Manchester United and Manchester City will meet over two-legs for a place in the final of the Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup semi-finals are set with one tie taking up all the lime-light. Manchester City clash against Manchester United in the derby, and a place in the final.

City are the defending champions of the competition and made light work of Oxford. Pep Guardiola’s men beat the lower-league side 3-1 while United were at home to Colchester.

Colchester had already picked up a big scalp in Tottenham, but United were comfortable 3-0 winners on the night.

Manchester City will face Manchester United over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-finals (Image credit: Getty)

The other semi-final features Aston Villa taking on Leicester City, but all eyes will be on the Manchester derby.

The two rivals might not be firing on all cylinders this season, but they produced an excellent clash a couple of weeks ago.

United came out winners at the Etihad 2-1 while City had a few chances to get something from the game.

Pep’s side sit 14 points behind Liverpool already and it will take a bit of a miracle for them to catch the Reds.

United, for their part, are 24 points behind the Reds but their main aim will be a top-four place. The Red Devils are playing in the Europa League this season and lie four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Fans react to incredible draw

Getting two Manchester derbies in a season is great but two more with a place in the final up for grabs is fantastic.

Of course, the Carabao Cup isn’t the biggest trophy available to both sides this season but neither of them would want to lose out on the bragging rights.

Losing to your city rival is tough to take, and it will be interesting to see how the two games go. The two games take place in January with United hosting City in the first leg.

Many fans were excited at the pair facing off in the cup, and here are some of their reactions from Twitter.

It will be prime Ole United to smash past City getting Pep sacked and then losing the final to Villa in penalties — JoséNEO (@Jose13NEO) December 18, 2019

The biggest club in the country versus Manchester United. — Good Ebening (@swales_out) December 18, 2019

Wait there, so they get a hard draw in the carabao cup and UCL? Are they running out of money or what’s the story here? — Schwanker (@Pleability) December 18, 2019

Well City had a good run so far, sad for them that it has to end at Old Trafford, again! #GGMU #MUFC — Christopher (@Christopher977) December 18, 2019

Looks like we’re playing Leicester in the final then — BW (@mawjolemcfc) December 18, 2019

Can't wait to thrashed by city cuz they will be furious about our previous fixture — RON(SDMN) (@ronakrockx) December 19, 2019

Easiest of the ties, Man Utd are drastically worse than Leicester and Villa — Cian G Walsh (@CianGWalsh) December 18, 2019

Interesting… I look forward to the United mauling. They can't be twice lucky — Dr. Richard Cross (@DrRichardCross) December 19, 2019

2 derbys at the Etihad in 1 season we go again 🔴 — Warren Anthony John (@Warren_D_MUFC) December 18, 2019

Villa would've been harder for United — Bob (@Bob77714245) December 18, 2019