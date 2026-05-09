Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Managing Director Andy Rogers to Leave Club This Summer After 24 Years as CEO Vinai Venkatesham Pays Tribute
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Andy Rogers will step down as managing director of the women’s team at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a 24-year association with the north London club.
Rogers took charge of the women’s setup in February 2023 and oversaw a period of genuine progress, which included the club’s first-ever Women’s FA Cup final appearance and a record WSL finish. He is departing to spend more time with his family.
Venkatesham Full of Praise for Rogers
CEO Vinai Venkatesham paid tribute to the outgoing managing director, crediting his leadership and professionalism as key drivers behind the foundations now in place at Spurs Women.
Venkatesham also pointed to a more ambitious vision set at the start of this season, one he expects to accelerate further going forward.
Rogers Reflects on the Most Rewarding Chapter of His Career
Rogers himself described his time leading the women’s team as the most personally and professionally fulfilling of his entire 24 years at the club. He singled out head coach Martin Ho, despite their limited time working together, as someone whose passion and determination to win has already transformed the environment around the squad.
Rogers also reserved special praise for the staffing group he helped build, expressing full confidence in their ability to carry the club’s ambitions forward.
What Comes Next for the Role
Tottenham appointed Carlos Raphael Moersen as director of football operations earlier this year, and he will absorb parts of Rogers’ responsibilities as part of his wider remit. However, Moersen is not being positioned as a direct replacement. The club is expected to hire someone to take on the majority of Rogers’ duties, with the search for that person now set to begin.
Also read: 5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Dragon
5 Players to Leave Spurs at End of Season as Tottenham Hotspur Announce Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink Will Depart This Summer
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the news that Amy James Turner, Luana Buhler, Charlotte Grant and Josefine Rybrink will leave the club this summer.
The Lilywhites confirmed the departures via an official club press release on Tuesday afternoon which brings an end to their time in North London.
Defender James Turner is the longest-serving of those players who are departing, having spent the last four seasons with Spurs. Buhler has also been with the club for a considerable period, while Grant and Rybrink have largely contributed to the team within the last couple of campaigns.
Top Half Table Finish Expected
The quintet are likely to leave Spurs in an excellent position with The Lilywhites set to seal a top-half of the table finish in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Tottenham have really caught the eye this season under the guidance of new boss Martin Ho which is absolutely brilliant progress.
The club have exceeded expectations in Ho’s first campaign at the helm. His tactical approach and man management skills have helped Spurs compete consistently against the division’s stronger sides throughout the season which demonstrates the strides being made.
Managing Director Thanks Players
After the departures were announced Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Managing Director Andy Rogers said: “Amy, Luana, Charli and Josefine have each provided a fantastic service to Tottenham Hotspur, they have been valued members of our group. We thank them for their contributions to the Club and wish them the best for the future,” which is frankly a classy statement.
The quintet join forward Kit Graham in leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The club will now turn their attention to recruitment as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season with several positions needing to be filled following the confirmed exits.
Also read: Daphne van Domselaar Insists Arsenal Want to Defend Champions League Title After Progressing Past Chelsea Despite Stamford Bridge Defeat
Tottenham Dragon
Tottenham Women Defender Hanna Wijk Suffers Season Ending MCL Injury as Spurs Face Manchester United Without Five Players
Tottenham Women defender Hanna Wijk has suffered a season ending injury ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United. The 22 year old Sweden international sustained a medial collateral ligament injury while playing for her country’s Under 23 side earlier this month and will now miss the remainder of the campaign.
Manager Martin Ho confirmed the devastating news on Friday, revealing that Wijk was stretchered off during the Sweden match and will require an extended period of rehabilitation. The defender only joined Spurs from Hacken in January on a long term deal but has made just eight appearances before this setback ended her debut season prematurely.
Five Players Missing for United Clash
Wijk joins a lengthy injury list at Tottenham, with Clare Hunt, Jess Naz, Maite Oroz and Luana Buhler all long term absentees. The timing is particularly frustrating given Spurs are enduring a difficult run of form, having gone four matches without a victory including heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City.
Ho addressed the situation in his pre match press conference. “Hanna picked up an injury when she was with Under 23s and that will rule her out for the rest of the season. It’s not an ACL, it’s an MCL injury so she will be out for the rest of the season. She will now be looked after by the medical team at the club.”
Hamano Returns as Spurs Target WSL History
On a more positive note, Japan international Maika Hamano has returned to contention after missing the Chelsea defeat. Ho is expecting a competitive encounter with United after Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 in December.
Victory would see Spurs equal their best ever WSL points total of 32 with two matches still remaining this season.
Also read: Kosovare Asllani Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery as London City Lionesses Captain Faces Long Road Back to Football
Tottenham Dragon
Ella Morris Returns to Tottenham Team After Nearly Year Out With Injury as Defender Makes Comeback in 2-1 FA Cup Quarter Final Defeat to Chelsea at Kingsmeadow
Ella Morris returned to the Tottenham team after nearly a year out with injury as Martin Ho’s side lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.
The defender came off the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Kingsmeadow on Monday, which marked a significant milestone in her recovery from an ACL injury sustained in May 2025.
Tottenham exited the competition at the quarter-final stage but put in a brave display. Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Eveliina Summanen equalised in the 52nd minute, setting up a frantic finish.
Suffered ACL Injury in May 2025
In late May last yea,r Morris suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her right knee during a training session while on international duty with England. The 23-year-old joined from Southampton in 2024 on a three-year deal, which demonstrates the club’s faith in her abilities.
Despite her long term setback, Tottenham signed Morris to a new contract extension in January. The defender replaced Hanna Wijk with 19 minutes of the Chelsea game remaining, completing five passes with 80 per cent accuracy and winning both of her tackles.
Really Exciting for Me Says Morris
Morris thanked Tottenham fans for their support after the match. “It was really exciting for me. It’s been a long time coming, so I’m just delighted to get back out there with the girls,” she said.
She added: “There was a bit of shock at first when I was asked to come on. I wasn’t necessarily expecting to get any minutes so to hear my name being called was good. I appreciate all their support,” which demonstrates her humility despite facing two ACL injuries during her career already at just 23 years old.
Also read: Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
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