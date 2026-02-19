Tottenham Women Defender Back in Contention for FA Cup Clash Against London City Lionesses After Three Month Injury Layoff

Tottenham Women defender Charlotte Grant is back in contention for Monday evening’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fifth round clash against London City Lionesses. The Australia international has been out of action since mid November after suffering a knock in training, but has now returned to full fitness.

Martin Ho confirmed in his pre match press conference on Thursday that Grant has trained well this week at Hotspur Way and is available for selection. This is excellent news for Spurs, who have missed the experienced defender during her three month absence from the squad.

Grant Trained Fully This Week

“Charli is now back in contention. She has trained fully this week so she’s doing well up to now and she will be in contention for this game. Apart from that, we are as we were,” Ho told the national media on Thursday afternoon.

Grant’s return provides a significant boost to Tottenham’s defensive options ahead of the FA Cup tie at Hayes Lane. The 24 year old brings leadership and experience to the backline and will be desperate to make up for lost time after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Spence Serves Final Game of Suspension

Drew Spence will be unavailable for Monday’s match as she serves her last game of a three match suspension. The midfielder will return to contention for Tottenham’s next fixture after completing her ban.

Long term absentees Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, Maite Oroz, and Jess Naz remain sidelined through injury. However, Grant’s comeback represents positive progress for Ho’s squad as they continue their pursuit of silverware in the FA Cup.

Tottenham face London City Lionesses at Hayes Lane on Monday evening with kick off at 19:30 GMT. The winners will progress to the quarter finals of the competition.

