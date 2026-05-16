Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur Women are reportedly interested in signing Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa this summer, and frankly, it is easy to see why.

The Scotland international has been one of the standout forwards in the WSL this season, finishing as Villa’s top scorer with 12 goals and one assist across 21 appearances, earning herself a Player of the Season nomination in the process.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Tottenham Hotspur Women are interested in signing Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa Women this summer.



The Scotland international has enjoyed an excellent WSL campaign with 12 goals and one assist in 21 matches. Hanson previously worked with Spurs boss Martin Ho during his time… pic.twitter.com/Cdb6XC0KyV — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 15, 2026

Hanson signed a contract extension with Villa last year that runs until June 2027, so this would not come cheap or easy. But Spurs have made clear they intend to be ambitious in the market this summer, and a player of Hanson’s quality, at 28 and entering her absolute prime, is exactly the profile they should be targeting.

Why Spurs Need Her So Badly

The departure of Bethany England leaves a massive void in Tottenham’s attack. England was the heartbeat of this Spurs side for years, and replacing a striker who has scored over 25 goals for two different WSL clubs is not something you do on the cheap. Hanson is not a like-for-like replacement; she is arguably an upgrade in terms of where she is in her career right now.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur Women want to bring Kirsty Hanson in from Aston Villa Women this summer.



The Scotland international has had a standout WSL season with 12 goals and 1 assist in 21 games.#WSL pic.twitter.com/BKJKscce6w — 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐄 𝐈𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐓🎙️ (@JIdongesit14863) May 15, 2026

What It Would Mean for Aston Villa

Losing Hanson would be a genuine crisis for Villa. She was not just their top scorer this season; she was the reason they won games. With Gabi Nunes and Ebony Salmon already gone, allowing Hanson to leave too would raise serious questions about how Natalia Arroyo is expected to build on the progress made this season.

Kirsty Hanson has been shortlisted for Player of the Year at this year's @_WFAs 🏆⤵️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) February 20, 2026

The Bigger Picture at Spurs

Martin Ho has suggested much of Tottenham’s summer business was planned well in advance. If Hanson is already on that list, Spurs fans have every reason to feel excited about what next season could look like.

MARTIN HO PUNYA DAYA TARIK LEBIH GEDE DARIPADA MARC SKINNER GES!



Berdasarkan informasi dari BBC, Tottenham Hotspur tengah mencoba untuk mendatangkan winger Skotlandia Kirsty Hanson musim panas ini dari Aston Villa.



Kirs dan Martin udah gak asing lagi sewaktu Martin masih jadi… pic.twitter.com/Ko7o2qAmGO — Women's Footie ID (@womensfootie_id) May 15, 2026

Also read: Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’