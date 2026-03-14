Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Everton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s Super League as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the table. Spurs are fifth and chasing a top three finish, while the Toffees sit eighth after winning three consecutive league games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Women sees the #WSL return after a three week break. It might also see some joy return to White Hart Lane. My preview:https://t.co/dM5To5fggo — Charlotte Henry (@charlotteahenry) March 13, 2026

Martin Ho’s side thrashed Aston Villa 7-3 last time out in an extraordinary encounter at Villa Park. Everton, meanwhile, beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their most recent outing before the international break to continue their impressive winning streak under Scott Phelan.

"We need to find ways that we can put a strategy together to capitalise on the game." 💬



Martin previews Sunday's @BarclaysWSL clash with Everton 👉 https://t.co/DZksdnOMca pic.twitter.com/AkPZ8lc4Pk — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 13, 2026

Kick-off: 11:55 GMT, Sunday, March 15, 2026

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: Sky Sports

Spurs Scoring Goals but Leaking Them Too

Tottenham have scored 11 goals in their last five matches, which demonstrates their attacking threat under Ho. However, they have not kept a clean sheet in five matches, which will concern the Norwegian boss ahead of this encounter.

🎙️ Head coach Scott Phelan is set to speak to the press at 1.30pm ahead of Everton's trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning (11.55am).



⬇️ We'll have live updates from the boss, below! pic.twitter.com/Gtlwj6SKIx — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 13, 2026

Charlotte Grant has returned to contention for the FA Cup after recovering from injury sustained in mid November. Drew Spence has completed her suspension after serving the final game ban. Long term absentees include Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz.

Toffees on Three Game Winning Streak

Everton have won each of their last three league games and could record four consecutive victories in the WSL for the first time since winning their opening four fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign. That run included a 1-0 win over Spurs, which gives them confidence.

Goals, movement, impact 💥



Watch all the latest analysis in our match preview ahead of Everton ➡️ https://t.co/AIQd0e8fFX pic.twitter.com/FLbYsxUPbE — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 13, 2026

Courtney Brosnan is ranked second in saves per match in the competition, with 4.2, which highlights how much work the goalkeeper has had to do. Everton will be without their four Asian Cup players, including Clare Wheeler, who helped Australia reach the knockout stages.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Spencer; Grant, Bartrip, Nildén, Petzelberger; Vinberg, James, Summanen; Holdt, Tandberg, Bizet

Everton (4-2-3-1): Brosnan; Stenevik, Vanhaevermaet, Bjorn, Finnigan; Kühl, Hope; Payne, Galli, Veje; Snoeijs

🤩 Back in action on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/A7tebFC5xC — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 9, 2026

Also read: Manchester City Defender Pulls Out of England Squad With Minor Injury as Lionesses Confirm Player Will Miss Iceland Clash

