Tottenham prediction: Probable Spurs line-up to face Middlesbrough

After a bright start under Jose Mourinho, Tottenham have looked sloppy in recent weeks as they have gone two matches without a win.

The Lilywhites travel to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday as they take on Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. They would be heading into this game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton in the Premier League.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Middlesbrough are struggling to make it to the upper half of the table in the second-tier and this fixture would be tough for them.

However, Tottenham haven’t been convincing enough so far and the results can vary despite having the upper hand, given their recent performances. They would be hoping to boost their confidence with a victory.

Team News

Hugo Lloris is set for a long time on the sidelines and Ben Davies’ ankle injury hasn’t been good for the team either, as he is also expected to be away for a while.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Liverpool at Anfield. (Getty Images)

Eric Dier is still recovering from illness whereas Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane are ruled out of this fixture. Danny Rose would be another absentee on Sunday.

Tottenham prediction: Probable XI to face Middlesbrough

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK)

With a shortage of goalkeepers in their ranks, Gazzaniga will remain in goal for Tottenham despite making some unacceptable errors in recent weeks.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB)

The 22-year-old hasn’t been in the thick of things this season but could make an unexpected start at the weekend if the manager decides to rest some of his main players.

Davinson Sanchez (CB)

The Colombian has been given his chances by Mourinho but is yet to make a major impact for the team. He would retain his spot in the starting XI against the Championship side.

Davinson Sanchez (Getty Images)

Juan Foyth (CB)

The Argentine has succumbed to injuries this season and lost his spot in the team. He should be given a chance to prove himself and this might be the right time for him to bring a change in his game.

Ryan Sessegnon (LB)

The highly-rated youngster has been deployed in an unfamiliar position by his manager and has done quite well. He seems to be more attack-minded and would be helpful while moving forward. He would start for sure.

Moussa Sissoko (CM)

The Frenchman has been in and out of the team, and is yet to convince the manager for a regular spot. He would start in the absence of his compatriot Ndombele.

Harry Winks (CM)

He is expected to play a key role in the midfield and would be an important figure in keeping out the opponent’s attack. He would start for sure.

Harry Winks (Getty Images)

Heung Min-Son (LW)

Son has served his three-match suspension and would return to the squad. He is expected to lead the attack from the left.

Giovanni Lo Celso (AM)

Resting Dele Alli would allow the Argentine to return to the line-up. Though he hasn’t been influential, he must be able to make it easier for the team by putting in a convincing display.

Erik Lamela (RW)

His return from injury would be a boost for the manager, who has very few options on the right. He is expected to start on Sunday.

Lucas Moura should lead the line against Middlesbrough (Getty Images)

Lucas Moura (ST)

Kane would be a huge loss to team and Moura will be leading the attack by playing as the lone striker. He is capable of working wonders and must finish off this game with ease.