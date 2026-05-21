UEFA Warns Michele Kang She May Have to Sell Lyon or London City Lionesses if Both Clubs Qualify for European Football

UEFA has delivered a direct warning to Michele Kang and other multi-club owners in women’s football that the sport will not be given special treatment when it comes to competition integrity rules.

The message is clear and unambiguous. If you own two clubs that both qualify for UEFA competitions, something will have to give.

UEFA stand firm on multi-club ownership in UWCL



UEFA's head of women's football, Nadine Kessler, has said clubs operating under the same ownership structure will not be permitted to compete in the Women's Champions League, with UEFA determined to preser… https://t.co/NDWfCuovme — ESPN Soccer (@ESPNsoccer) May 20, 2026

For Kang specifically, the issue centres on her ownership of OL Lyonnes and London City Lionesses. Lyon are playing in this weekend’s Women’s Champions League final in Oslo against Barcelona, while London City finished sixth in their WSL debut season with clear ambitions to reach European football in the coming years.

If both clubs eventually qualify for the same UEFA competition, Kang would need to sell one or place it into a blind trust.

UEFA’s Position Could Not Be Clearer

Women’s football chief Nadine Kessler was pointed in her remarks ahead of the Oslo final. She acknowledged that multi-club investment has been enormously beneficial for the growth of the women’s game, but made it absolutely clear that sporting integrity on the pitch is non-negotiable regardless of the gender of the players involved.

Uefa warns Kang and London City Lionesses over multi-club rules https://t.co/AlnjhXRVRk — City A.M. (@CityAM) May 20, 2026

The comparison she drew was entirely valid. Crystal Palace were demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League this season due to John Textor’s ownership of Lyon. The same principle applies here.

A Wider Issue Across Women’s Football

Kang is not the only owner navigating this territory. Mercury 13 owns FC Como Women, Badalona and Bristol City Women, while Crux Sports holds stakes in Rosengard and Montpellier. The economics of women’s football make multi-club ownership particularly attractive given relatively low valuations, but UEFA is watching closely.

What This Means Going Forward

The warning shot has been fired. Kang and other investors now have a clear picture of what compliance will require. The women’s game deserves the same integrity standards as the men’s, and UEFA is right to enforce them without exception.

"There'll be no exceptions."

Uefa’s Nadine Kessler says rules prohibiting multi-club ownership in the Women's Champions will be strictly enforced. Uefa's firm stance means that, for example, OL Lyonnes and London City Lionesses cannot both take part. #uwclhttps://t.co/C4oceUwfjZ — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) May 20, 2026

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