Tottenham
Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Tottenham Hotspur Women have secured Norway international goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen from Norwegian champions SK Brann.
The 23-year-old arrives at Spurs after impressing domestically with back-to-back strong seasons including 18 clean sheets across 27 league appearances for Brann during 2025-26.
Panengstuen made her senior international debut in June 2025 against Sweden and has established herself as a genuine prospect within Norwegian football. This season she kept eight clean sheets in 11 league games while making her Champions League debut, helping Brann secure victory against Manchester United at home.
Panengstuen Brings Proven Foundation and Ceiling
Head Coach Martin Ho praised Panengstuen’s outstanding potential combined with already strong fundamental foundations. The Norwegian goalkeeper brings presence, bravery and personality alongside ball-playing capability, providing the qualities Spurs value in modern goalkeeping including shot-stopping ability, communication and athleticism.
Ho highlighted Panengstuen’s mentality and drive to improve consistently, describing her as someone possessing genuine high ceiling development potential. Her previous experience under Ho at club level provides familiarity and understanding of what Tottenham require in modern goalkeeping.
Spurs Strengthen Squad Depth and Future Planning
Panengstuen expressed genuine excitement about joining Spurs, describing the club’s upward trajectory as genuinely compelling. She referenced friendships within the squad providing positive impressions while demonstrating commitment to maximizing her talent at Tottenham.
This signing feels genuinely forward-thinking rather than reactive. Panengstuen arrives established yet still developing, combining immediate quality with significant upside potential. Spurs continue building intelligently across multiple positions with purpose rather than desperation, suggesting genuine competitive intent moving forward.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Arsenal Midfielder Victoria Pelova on Free Transfer as Fourth Summer Addition
Ipswich Town
Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham
Ipswich Town Women have completed the permanent signing of forward Kit Graham on a two-year contract following her release by Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich on loan in January 2026 and made an immediate impression, scoring twice in 10 appearances to help the club secure their WSL 2 status for a second consecutive season.
Graham’s two goals came in the same match, both long-range strikes in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City that proved crucial to Town’s survival push. Her contributions on and off the pitch left Sean Burt and his coaching staff in no doubt that making the deal permanent was the right call.
Six Years at Tottenham Come to an End
Graham’s Tottenham chapter spanned six years and 91 appearances across all competitions, delivering 11 goals for the Lilywhites. She was part of the club’s historic debut WSL season in 2019-20 and played in all five matches of their remarkable 2023-24 FA Cup Final run.
However, two ACL injuries in successive seasons disrupted her Spurs career significantly. She suffered the second devastating blow during pre-season training ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, only returning to full training in the summer of 2025 before joining Ipswich in January.
Building Blocks in Ipswich
The permanent move arrives at a pivotal moment for Ipswich, who are actively shaping their squad ahead of the 2026-27 WSL 2 campaign. Graham becomes the third player to commit to the project this summer, following captain Maria Boswell and midfielder Leah Mitchell, who both recently extended their contracts. The club also appointed Matt Pooley as assistant manager, adding further experience to the technical setup.
Technical Director Sean Burt made clear that Graham’s influence extended well beyond her goal contributions, praising her professionalism and the impact she had on the group throughout her loan spell.
Also read: Chelsea Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Closing In on Lyon Move After Difficult Season at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal Dragon
Tottenham Sign Arsenal Midfielder Victoria Pelova on Free Transfer as Fourth Summer Addition
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova from Arsenal on a free transfer. The 27-year-old joins Spurs following the expiry of her contract with the Gunners, where she spent three and a half years competing at the highest level.
Pelova arrives at Tottenham with an impressive trophy haul accumulated during her Arsenal tenure. The midfielder won the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, UEFA Women’s Champions League and two Subway Women’s League Cups during her stint in north London, making 89 appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals.
Pelova Brings International Pedigree
The Dutch international brings considerable experience to Tottenham’s midfield after earning 71 caps for The Netherlands and scoring seven international goals. Her transition from Arsenal represents a significant addition to Martin Ho’s squad as the club continue building depth across their midfield options.
Pelova expressed satisfaction with her move, highlighting her positive conversations with manager Ho and the immediate sense that Tottenham represented the right choice for her career progression. She expressed eagerness to begin the forthcoming season and integrate with the squad during pre-season preparations.
Spurs Continue Ambitious Summer Recruitment
Pelova becomes Tottenham’s fourth summer signing alongside Shekiera Martinez, Caitlin Dijkstra and Kirsty Hanson. The Lilywhites have been active throughout the transfer window, securing most of their desired acquisitions ahead of the close season.
The midfield reinforcement strengthens Spurs’ options following a successful 2025-26 campaign where the club finished fifth in the table under Ho’s management.
Also read: Jess Naz Confirms Recovery Going Well After Seven Month ACL Injury Absence From Tottenham
Tottenham
Jess Naz Confirms Recovery Going Well After Seven Month ACL Injury Absence From Tottenham
Jess Naz has provided a positive fitness update after spending seven months sidelined through an ACL injury sustained during Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa last December. The forward revealed her recovery is progressing smoothly and she is targeting a return to action with the squad during the forthcoming campaign.
Speaking at the club’s kit launch, Naz expressed excitement about rejoining her teammates following the lengthy rehabilitation period. The injury represented a significant setback for both player and club, with the forward yet to feature for Spurs since the incident that forced her immediate absence from competitive action.
Teammates Provide Crucial Support During Recovery
Naz highlighted the importance of squad support throughout her rehabilitation journey, particularly praising manager Martin Ho’s immediate response to her injury. The forward revealed Ho visited her shortly after the incident occurred, demonstrating the club’s commitment to player welfare during challenging periods.
Her teammates maintained consistent backing throughout the recovery process, providing emotional encouragement that helped drive her rehabilitation efforts forward. That collective support from the group proved instrumental in maintaining motivation during the extended absence from football.
Ho’s Transformation Continues at Spurs
Tottenham have undergone significant transformation under Ho’s leadership, climbing from 11th place in the previous campaign to finish fifth last season. Naz praised the manager’s demanding standards and commitment to exciting attacking football combined with defensive solidity that makes the team difficult to beat.
The forward believes next season will provide further progression opportunities as Spurs continue building on recent improvements. Her return to fitness should bolster Tottenham’s attacking options as they push for higher league positions.
Also read: West Ham Sign Switzerland Defender Nadine Riesen From Eintracht Frankfurt on Three Year Deal
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