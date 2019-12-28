Two players Celtic manager Neil Lennon should offload in January

The ongoing season is crucial for Neil Lennon and Scottish champions Celtic. He is on the verge of helping the Hoops clinch the ninth league title in a row and has a good squad at his disposal to achieve the feat.

But as Rangers appear stronger than last season and are giving Celtic a stiff challenge this time around, Lennon needs to offload a couple of fringe players in January to free up some space in the squad.

The money from their sales would provide the boss with manoeuvrability in the transfer market, as he could then plug the little holes in his squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Hoops will need to offload some players in January to make way for the new signings to breathe. That being said, here are two players Celtic should move on in the winter transfer window.

1. Scott Sinclair

Despite being a crucial part of Celtic’s side during the Brendan Rodgers era, helping the club achieve the historic treble ‘Treble’ last campaign, Scott Sinclair has found himself out of favour under Lennon.

Sinclair, 30, has been afforded just four appearances in all competitions and hardly done himself any favours in any of those. The winger is currently behind the likes of Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Tom Rogic and on-loan Southampton star Mohamed Elyounoussi in the pecking order.

The Englishman, who is surplus to requirements at Parkhead, is in the final year of his contract and the January transfer window would be Celtic’s last opportunity to get a fee.

2. Eboue Kouassi

Signed from FC Krasnador in January 2017, Eboue Kouassi has managed just 12 league appearances for Celtic in almost three years.

His Celtic career has been majorly disrupted by injuries but when on the pitch, the Ivorian has been shaky and unreliable. The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order behind Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham and Nir Bitton in midfield.

The chances of Kouassi getting game time this season are next to zero. Completely frozen out of the first-team picture, Lennon must offload the midfielder next month.