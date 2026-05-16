Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Eye Aston Villa Star Kirsty Hanson in What Would Be One of the Summer’s Most Significant WSL Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur Women are reportedly interested in signing Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa this summer, and frankly, it is easy to see why.
The Scotland international has been one of the standout forwards in the WSL this season, finishing as Villa’s top scorer with 12 goals and one assist across 21 appearances, earning herself a Player of the Season nomination in the process.
Hanson signed a contract extension with Villa last year that runs until June 2027, so this would not come cheap or easy. But Spurs have made clear they intend to be ambitious in the market this summer, and a player of Hanson’s quality, at 28 and entering her absolute prime, is exactly the profile they should be targeting.
Why Spurs Need Her So Badly
The departure of Bethany England leaves a massive void in Tottenham’s attack. England was the heartbeat of this Spurs side for years, and replacing a striker who has scored over 25 goals for two different WSL clubs is not something you do on the cheap. Hanson is not a like-for-like replacement; she is arguably an upgrade in terms of where she is in her career right now.
What It Would Mean for Aston Villa
Losing Hanson would be a genuine crisis for Villa. She was not just their top scorer this season; she was the reason they won games. With Gabi Nunes and Ebony Salmon already gone, allowing Hanson to leave too would raise serious questions about how Natalia Arroyo is expected to build on the progress made this season.
The Bigger Picture at Spurs
Martin Ho has suggested much of Tottenham’s summer business was planned well in advance. If Hanson is already on that list, Spurs fans have every reason to feel excited about what next season could look like.
Also read: Aston Villa Defender Paula Tomàs Forced to Retire From Professional Football at Age 24 Due to ‘This’
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Hotspur Women Secure ‘This’ 28yo on New Deal as Six Senior Players Prepare to Leave Club This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur Women are heading into a significant summer rebuild after confirming a wave of departures alongside one important piece of good news.
Finland international Olga Ahtinen has committed her future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract, providing some much-needed stability in midfield ahead of what promises to be a busy transfer window
The 28-year-old has made 55 appearances for Spurs since joining ahead of the 2023/24 season, contributing three goals from midfield. She has also represented Finland at two European Championships, earning 80 international caps across her career.
England and Graham Among High-Profile Exits
The headline departures are captain Bethany England and long-serving attacking midfielder Kit Graham, both of whom will leave when their contracts expire this summer. England joined midway through 2022/23 and made an immediate impact, scoring 13 goals in 14 games to help save the club from relegation before going on to captain the side and surpass 200 professional appearances.
Graham has been part of the furniture since 2019, arriving from Charlton Athletic and playing a key role in some of the club’s most historic moments, including their first WSL win over Arsenal and their run to the Women’s FA Cup final.
Four More Senior Players Also Leaving
Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant, and Josefine Rybrink will also depart at the end of the season. James-Turner started in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 2024, while Bühler, Grant and Rybrink each contributed during their respective spells before injuries and competition for places limited their involvement this term.
A Crucial Summer Ahead Under Martin Ho
Spurs are on course to finish fifth in the WSL this season, a substantial improvement on their 11th-place finish in 2024/25.
With ambitions of breaking into the top four, significant recruitment is expected in attack and defence before the 2026/27 campaign begins.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Managing Director Andy Rogers to Leave Club This Summer After 24 Years as CEO Vinai Venkatesham Pays Tribute
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Andy Rogers will step down as managing director of the women’s team at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a 24-year association with the north London club.
Rogers took charge of the women’s setup in February 2023 and oversaw a period of genuine progress, which included the club’s first-ever Women’s FA Cup final appearance and a record WSL finish. He is departing to spend more time with his family.
Venkatesham Full of Praise for Rogers
CEO Vinai Venkatesham paid tribute to the outgoing managing director, crediting his leadership and professionalism as key drivers behind the foundations now in place at Spurs Women.
Venkatesham also pointed to a more ambitious vision set at the start of this season, one he expects to accelerate further going forward.
Rogers Reflects on the Most Rewarding Chapter of His Career
Rogers himself described his time leading the women’s team as the most personally and professionally fulfilling of his entire 24 years at the club. He singled out head coach Martin Ho, despite their limited time working together, as someone whose passion and determination to win has already transformed the environment around the squad.
Rogers also reserved special praise for the staffing group he helped build, expressing full confidence in their ability to carry the club’s ambitions forward.
What Comes Next for the Role
Tottenham appointed Carlos Raphael Moersen as director of football operations earlier this year, and he will absorb parts of Rogers’ responsibilities as part of his wider remit. However, Moersen is not being positioned as a direct replacement. The club is expected to hire someone to take on the majority of Rogers’ duties, with the search for that person now set to begin.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Dragon
5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the news that Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink will leave the club this summer.
The Lilywhites confirmed the departures via an official club press release on Tuesday afternoon which brings an end to their time in North London.
Defender James Turner is the longest-serving of those players who are departing, having spent the last four seasons with Spurs. Buhler has also been with the club for a considerable period, while Grant and Rybrink have largely contributed to the team within the last couple of campaigns.
Top Half Table Finish Expected
The quintet are likely to leave Spurs in an excellent position with The Lilywhites set to seal a top-half of the table finish in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Tottenham have really caught the eye this season under the guidance of new boss Martin Ho which is absolutely brilliant progress.
The club have exceeded expectations in Ho’s first campaign at the helm. His tactical approach and man management skills have helped Spurs compete consistently against the division’s stronger sides throughout the season which demonstrates the strides being made.
Managing Director Thanks Players
After the departures were announced Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Managing Director Andy Rogers said: “Amy, Luana, Charli and Josefine have each provided a fantastic service to Tottenham Hotspur, they have been valued members of our group. We thank them for their contributions to the Club and wish them the best for the future,” which is frankly a classy statement.
The quintet join forward Kit Graham in leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The club will now turn their attention to recruitment as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season with several positions needing to be filled following the confirmed exits.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
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