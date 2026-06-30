Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal

Tottenham Hotspur Women have secured Norway international goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen from Norwegian champions SK Brann.

Safe hands secured 🧤 pic.twitter.com/JQAzGLxVkt — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

The 23-year-old arrives at Spurs after impressing domestically with back-to-back strong seasons including 18 clean sheets across 27 league appearances for Brann during 2025-26.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Selma Panengstuen ✍



🔗 https://t.co/ULCVTci9Ew pic.twitter.com/51J0VGlWFf — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

Panengstuen made her senior international debut in June 2025 against Sweden and has established herself as a genuine prospect within Norwegian football. This season she kept eight clean sheets in 11 league games while making her Champions League debut, helping Brann secure victory against Manchester United at home.

"I really believe in the project."



Watch Selma Panengstuen's first interview as a Tottenham Hotspur player exclusively on our official app 💬



🔗 https://t.co/q5hgcbglTH pic.twitter.com/VgeFX83STX — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

Panengstuen Brings Proven Foundation and Ceiling

Head Coach Martin Ho praised Panengstuen’s outstanding potential combined with already strong fundamental foundations. The Norwegian goalkeeper brings presence, bravery and personality alongside ball-playing capability, providing the qualities Spurs value in modern goalkeeping including shot-stopping ability, communication and athleticism.

One family. Welcome, Selma 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9HZi6jBVtV — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

Ho highlighted Panengstuen’s mentality and drive to improve consistently, describing her as someone possessing genuine high ceiling development potential. Her previous experience under Ho at club level provides familiarity and understanding of what Tottenham require in modern goalkeeping.

Incoming message 📩 pic.twitter.com/0opnWzqGud — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

Spurs Strengthen Squad Depth and Future Planning

Panengstuen expressed genuine excitement about joining Spurs, describing the club’s upward trajectory as genuinely compelling. She referenced friendships within the squad providing positive impressions while demonstrating commitment to maximizing her talent at Tottenham.

Selma's journey so far 📖 pic.twitter.com/Z90LOdqSbo — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

This signing feels genuinely forward-thinking rather than reactive. Panengstuen arrives established yet still developing, combining immediate quality with significant upside potential. Spurs continue building intelligently across multiple positions with purpose rather than desperation, suggesting genuine competitive intent moving forward.

Making herself at home 🏡💗 pic.twitter.com/WprSAN5Ljb — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 30, 2026

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