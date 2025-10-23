Tosin Adarabioyo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tosin Adarabioyo is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo famously called Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal in 2019 and has been playing regularly for the Premier League club. He is known for his physicality, aerial ability and dominant defensive play. In 2024, he moved to one of the best EPL clubs chelsea. The youngster will stay with Chelsea for 4 years and it might be extended if his stats are great.

He has represented England’s national team at youth levels and is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria through descent. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s Net Worth and Salary

Tosin Adarabioyo is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £14m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €22.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of €1.7m per year playing for Premier League club Chelsea. He was transferred to Chelsea from Fulham in 2024.

Tosin Adarabioyo Club Career

Adarabioyo began his youth career with Manchester City, joining the club at the age of 5. He progressed through the academy ranks and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016. Over the next few seasons, he made occasional appearances for Manchester City in cup competitions but mostly played on loan at other clubs.

In 2018, Adarabioyo joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018-19 season, where he made 29 appearances and helped the team gain promotion to the Premier League. He then joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2019-20 season, making another 29 appearances and helping the team reach the playoffs.

In September 2020, Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract with the club. He has since established himself as a regular starter in the team’s defence. He scored his first goal for the club against Bournemouth on 3 December 2021 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. His contract at Fulham ended in 2024 and he moved to Chelsea on a four-year deal.

Tosin Adarabioyo International Career

Tosin has represented the youth teams of England at various levels from their U16 to U19 teams. He made his debut in November 2012 with the England under-16 squad and went on to play for the under-17 and under-18 teams as well.

In November 2015, he was called up to the England under-19 squad for the first time. He has yet to make his senior debut for the national team and is also eligible to represent Nigeria. In 2020, he expressed his desire to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with either England or Nigeria.

Tosin Adarabioyo Family

Tosin was born on 15 January 2003 in Uster, Switzerland to his mother Katarina Adanja and father. He has two other siblings, a sister Christine Adamson and his brother, Gbolahan Adarabioyo, a football player and striker for Altrincham FC.

Adarabioyo owes everything he has achieved in life to his mother – the woman who instilled in him an unyielding spirit and strict discipline to reach the upper echelons of the beautiful game.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s Girlfriend

Tosin Adarabioyo is currently dating a beautiful woman whose name remains to be unknown and further details about her are also not available.

Tosin Adarabioyo Sponsors and Endorsements

The Centre-back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tosin Adarabioyo Cars and Tattoos

Despite his height of 1.96 meters, Tosin Adarabioyo needs a motor vehicle in which he can comfortably fit without sacrificing any power. There is nothing more exhilarating than a Range Rover. It appears that the player does not enjoy tattooing his body, as is the case with many footballers.

