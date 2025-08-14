Top 5 West Ham Chants

West Ham United’s matchdays are marked by powerful chants that are inspiring, unifying, and filled with a deep sense of tradition. Whether echoing around the London Stadium or rising up from flood-lit terraces far and wide, these chants tell the story of a historic football club, its passionate supporters, and a shared identity in claret and blue.

Read on to discover our top 5 chants that define West Ham’s vocal culture. Incidentally, one of the terrace anthems mentioned below was included in this list of famous football chants from Bet442. You will have to take a look at the article itself to find out which one it was, but in truth, it’s no great surprise.

5. We Are West Ham’s Claret and Blue Army

A chant steeped in club identity, this melody serves as a proud declaration of belonging. When the lyrics echo around the ground, it’s a statement: unity in heritage, loyalty in colour, and a chorus that binds generations of fans.

We are West Ham’s claret and blue army,

We are West Ham’s claret and blue army,

We are West Ham’s claret and blue army,

We are West Ham’s claret and blue army

4. Twist and Shout

A lively, upbeat chant taken from the classic Beatles tune, adapted into a playful stadium anthem. Its familiar melody and infectious energy make it a fan-favourite; ideal for picking up the tempo and lifting team morale in the heat of competition.

Well, shake it up, baby, now (Shake it up, baby),

Twist and shout (Twist and shout),

C’mon C’mon, C’mon, C’mon, baby, now (Come on baby),

Come on and work it on out (Work it on out).

Well, work it on out, honey (Work it on out),

You know you look so good (Look so good),

You know you got me goin’, now (Got me goin’),

Just like I knew you would (Like I knew you would)

3. West Ham Till I Die

A chant that’s more than a song; it’s a vow. Whether the team is soaring near the top or battling at the foot of the table, this powerful refrain embodies unwavering support. Short, simple, and fiercely emotional, it’s sung with conviction at every kick.

West Ham till I die, I’m West Ham till I die,

I know I am I’m sure I am, West Ham till i die…

2. Come On You Irons

A rallying cry that cuts straight to the heart. “Irons” nods to the club’s heritage as a team forged by workers of the ironworks, and the chant carries that legacy forward, calling fans and players alike to unite, push, and fight together.

Come on you Irons

Come on you Irons

Come on you Irons…

1. I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles

Arguably the single most iconic anthem associated with West Ham United. A sweet, melancholic melody that turns the stadium into a sea of waving scarves, flags, and nostalgic pride. It’s a tradition like no other, often the anthem chosen to begin a match, tapping into emotional connections that span lifetimes.

I’m forever blowing bubbles

Pretty bubbles in the air

They fly so high

Nearly reach the sky

Then like my dreams, they fade and die

Fortunes always hiding

I’ve looked everywhere

I’m forever blowing bubbles

Pretty bubbles in the air

UNITED (clap x3) UNITED (clap x3)

Final Thoughts

From rallying cries to poignant ballads, West Ham’s supporters have a vocal identity that’s as rich as the club’s history. These chants don’t just fill the air; they embody the heartbeat of the club, the voice of the fans, and the spirit of the Irons.