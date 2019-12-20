Tottenham prediction: Probable Spurs XI to face Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will host his former club Chelsea when they travel to face the North London side on Sunday.

Spurs are in red-hot form, having won 4 of their 5 Premier League games under the Portuguese. They would be looking to continue their rich vein of form and grab a victory to close the three-point difference with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham players celebrate after scoring a goal during a Premier League game. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are not in the best of positions, having suffered 4 defeats in their last 5 league games after an excellent start to their campaign this year.

It is expected to be a closely fought contest as Chelsea will be looking to retain their top-four spot against a confident Spurs side.

Team news

Mourinho has as many as 5 players injured in his squad which includes the likes of skipper Hugo Lloris, Michael Vorm, Tanguy Ndombele, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies. All these players are still recovering from their injuries and are most likely to not feature this weekend.

Tottenham’s first-keeper Hugo Lloris still remains ruled out as he recovers from his injury. (Getty Images)

Tottenham prediction: Probable XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK)

Tottenham’s second-keeper has not been their best of performers this season. However, the Argentine is their safest bet and will retain his spot.

Serge Aurier (RB)

Aurier looks like a man reborn ever since Mourinho arrived at Tottenham. He has looked confident going forward but needs to improve defensively.

Davinson Sanchez (CB)

The young defender has repaid his manager’s faith in him with some decent displays. The Colombian finally seems to have secured a spot in the side.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez. (Getty Images)

Toby Alderweireld (CB)

The Belgian has not had the best of seasons, however, his vast amount of experience gains him a place and is sure to feature in a big game like this.

Jan Vertonghen (LB)

With Ben Davies out and Danny Rose clearly not in Mourinho’s plans, the Belgian is sure to start. He scored their late winner against Wolves last time.

Moussa Sissoko (CM)

Sissoko is another player who seems to have grown in confidence under Mourinho. Scored a goal recently against Burnley and is sure to feature.

Harry Winks (CM)

Winks is back from injury and should be preferred over Eric Dier. He will be the one to orchestrate their attacks in the middle.

Moussa Sissoko (right) battling for possession with Matteo Guendouzi (left) in the North London derby. (Getty Images)

Lucas Moura (RW)

Scored a splendid goal against Wolves and is sure to start against Chelsea. His pace and adept finishing give Spurs an extra edge.

Dele Alli (CAM)

Probably the silver lining in Mourinho’s Tottenham at the moment. He seems to have regained his form and looks in fine touch.

Son-Heung Min (LW)

One of the undoubted starters in the Tottenham line-up, Son’s excellent dribbling and pace has been a headache for opposition defenders.

Harry Kane (ST)

The Englishman needs no introduction and has been their most consistent player over the last few years. One of the best strikers around, he is a sure starter.