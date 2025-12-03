ManCity Dragon
Tottenham Target Free Transfer Swoop for Ex-Manchester City Defender
Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign former Manchester City defender Julie Blakstad from Hammarby on a free transfer, with the 24-year-old Norwegian available after her contract expires on December 31.
Women’s football reporter Mauro Munno revealed Spurs have shown strong interest in the versatile left-sided player, who would become Martin Ho’s second January signing following Signe Gaupset’s arrival.
Remarkable Transformation in Sweden
Blakstad has reinvented herself since leaving Manchester City in January 2024, recording an extraordinary 15 goals during the 2025 Damallsvenskan season while predominantly operating as a left-back.
Only three strikers surpassed her tally as she earned Defender of the Year honours, demonstrating remarkable attacking output from a defensive position. She added five assists to finish the campaign with 19 goal contributions, helping Hammarby finish second behind BK Häcken.
Struggled for Game Time at City
The Norwegian international managed just 36 appearances and 10 goals during two years at Manchester City between January 2022 and January 2024. She struggled to become a regular under Gareth Taylor and was loaned to BK Häcken for three months in 2023, making only 12 appearances. Despite helping City win the Continental Cup in March 2022, Blakstad never established herself as a starter and sought regular football elsewhere.
Versatility Attracts Ho’s Attention
Blakstad’s ability to play anywhere down the left flank makes her an attractive proposition for Tottenham. While deployed predominantly as a left-back at Hammarby, she has featured in midfield and as a left-sided attacker throughout her career. The 24-year-old earned three caps for Norway in 31 appearances and featured at Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup, though she was controversially omitted from Gemma Grainger’s Euro 2025 squad.
Tottenham’s Growing Ambition
The potential signing reflects Tottenham’s increased investment under Ho, who has overseen significant improvement both on and off the pitch. Spurs sit fifth in the WSL table, level on points with Arsenal, after spending £378,000 to secure Gaupset from SK Brann. Ho worked with both Norwegian internationals during his time at SK Brann, giving him detailed knowledge of their capabilities and how they might fit his tactical system at Tottenham.
AC Milan
Best Number 8 Football Players of All Time
The number eight shirt is worn by box-to-box midfielders with a sharp eye for goal and here we learn about the top 10 best number 8 football players of all time.
The number 8 soccer shirt isn’t as well-known as the numbers 7 (wings or second strikers), 9 (centre striker), or 10 (goalkeeper) (playmaker). However, everybody who wears this shirt has a significant role to play in the game. These midfielders are eager to create scoring opportunities for the club. Other soccer players have worn the number 8 shirt in positions other than the midfield.
10. Marco Tardelli
During his tenure with Juventus, the former midfielder is one of the few players in history to have won every major European title as well as everything there is in Italy. In addition, Marco Tardelli led Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup. Tardelli, one of the most decorated players in football history, began his career with Pisa in Serie C and subsequently moved to Como in Serie B before joining Juventus in 1975.
Before joining Internazionale in 1985, he spent most of his career with the Turin club, collecting several titles. Tardelli is largely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history. Tardelli was a versatile midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. He was a hard-tackling midfielder who was also technically skilled.
9. Juninho Pernambucano
Juninho was a fantastic playmaker who went on to become one of Olympique Lyon’s all-time greats, giving countless assists and scoring over 100 goals throughout his career. He was hailed as the most stylish player of his team.
Juninho’s arrival rejuvenated the Lyon team, which had never won a domestic title previously. Juninho would go on to lead his team to seven straight Ligue 1 victories. He was chosen to the Ligue 1 team of the year three times and earned the player of the year award once.
8. Ian Wright
Ian Wright is a television personality and former soccer player. Following his playing career, he became heavily involved in soccer-related media. He is presently a BBC Sports and ITV commentator.
During his career, he played for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Celtic, Burnley, and Nottingham Forest. He was able to win the Premier League while at Arsenal.
His finishing ferocity, quickness, and agility have made him a household name. Wright is Arsenal’s second-highest goal scorer and Crystal Palace’s third.
Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England at the international level.
7. Gennaro Gattuso
On the field, the no-nonsense, uncompromising former AC Milan midfielder was an utter menace. His all-action, tough-tackling approach made him a fan favourite at San Siro. Gattuso was clearly identifiable by his number eight. In the mid-2000s, he was a vital player of the Rossoneri squad, which was very successful.
6. Hristo Stoichkov
Hristo was a productive forward, earning him the nickname El Pistolero (The Gunslinger), but he was also a fiery player, earning him the moniker “The Dagger.” Hristo competed in the FIFA World Cup for Bulgaria in 1994. Despite his team’s fourth-place result, he was awarded the World Cup Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the tournament and the World Cup Bronze Ball for being the tournament’s third-best player.
Hristo earned the European Golden Shoe in 1990 as the highest scorer in Europe while playing for CSKA Sofia. He became a member of the Barcelona club that won four straight La Liga titles after arriving later in 1990. He presently works as a football analyst for TUDN.
5. Steven Gerrard
For many years, the ex-England star was the soul of his childhood club, Liverpool. While wearing his legendary number 8 shirt, the great Reds bestrode the Anfield turf. During his tenure at Liverpool, Gerrard was an inspirational captain who scored many key goals. Despite the fact that he did not win any league titles, he was able to lead his side to a UEFA Champions League victory in 2005.
4. Lothar Matthaus
Lothar Matthaus is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, having participated in five FIFA World Cups with Mexico’s Rafael Marquez. In 1990, Matthaus guided West Germany to World Cup victory. In his club career, he has represented Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan.
