Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur Women are heading into a significant summer rebuild after confirming a wave of departures alongside one important piece of good news.

Finland international Olga Ahtinen has committed her future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, providing some much-needed stability in midfield ahead of what promises to be a busy transfer window

The 28-year-old has made 55 appearances for Spurs since joining ahead of the 2023/24 season, contributing three goals from midfield. She has also represented Finland at two European Championships, earning 80 international caps across her career.

England and Graham Among High-Profile Exits

The headline departures are captain Bethany England and long-serving attacking midfielder Kit Graham, both of whom will leave when their contracts expire this summer. England joined midway through 2022/23 and made an immediate impact, scoring 13 goals in 14 games to help save the club from relegation before going on to captain the side and surpass 200 professional appearances.

We are delighted to announce that Olga Ahtinen has signed a new, long-term contract with the club 🤍



🔗 https://t.co/uAVdCzKH72 pic.twitter.com/RtJvBoH0Hr — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) May 13, 2026

Graham has been part of the furniture since 2019, arriving from Charlton Athletic and playing a key role in some of the club’s most historic moments, including their first WSL win over Arsenal and their run to the Women’s FA Cup final.

Olga Ahtinen has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur. ✍️🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/zSCrhuTUav — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) May 13, 2026

Four More Senior Players Also Leaving

Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant, and Josefine Rybrink will also depart at the end of the season. James-Turner started in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2024, while Bühler, Grant and Rybrink each contributed during their respective spells before injuries and competition for places limited their involvement this term.

Spurs confirm Finland international Olga Ahtinen has signed a new long-term contract with the club! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pP1Ki5LBQr — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 13, 2026

A Crucial Summer Ahead Under Martin Ho

Spurs are on course to finish fifth in the WSL this season, a substantial improvement on their 11th-place finish in 2024/25.

With ambitions of breaking into the top four, significant recruitment is expected in attack and defence before the 2026/27 campaign begins.

A still of Olga Ahtinen. [Image via Tottenham]

Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer