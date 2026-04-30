Tottenham Dragon
5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the news that Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink will leave the club this summer.
The Lilywhites confirmed the departures via an official club press release on Tuesday afternoon which brings an end to their time in North London.
Defender James Turner is the longest-serving of those players who are departing, having spent the last four seasons with Spurs. Buhler has also been with the club for a considerable period, while Grant and Rybrink have largely contributed to the team within the last couple of campaigns.
Top Half Table Finish Expected
The quintet are likely to leave Spurs in an excellent position with The Lilywhites set to seal a top-half of the table finish in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Tottenham have really caught the eye this season under the guidance of new boss Martin Ho which is absolutely brilliant progress.
The club have exceeded expectations in Ho’s first campaign at the helm. His tactical approach and man management skills have helped Spurs compete consistently against the division’s stronger sides throughout the season which demonstrates the strides being made.
Managing Director Thanks Players
After the departures were announced Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Managing Director Andy Rogers said: “Amy, Luana, Charli and Josefine have each provided a fantastic service to Tottenham Hotspur, they have been valued members of our group. We thank them for their contributions to the Club and wish them the best for the future,” which is frankly a classy statement.
The quintet join forward Kit Graham in leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The club will now turn their attention to recruitment as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season with several positions needing to be filled following the confirmed exits.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Defender Hanna Wijk Suffers Season Ending MCL Injury as Spurs Face Manchester United Without Five Players
Tottenham Women defender Hanna Wijk has suffered a season ending injury ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United. The 22 year old Sweden international sustained a medial collateral ligament injury while playing for her country’s Under 23 side earlier this month and will now miss the remainder of the campaign.
Manager Martin Ho confirmed the devastating news on Friday, revealing that Wijk was stretchered off during the Sweden match and will require an extended period of rehabilitation. The defender only joined Spurs from Hacken in January on a long term deal but has made just eight appearances before this setback ended her debut season prematurely.
Five Players Missing for United Clash
Wijk joins a lengthy injury list at Tottenham, with Clare Hunt, Jess Naz, Maite Oroz and Luana Buhler all long term absentees. The timing is particularly frustrating given Spurs are enduring a difficult run of form, having gone four matches without a victory including heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City.
Ho addressed the situation in his pre match press conference. “Hanna picked up an injury when she was with Under 23s and that will rule her out for the rest of the season. It’s not an ACL, it’s an MCL injury so she will be out for the rest of the season. She will now be looked after by the medical team at the club.”
Hamano Returns as Spurs Target WSL History
On a more positive note, Japan international Maika Hamano has returned to contention after missing the Chelsea defeat. Ho is expecting a competitive encounter with United after Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in December.
Victory would see Spurs equal their best ever WSL points total of 32 with two matches still remaining this season.
Also read: Kosovare Asllani Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery as London City Lionesses Captain Faces Long Road Back to Football
Tottenham Dragon
Ella Morris Returns to Tottenham Team After Nearly Year Out With Injury as Defender Makes Comeback in 2-1 FA Cup Quarter Final Defeat to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow
Ella Morris returned to the Tottenham team after nearly a year out with injury as Martin Ho’s side lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.
The defender came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Kingsmeadow on Monday, which marked a significant milestone in her recovery from an ACL injury sustained in May 2025.
Tottenham exited the competition at the quarter-final stage but put in a brave display. Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Eveliina Summanen equalised in the 52nd minute, setting up a frantic finish.
Suffered ACL Injury in May 2025
In late May last yea,r Morris suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee during a training session while on international duty with England. The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in 2024 on a three-year deal, which demonstrates the club’s faith in her abilities.
Despite her long term setback, Tottenham signed Morris to a new contract extension in January. The defender replaced Hanna Wijk with 19 minutes of the Chelsea game remaining, completing five passes with 80 per cent accuracy and winning both of her tackles.
Really Exciting for Me Says Morris
Morris thanked Tottenham fans for their support after the match. “It was really exciting for me. It’s been a long time coming, so I’m just delighted to get back out there with the girls,” she said.
She added: “There was a bit of shock at first when I was asked to come on. I wasn’t necessarily expecting to get any minutes so to hear my name being called was good. I appreciate all their support,” which demonstrates her humility despite facing two ACL injuries during her career already at just 23 years old.
Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women Player Ratings vs. Tottenham as Veerle Buurman Stunning Strike Saves Blues After Hannah Hampton Nightmare in FA Cup Quarter Final
Chelsea secured their place in a sixth consecutive FA Cup semi final after teenage defender Veerle Buurman scored a spectacular late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on Easter Monday.
The 19 year old Dutch centre back rescued Sonia Bompastor’s side after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton gifted Spurs an equaliser with a shocking error in the second half.
Sam Kerr opened the scoring just before halftime, heading home from Keira Walsh’s pinpoint delivery to give the Blues a deserved advantage. The Australian striker wasted a golden opportunity to double the lead after the restart, and Chelsea were punished when Eveliina Summanen caught Hampton completely off guard with a free kick from a wide angle that sailed over the stranded keeper.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Hannah Hampton (5/10): Awful afternoon for the England international. Completely misjudged Summanen’s free kick and looked nervous throughout.
Ellie Carpenter (6/10): Worked hard down the right flank and got forward well, but somehow missed an absolute sitter from two yards out with a free header.
Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10): Rock solid in her defensive duels and comfortable on the ball. The Canadian international was Chelsea’s most reliable defender on the day.
Naomi Girma (7/10): Exceptional passing accuracy with just one misplaced ball from 72 attempts. The American continues to impress with her composure and distribution.
Niamh Charles (7/10): Excellent return to the starting lineup after three months out. Made two vital blocks to deny Tottenham chances in the first half and contributed well to Chelsea’s build up play.
Midfield & Attack
Keira Walsh (7/10): Struggled at times when Tottenham broke quickly but produced a magnificent cross for Kerr’s opener. Controlled the tempo effectively when given time on the ball.
Erin Cuthbert (7/10): Quietly effective performance from the Scotland international. Won countless battles in midfield and disrupted Tottenham’s rhythm without getting much recognition.
Sjoeke Nusken (7/10): Intelligent movement between the lines caused problems for Spurs all afternoon. Her runs into dangerous areas stretched the visitors’ defence and created space for teammates.
Sam Kerr (7/10): Clinical finish for the opening goal but wasteful with two other excellent chances. The Australian is still getting back to her best after injury troubles earlier this season.
Lauren James (8/10): Chelsea’s best player by some distance. The England international orchestrated everything positive going forward, creating numerous chances with her vision and technical quality. Absolutely superb.
Subs & Manager
Veerle Buurman (8/10): Match winner off the bench. Slotted into left back seamlessly when replacing Charles and then produced a moment of pure magic, driving forward before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner with four minutes remaining.
Sonia Bompastor (7/10): Named a strong starting eleven and got the job done, though Hampton’s error nearly cost them dearly. Will be relieved to progress after the Champions League disappointment.
Also read: Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
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