Skelly in Midfield
The simpler solution involves deploying Lewis-Skelly in his natural central midfield position alongside Rice and Zubimendi. This would allow Calafiori to retain his starting left-back spot while getting Lewis-Skelly’s creativity and energy into the team through the middle.
Lewis-Skelly’s technical security in tight spaces, progressive passing, and defensive awareness make him capable of operating as the most advanced midfielder in a three. This worked when he briefly featured in midfield against Manchester City last season, showing his versatility isn’t just theoretical.
With Martin Odegaard sidelined for six more weeks, Arsenal lack a natural creator from central areas. Eberechi Eze has struggled to replicate Odegaard’s influence, making Lewis-Skelly’s introduction through the middle a viable tactical shift. His youth team career was spent predominantly as a deep-lying midfielder, so this wouldn’t be forcing a square peg into a round hole—it’s returning him to familiar territory.
The formation would remain 4-3-3 but with Lewis-Skelly operating ahead of Rice and Zubimendi, offering late runs into the box and linking play between midfield and attack. His ability to carry the ball under pressure would help Arsenal break through organized defenses, while his defensive workrate ensures balance when Arsenal lose possession.
