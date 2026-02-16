Tottenham Women Equal Club Record After Thrashing Aston Villa 7-3, Match Impressive Run From 2021/22

Tottenham Women’s remarkable 7-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday has seen them equal the club record for most wins in a single Women’s Super League campaign. The ten goal thriller at Villa Park marked Spurs’ ninth victory of the season, matching the total they achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.

This is seriously impressive stuff from Martin Ho’s side, who now have six matches remaining to break the record outright. The 2021-22 season remains Tottenham’s best ever WSL campaign, finishing fifth with 32 points, and they are currently level on points with Arsenal in that same position, having played two more games.

Just Second Time Scoring Five Plus Goals

Sunday’s seven goal haul was only the second occasion Tottenham have scored five or more goals in a WSL match. The attacking display was absolutely sensational, with multiple players getting on the scoresheet, including first goals for the club from Maika Hamano, Julie Blakstad, and Signe Gaupset.

Cathinka Tandberg came off the bench to grab a brace while Bethany England and Olivia Holdt also found the net. This kind of ruthless finishing has been exactly what Ho demanded from his forwards before kick off.

Point Tally Within Touching Distance

With six games left to play, Tottenham are within touching distance of matching their best ever points total in England’s top flight. They currently sit on 23 points and need just 10 more from their remaining fixtures to equal the 32 point haul from 2021-22.

Given their current run of form, that target looks well within reach. Spurs have won three of their last four matches and are playing with real confidence going forward. One more victory will also see them surpass the nine win mark and establish a new club record. The momentum is firmly with Ho’s side heading into the business end of the season.

