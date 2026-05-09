Tottenham Women Managing Director Andy Rogers to Leave Club This Summer After 24 Years as CEO Vinai Venkatesham Pays Tribute

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Andy Rogers will step down as managing director of the women’s team at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a 24-year association with the north London club.

Rogers took charge of the women’s setup in February 2023 and oversaw a period of genuine progress, which included the club’s first-ever Women’s FA Cup final appearance and a record WSL finish. He is departing to spend more time with his family.

SPURS WOMEN: Andy Rogers will leave his role as Managing Director of our Women’s team in the summer.

Andy, who has been an outstanding servant to the Club for 24 years in a range of roles, will be leaving to spend more time with his family.

Having taken over leadership of the… pic.twitter.com/MEdO54jAtP — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) May 9, 2026

Venkatesham Full of Praise for Rogers

CEO Vinai Venkatesham paid tribute to the outgoing managing director, crediting his leadership and professionalism as key drivers behind the foundations now in place at Spurs Women.

Venkatesham also pointed to a more ambitious vision set at the start of this season, one he expects to accelerate further going forward.

Vinai Venkatesham has spoken as another long-serving Spurs staff member is set to depart this summer. https://t.co/qMhNzOJCbf — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 8, 2026

Rogers Reflects on the Most Rewarding Chapter of His Career

Rogers himself described his time leading the women’s team as the most personally and professionally fulfilling of his entire 24 years at the club. He singled out head coach Martin Ho, despite their limited time working together, as someone whose passion and determination to win has already transformed the environment around the squad.

Rogers also reserved special praise for the staffing group he helped build, expressing full confidence in their ability to carry the club’s ambitions forward.

What Comes Next for the Role

Tottenham appointed Carlos Raphael Moersen as director of football operations earlier this year, and he will absorb parts of Rogers’ responsibilities as part of his wider remit. However, Moersen is not being positioned as a direct replacement. The club is expected to hire someone to take on the majority of Rogers’ duties, with the search for that person now set to begin.



We can confirm that Andy Rogers will leave his role as Managing Director of our Women’s team in the summer.



Andy, who has been an outstanding servant to the Club for 24 years in a range of roles, will be leaving to spend more time with his family.



We thank Andy for his… pic.twitter.com/ZWH9Y0rbEV — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) May 8, 2026

Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer