Everton Dragon
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the table. Spurs are fifth and chasing a top three finish, while the Toffees sit eighth after winning three consecutive league games.
Martin Ho’s side thrashed Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in an extraordinary encounter at Villa Park. Everton, meanwhile, beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their most recent outing before the international break to continue their impressive winning streak under Scott Phelan.
Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
TV: Sky Sports
Spurs Scoring Goals but Leaking Them Too
Tottenham have scored 11 goals in their last five matches, which demonstrates their attacking threat under Ho. However, they have not kept a clean sheet in five matches, which will concern the Norwegian boss ahead of this encounter.
Charlotte Grant has returned to contention for the FA Cup after recovering from injury sustained in mid November. Drew Spence has completed her suspension after serving the final game ban. Long term absentees include Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz.
Toffees on Three Game Winning Streak
Everton have won each of their last three league games and could record four consecutive victories in the WSL for the first time since winning their opening four fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign. That run included a 1-0 win over Spurs, which gives them confidence.
Courtney Brosnan is ranked second in saves per match in the competition, with 4.2, which highlights how much work the goalkeeper has had to do. Everton will be without their four Asian Cup players, including Clare Wheeler, who helped Australia reach the knockout stages.
Predicted Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Spencer; Grant, Bartrip, Nildén, Petzelberger; Vinberg, James, Summanen; Holdt, Tandberg, Bizet
Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Stenevik, Vanhaevermaet, Bjorn, Finnigan; Kühl, Hope; Payne, Galli, Veje; Snoeijs
Also read: Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Aston Villa Women have appointed Brian Sørensen as Technical Advisor following his recent departure from Everton. The Dane joins the backroom staff after three and a half years as Head Coach at Everton Women, where he achieved significant success before his exit.
Sørensen arrives at Villa Park at a critical time with the club sitting ninth in the Women’s Super League and battling to avoid being dragged into the relegation fight. His technical experience could prove crucial as Natalia Arroyo’s side looks to finish the season strongly.
Brings Lot of Experience Within Women’s Game
Director of Football Marisa Ewers told avfc.co.uk, “Natalia and the team are excited to welcome Brian to the club as we look to finish the season strongly. We believe his technical experience will be a valuable addition at a critical time of the season.”
Head coach Natalia Arroyo said, “I’m pleased to welcome Brian to the club. He brings a lot of experience within the women’s game and will add another perspective to our staff as we continue working with the players every day. Our focus remains on improving as a team and finishing the season strongly, and Brian’s support will be valuable as part of that collective effort.”
Made Significant Investment Into Organisation
Sørensen said, “Aston Villa have made significant investment into their women’s organisation during the past seasons and possess a formidable squad. I appreciate the opportunity to join during this period and work with Marisa and Natalia, a Manager who I know well, to strengthen the technical foundation of the club.”
The appointment represents an interesting addition to Villa’s backroom setup, with Sørensen’s experience potentially helping Arroyo navigate the challenges ahead. Villa host table topping Manchester City on Saturday, March 15, in what promises to be a difficult test.
Also read: Kieran Maguire Explains NSWE’s Aston Villa Women Sale as Documents Officially Lodged With Ownership Changes Confirmed at Companies House
Everton Dragon
Everton Women Made to Wait for Clare Wheeler After as Matildas Reach Knockout Stages Following Thrilling Draw
Everton Women star Clare Wheeler helped Australia reach the knockout stages of the Asian Cup after a thrilling draw with South Korea on Sunday. After Wheeler impressed in Australia’s tournament opener against the Philippines, the Everton ace was an unused substitute for the 4-0 win against Iran on March 5.
The Matildas brought back Wheeler, Katrina Gorry, Winonah Heatley, and vice captain Steph Catley for their crunch clash with Korea to determine who topped Group A. Australia led 2-1 at half time courtesy of goals from Sam Kerr and Alanna Kennedy after Mun Eun-ju put Korea ahead at Stadium Australia.
Kennedy Rescues Draw With Late Equaliser
Quickfire goals after the interval turned the game on its head, but Kennedy rescued a draw for Australia with a 98th minute equaliser to make it 3-3. This ensured their progress into the quarter finals, although Korea topped the group on goal difference.
Wheeler came back into the Aussie side for this crunch clash with fellow tournament contenders Korea on Sunday. The Everton midfielder put in another industrious display, with her work rate and pressing proving valuable for Joe Montemurro’s side.
May Miss All of Everton’s March Fixtures
Everton return to Women’s Super League action on Sunday, March 15, away to high flying Tottenham in a battle between eighth and fifth in the division. Subsequent league games against Manchester United and rivals Liverpool follow on March 21 and March 28, respectively.
Even if Wheeler’s Australia lose in the quarter finals of the Asian Cup, she may not be available for Scott Phelan’s side for a while yet. If Australia make it to the final, which takes place on March 21, Wheeler may miss all of Everton’s March fixtures.
Even if they lose in the last eight, the Matildas will feature in a play-off match ahead of the 2027 World Cup play-offs on March 19.
Also read: Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Everton Dragon
Bartrip Gets Honest on Being Back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Everton Clash as Spurs Defender Excited to Play in Front of Home Fans
Molly Bartrip is keen to build on the momentum gained from a positive run of displays in February for Tottenham‘s return to Women’s Super League action after the current international break. With three wins out of four across all competitions, 11 goals scored in those fixtures, and progressing to the quarter final of the Women’s FA Cup, February certainly brought the very best out of Martin Ho’s side.
That was recognised throughout the whole of England’s top flight as the Spurs Head Coach was named the WSL’s Manager of the Month as predicted by football betting sites. While the international break has seen a number of players jet off to represent their nations, the hard work has continued at Hotspur Way as they prepare for their next league fixture.
Love Playing at the Stadium
Tottenham host Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, March 15, at 11:55. A vastly experienced player who has worn the Lilywhite shirt over 100 times, Bartrip spoke about her excitement to be back in N17 next weekend and the importance of their last two results.
“I love playing at the Stadium. It’s amazing to play there, and hopefully we can get as many fans there as possible. It always helps us when we’re playing there to hear the crowd cheering us on, so hopefully we can put in a positive performance,” Bartrip said.
Last Two Games Were Big Results
The Spurs defender added, “The last two games were big results for us. Obviously a lot of goals in the Villa game, disappointing to concede as many as we did, but going into the FA Cup tie, we knew it would be tough. We got through extra time and penalties, so credit to all the girls who stood up to take the penalty.”
Bartrip has been one of a very small group to stay behind in North London over the international break. “We’ve been working really hard. Sometimes, the good thing during the international break is that you get a lot of one on one coaching.”
Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
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