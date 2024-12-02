Top scoring Arsenal defenders in EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes still is a few goals away from the summit

Here is a look at the top scoring Arsenal defenders in the English Premier League in the wake of Gabriel Magalhaes banging in goals for fun

Gabriel Magalhaes’ knack for scoring goals from corners has been evident right since he arrived at Arsenal. However, since Nicolas Jover took charge as the North London club’s set-piece coach, he has been unstoppable.

The Brazilian has scored a minimum of three goals every season, and this ongoing 2024/25 he has been at his threatening best in corners, also thanks to Bukayo Saka’s pin-point delivery. He also scored back-to-back goals for the club, after a leaping header at Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League followed by an accurate header past Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham United in the English Premier League.

With Gabriel Magalhaes slowly climbing up the ladder of top scoring defenders for Arsenal in the English Premier League, here is a look at the top 5 list dominated by former stars.

1) Laurent Koscielny

The former captain always was a threat for the opponents in set pieces. Besides headers, he has scored acrobatic goals for Arsenal from corners as well. He tops the list with an impressive haul of 22 goals in the English Premier League. Although ‘Kos the Boss’ has played significantly more matches than his peer who is second on the list, it will take a while before he is dethroned.

2) Gabriel Magalhaes

Not a big surprise. ‘Big Gabi’ is 5 goals away from Laurent Koscielny’s 22. Having scored 17 goals for the North London club, Gabriel has played at least 100 matches lesser than the former French footballer.

Gabriel has scored more goals than Virgil van Dijk since 2020 (via Football London and Cultsport)

With his goal-scoring threat only improving, it might only be a while before he takes the first spot on this illustrious list.

3) Thomas Vermaelen

Another former Arsenal skipper on the list. The Belgian defender was a serious threat in front of goal as well. Vermaelen was also equally adept at playing various positions, viz. left-back, CDM, which also gave him more chances to score.

Vermaelen, in just 110 games in the EPL for Arsenal, scored an impressive 13 goals. Had it not been for injuries, he would have been a difficult man to catch in this list.

4) William Gallas

Another Frenchman finding his place on this list. William Gallas, unlike Gabriel, used to score a lot of goals with his foot as well. Although, not liked by Gooners (having played for fierce rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur), one can’t deny the goal-scoring abilities of Gallas.

In only 101 appearances for the club in the English Premier League, Gallas found the back of the net 12 times.

5) Tony Adams

The legendary Tony Adams has scored a considerable number of memorable goals for Arsenal. The Englishman is the only pre-Emirates era defender on this list. Having made over 250 appearances for Arsenal in the English Premier League, Adams found the back of the net 12 times, level with William Gallas (who played significantly fewer games).