Tottenham Women vs. Arsenal Women Player Ratings: Misfiring Russo and Blackstenius Draw Blank as Gunners Squander Chance to Close Gap

Arsenal Women missed a golden opportunity to gain ground on the WSL leaders after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tottenham at Brisbane Road. Despite dominating possession and registering 13 shots, Renee Slegers’ side failed to score. The result sees Arsenal fall eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Standout Performers:

Lotte Wubben-Moy – 7.5/10 Kept a clean sheet on her 100th WSL appearance, marshalling Arsenal’s defence with composure throughout. Never looked flustered and kept Tottenham at arm’s length with intelligent positioning. Shaken up after taking a blow to the head during the first half but played through any discomfort.

Emily Fox – 7/10 Fired Arsenal’s first effort in the 15th minute after a neat one-two with Alessia Russo, though her shot was tame and straight at Lize Kop. Happy to sit deep and allow others to flood forward. One bright burst into the penalty area troubled Spurs late on, though her cross-shot was ultimately cut out.

Kyra Cooney-Cross – 7/10 Nearly broke the deadlock with an ambitious strike that curled inches past the post. Her inswinging free-kick towards the far post created danger before being headed clear. Kept Arsenal ticking over in midfield with intelligent distribution.

Other Notable Performances:

Daphne van Domselaar – 6.5/10 Did what was required on a relatively quiet afternoon, making one early save from Eveliina Summanen’s long-range free-kick. Took the odd risk in possession but remained composed to preserve her clean sheet.

Mariona Caldentey – 6/10 Worked hard but struggled to influence proceedings in the final third. Arsenal’s usually reliable Spanish midfielder couldn’t find spaces to hurt Tottenham’s compact defensive setup.

Beth Mead – 6/10 Involved in buildup play but her final ball lacked precision. Touched the ball inside for Russo for one of Arsenal’s better chances but couldn’t create the moment of magic needed.

The Disappointing Displays:

Stina Blackstenius – 4.5/10 Missed Arsenal’s clearest opportunity when firing high over the crossbar from eight yards out in the second half, leaning back and getting her effort all wrong. Also saw a poor header and low drive from a tight angle easily kept out before the interval.

Alessia Russo – 5/10 Endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. Fired a difficult volley wide with 10 minutes of the first half remaining when presented with Arsenal’s best chance. Her movement was intelligent but lacked the clinical finishing Arsenal desperately needed.

