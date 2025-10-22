Top 5 Mikel Arteta Signings So Far

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal from Europa League hopefuls into genuine Premier League title contenders through shrewd recruitment. His ability to identify talent, develop players, and build a cohesive squad has been remarkable. Here are his five best signings during his tenure as Arsenal manager.

5. Thomas Partey

Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid £45 million to activate Partey’s release clause on deadline day in October 2020, securing the Ghanaian midfielder who brought elite European pedigree to the Emirates. While injuries have frustrated his Arsenal career, Partey’s technical quality and tactical intelligence remain undeniable.

Thomas Partey (via Pain In The Arsenal)

His ability to shield the defence, progress the ball under pressure, and break up opposition attacks makes him crucial when fit. During Arsenal’s 2022-23 title push, Partey’s availability directly correlated with their best form.

4. David Raya

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived on loan from Brentford in summer 2023 before Arsenal made the move permanent for £27 million. Raya’s distribution from the back is exceptional, completing passes under pressure that Aaron Ramsdale couldn’t consistently execute.

David Raya (via Hayters.tv)

His shot-stopping has been crucial this season, making saves against Liverpool and Manchester City that preserved Arsenal’s unbeaten start. Raya has kept eight clean sheets in his opening 11 matches across all competitions in 2025-26.

3. Martin Odegaard

Arsenal signed Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid for just £30 million in August 2021 after his successful loan spell. The Norwegian has become Arsenal’s captain and creative heartbeat, recording 29 goals and 27 assists in 146 appearances.

Martin Odegaard (via TnT Sports)

His ability to unlock defences with passes between lines is unmatched in Arsenal’s squad. Despite recurring injuries this season, Odegaard remains Arsenal’s most important attacking player.

2. Declan Rice

Arsenal’s record signing at £105 million from West Ham in July 2023 has justified every penny. Rice transformed Arsenal’s midfield, providing the defensive security and ball progression they desperately needed.

Declan Rice (via Hayters)

His partnership with Martin Zubimendi this season has been exceptional, allowing Arsenal to dominate possession while remaining defensively solid. Rice’s leadership, tactical intelligence, and ability to perform in the biggest matches make him indispensable.

1. Gabriel Magalhaes

Signed from Lille for just £27 million in September 2020, Gabriel represents Arteta’s greatest transfer coup. The Brazilian has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—absurd for a centre-back—making him as dangerous in opposition boxes as his own.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates against Manchester United (via Independent)

His partnership with William Saliba has become the Premier League’s most dominant defensive duo, helping Arsenal concede just four goals in eight matches this season. Gabriel’s aerial dominance from set pieces provides Arsenal with an unfair advantage, while his defensive leadership anchors their title challenge.

Honorable Mention: Leandro Trossard arrived from Brighton for £27 million in January 2023 and has become Arsenal’s ultimate super-sub.

Leandro Trossard (via the Evening Standard)

His ability to deliver crucial goals in tight matches has been invaluable, even if his overall performances don’t always catch the eye.