In 1990, he was voted European Player of the Year, and in 1991, he won the inaugural FIFA Player of the Year title. At the age of 38, he even received the German Footballer of the Year award in 1999. That only goes to demonstrate how reliable a performer he was on stage.
Matthaus is known for his marauding runs from midfield when his exceptional control and acceleration leave opponents for dead. The German legend has exceptional positional awareness, vision, and the ability to smash the ball into the back of the net from any distance. He was also a fantastic tackler and an all-around midfielder.
3. Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos is a World Cup champion and one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been Real Madrid’s number eight for over a decade. Before joining Real Madrid in 2014 and wearing the number 8, he won the World Cup with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.
Toni Kroos is a deep-lying playmaker who has led Real Madrid’s attacking squads for the past seven or eight seasons. Kroos, unlike many of the other players on this list, does not wow football fans with his ability, but he is the team’s beating heart, connecting the defensive line to the attack and beginning build-up play.
2. Frank Lampard
The Chelsea icon is widely regarded as one of the best English midfielders of all time. When he played for the Blues and England, the all-action goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder was known for wearing the number 8 shirt. Lampard has exceptional skill and vision, which enabled him to assist and score several goals throughout his illustrious career.
1. Andres Iniesta
The former Barcelona midfielder was one of the finest number 8 players in contemporary history. For rival defenders and midfielders alike, the twinkle-toed ex-Spanish international was a nightmare to face. His dribbling skill and penchant for always finding a way out of tight circumstances made him one of football’s most dangerous opponents.
He established a deadly midfield triangle with Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets that helped Barcelona win several La Liga, Copa Del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies. Andres also demonstrated his knack for scoring crucial goals. Take, for example, a crucial goal that helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Not to mention his two goals in the 4-0 thrashing of fellow finalists in the 2012 Euro final in Italy. He has been one of the best footballers in history. Iniesta was the greatest player of Spain during his days.
Chloe Kelly Opens Up on “Miserable” Manchester City Exit as She Reveals Arsenal Move “Exceeded Expectations”
Chloe Kelly has revealed her Arsenal transfer wasn’t just about playing time, it was crucial for her mental wellbeing after reportedly being “miserable” at the end of her Manchester City career.
The 27-year-old England forward spent six months on loan in North London last season before making the move permanent in summer, and hasn’t looked back. Speaking on Arsenal’s ‘Colney Carpool’ series, Kelly opened up about finding happiness at the Emirates while chasing more silverware.
“I came here to find happiness and to win but it has exceeded my expectations,” Kelly said. “I’m really grateful to Arsenal and I have a lot more to give for this club.”
Champions League Glory Still Burning
After winning the Champions League and Euros in 2025, Kelly enjoyed a near-perfect year. But rather than resting on those laurels, the former City star is hungry for more.
“It’s the best competition to play in. To win it was incredible but it makes you hungry for more success,” she explained. “At this club we strive for greatness and we were able to do that last season, but this season we want more.”
Her comments come as Arsenal navigate a difficult start to the current campaign, sitting well off the pace in the WSL title race despite their European success.
Ballon d’Or Recognition
Kelly’s exceptional 2025 earned her a first Ballon d’Or nomination, finishing fifth in the final placings behind Arsenal teammates Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.
The ceremony provided a memorable moment when she found herself just seats away from childhood hero Ronaldinho. “I remember watching clips of him as a young girl and to be in the same room as him just a few seats down, it was special,” Kelly recalled.
Sports Personality Favourite
Kelly is now the frontrunner to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025, with the winner announced on December 18. The award would cap off a remarkable year that’s seen her transform from City misery to Arsenal happiness while collecting major trophies and individual recognition along the way.
Manchester City Install 10,000 Solar Panels Across Academy to Power Next Generation of Stars Sustainably
Manchester City are installing over 10,000 solar panels across their City Football Academy in an ambitious sustainability project that will offset the entire complex’s annual energy consumption.
The initiative, which includes nearly 3,000 panels already installed on the Joie Stadium roof, home to City’s women’s team, will power training sessions, recovery rooms and analytics suites where the next generation of stars are being developed.
Net Zero Carbon Target by 2030
The solar programme forms the centrepiece of City’s pledge to reach net zero carbon by 2030, encompassing everything from matchday waste to academy canteen food. According to the club’s sustainability report, the renewable energy system will power floodlights, treadmills and performance monitoring equipment entirely without fossil fuels once fully operational.
City currently sit 28th in the Pledgeball League but are positioning themselves as leaders in football sustainability. The project includes complementary measures like compostable packaging, water-efficient landscaping and spaces designed to support biodiversity from bees to bats.
The academy has already produced stars like Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly and Rico Lewis using traditional energy sources. City believe this sustainable infrastructure will help develop future talent whilst simultaneously addressing football’s global carbon footprint.
Practical Benefits Beyond Green Credentials
The solar installation provides tangible advantages beyond environmental benefits. The energy generated buffers against energy price volatility and could be redirected to the Etihad Stadium during peak demand periods. Few European clubs operate training complexes powered so extensively by renewable energy, giving City a competitive edge.
Manchester’s famously grey weather presents challenges for solar output, but City have integrated the panels into a wider energy strategy with efficiency measures and smart-grid management. The club remains confident the academy will stay powered sustainably year-round despite seasonal variations.
The project sends a message to young players that innovation off the pitch matters as much as brilliance on it. Every sprint, pass and tactical drill will be indirectly powered by the sun, with the next generation learning about resilience and responsibility alongside their football development.
