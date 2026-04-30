5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the news that Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink will leave the club this summer.

The Lilywhites confirmed the departures via an official club press release on Tuesday afternoon which brings an end to their time in North London.

We can confirm that Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink will depart the Club at the conclusion of their contracts this summer.



We thank them all and wish them the best for the future 🤍



🔗 https://t.co/PGnI1PFh20 pic.twitter.com/hQ299dt2P4 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 29, 2026

Defender James Turner is the longest-serving of those players who are departing, having spent the last four seasons with Spurs. Buhler has also been with the club for a considerable period, while Grant and Rybrink have largely contributed to the team within the last couple of campaigns.

Top Half Table Finish Expected

The quintet are likely to leave Spurs in an excellent position with The Lilywhites set to seal a top-half of the table finish in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Tottenham have really caught the eye this season under the guidance of new boss Martin Ho which is absolutely brilliant progress.

The club have exceeded expectations in Ho’s first campaign at the helm. His tactical approach and man management skills have helped Spurs compete consistently against the division’s stronger sides throughout the season which demonstrates the strides being made.

Managing Director Thanks Players

After the departures were announced Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Managing Director Andy Rogers said: “Amy, Luana, Charli and Josefine have each provided a fantastic service to Tottenham Hotspur, they have been valued members of our group. We thank them for their contributions to the Club and wish them the best for the future,” which is frankly a classy statement.

The quintet join forward Kit Graham in leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The club will now turn their attention to recruitment as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season with several positions needing to be filled following the confirmed exits.

Tottenham has announced the departures of Charlotte Grant, Josefine Rybrink, Luana Bühler and Amy James-Turner, upon the expiration of their contracts. pic.twitter.com/4I9p9Tjyk5 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) April 29, 2026

Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat