Top Crypto Gaming Platforms 2025:

Aston Villa
Leon Bailey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who plays as a right winger for Serie A club Roma, on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa, and for the Jamaican national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Leon Patrick Bailey famously called Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is one of the top talents in Jamaica and has been playing at a top level in recent times. He works hard on the pitch and has high dreams of achieving a lot in the footballing world.
He has won the Belgian Young Footballer of the year in 2015 back in his times at Genk and later he moved to Leverkusen. He represents the Jamaican national football team since 2019 and has been playing regularly for the team. Let us get to know more about the winger’s profile in this article.
Leon Bailey’s Net Worth and Salary
Leon Bailey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €35.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a whopping salary of 6 Million Euros per year playing for the club Roma. His salary at Serie A is higher than what he was earning for Aston Villa.
Leon Bailey Club Career
Leon began his youth career with Phoenix All-Stars. In 2015, Bailey joined the Belgian club Genk and quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. He helped Genk win the Belgian Cup in 2016 and was named the league’s best young player in the same year.
Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017, Bailey has continued to impress with his performances on the field. In his first full season with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. He also helped Leverkusen reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.
In the 2018-2019 season, Bailey was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals and 8 assists. He was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He continued his impressive form in the 2019-2020 season with 8 goals and 8 assists.
Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa. He made his debut as a substitute on 14 August 2021 and scored his first goal for Villa on 18 September 2021 in a 3–0 home victory over Everton. His first season with Aston Villa was marked by several injuries which limited him to only 7 starts.
Leon Bailey International Career
Bailey made his debut for the Jamaica national team in 2016 and has since represented his country at several tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Caribbean Cup. In May 2019, Bailey was named to the Jamaican provisional squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and officially announced that he would represent the Reggae Boyz.
He earned his first cap in June 2019 and scored his first goal for Jamaica in September 2019 in a CONCACAF Nations League match. It’s also noted that Bailey was eligible to represent England but he has no grandparents born in England. He moved to the Aston Villa club in 2021 and was a top performer for the club. Leon Bailey moved to the Serie A club Roma in 2025 on loan. Reports indicate he will join Roma permanently after the season.
Leon Bailey Family
Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Kingston, Jamaica. His father’s name is Craig Butler, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Leon Bailey’s Girlfriend
The Winger has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Leon Bailey Sponsors and Endorsements
Leon Bailey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Leon Bailey Cars and Tattoos
Leon Bailey has been spotted driving a Brabus Mercedes Benz in the streets of Kingston in Jamaica. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Leon Bailey has inked his skin on both the left and right shoulders, hands, and on his chest.
The Ultimate Football Trivia Challenge for Fantasy Football Fans
Consider yourself a fan of football? Many fans of fantasy football believe that they have a high level of knowledge of the sport, but this is not always proven to be true once the trivia questions commence. Whether you have watched football all of your life or you simply enjoy debating with other fans, football trivia is always a fun way to put your knowledge to the test. With this in mind, this post will provide the ultimate trivia challenge for football fans who believe they have what it takes. Read on to find out more.
Legends of the Game
First, let’s start with a few questions about legends of the game that every avid fan should know:
- Which player was the first to win the Ballon d’Or five times? A: Lionel Messi
- Which player is the all-time Premier League assist leader? A: Ryan Giggs
- Who scored the winning goal for France in the final of Euro 2000? : Zinidine Zidane
- Which striker from Brazil was known as “O Fenômeno”? A: Ronaldo
- Who was the top goal scorer in the first Premier League season? A: Teddy Sheringham
These questions should have gotten you warmed up, so let’s move on to the next section:
Fantasy Football Brain Teasers
Fans of fantasy football know the importance of data and statistics. Here are a few questions that will get your memory of stats from seasons gone by:
- Which player has scored the most FPL points in one season? A: Mohammed Salah (344 points in 2024/25)
- Which player was the top-scoring player in the first FPL season (2002/23)? A: Thierry Henry
- Who is the most expensive FPL player ever? A: Erling Haaland (£15 million in 2024/25)
- Who has the biggest individual game week score ever? A: Wayne Rooney (32 points in GW22 of the 2009/10 season
Moving on to the next round.
World Cup Trivia
The World Cup is an event every football fan looks forward to. Here are a few tough questions any avid fan should know:
- Which nation lifted the first FIFA World Cup in 1930? A: Uruguay
- Who is the most recent player to win the World Cup as a player and a manager? A: Didier Deschamps (player in 1998 and manager in 2018)
- Which player has scored the most goals in a single World Cup tournament? A: Just Fontaine with 13 goals for France in 1958.
Bonus Round
Hopefully, this trivia will have put your knowledge to the test and perhaps taught you a thing or two. Send it to your friends to see how their knowledge compares and who has the bragging rights.
Crystal Palace
Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.
Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.
Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary
Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.
Alexander Sorloth Career
Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.
FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.
He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.
In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.
Alexander Sorloth Family
Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.
Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes
Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.
Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos
Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.
