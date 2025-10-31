Net Worth
Who is Ulla Sandrock? Learn all about Jurgen Klopp’s wife
Ulla Sandrock is a child novelist, and she is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world Jurgen Klopp.
Sandrock comes from Germany, and She is known for being the wife of the man who made Liverpool win its first Premier League Trophy in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp. Klopp is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH. The couple have been married for more than 20 years.
Ulla Sandrock and Jurgen Klopp Families
Ulla was born in 1974 in Germany. However, her exact birth date is unknown, and not much is given about her family life. She has not revealed more about her personal information.
On June 16, 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born in Stuttgart, West Germany, to Elisabeth and Norbert Klopp, a traveling salesman and a former goalkeeper. He has two older sisters. He was first married to Sabine.
Ulla Sandrock’s husband, Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp grew up in the countryside and started playing for a local club, SV Gladden. He began as a striker and then moved to defence at Mainz 05. But after retiring in 2001, he became the club’s manager. His managerial career has been remarkable and he credits Ulla for the same.
He became the manager of Borussia Dortmund and guided them to the Bundesliga title in 2010-11 before winning the first-ever domestic double during the record-breaking season. He was the longest-serving manager of the club.
In 2015, Klopp was appointed as the manager of Liverpool 2015. This turned the fortunes for the team as they won the UEFA Champions League in 2019.
Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool’s first FIFA Club World Cup, and the extended due Premier League title, which broke many records as the club scored 99 points in a single season.
These achievements got him back-to-back FIFA Coach of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.
Ulla Sandrock and Jurgen Klopp Kids
Jurgen Klopp and Ulla Sandrock have been married for the past 16 years. However, they met for the first time at the Munich Oktoberfest when Ulla was working as a waitress in a bar in Munich, and after only three days of dating, Ulla moved to live with Klopp.
They got married in December 2005 in a private ceremony only attended by close friends and family.
Both Jurgen and Ulla have been married before, Klopp married Sabine Klopp, but they divorced in 2001. They have a son, and Ulla also has a son named Dennis from her previous marriage.
Jurgen and Ulla don’t have kids together.
Ulla Sandrock Profession, Career, Net Worth
Sandrock is known as the “The First Lady of Bundesliga” due to her charitable actions. Ulla was a teacher at a German school in Nairobi.
She is a child Novelist. Her first book Tom and the Magic Football was published in 2008. Ulla wrote a sequel to the book in 2010. Her works have been praised by many.
Ulla is a big football fan and often goes to support his husband at Anfield. She has a net worth of reportedly $1 million as per reports. Her husband has more than $5 million net worth.
Argentina
Thiago Almada – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Thaigo Almada is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Atlético Madrid and for the Argentina national football team, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Young Argentine player Thiago Almada has drawn notice for his outstanding talent and potential as a future footballing superstar. Almada is an Argentinean football player who was born on April 26, 2001, in Buenos Aires. Through his on-field accomplishments, Almada has already established a name for himself in the sport.
He was a part of the Argentina national football team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Almada has already achieved a lot in his football career and has the potential for an even brighter future. His talent, skills, and dedication to the sport have earned him widespread recognition as one of the most promising young talents in Argentine football and beyond.
Thiago Almada’s Net Worth and Salary
Thiago Almada is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.3 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €20m. His salary at Atletico Madrid is not revealed to the public.
Thiago Almada Club Career
At the age of four, Thiago Almada started playing for Santa Clara, the team that Carlos Tevez also belonged to. At the age of five, he joined Vélez Sarsfield, and at the age of 16, he made his professional debut. Under manager Gabriel Heinze, he began his career as a flank attacker but eventually switched to the midfield position under Mauricio Pellegrino.
Almada was transferred for a league-record $16 million by Atlanta United in December 2021. In February 2022, he made his Atlanta debut, although a racially offensive gesture he made in a prior game caused controversy. Almada received MLS Player of the Week honours after scoring his first MLS goal in March 2022. He received the MLS Player of the Year award in 2023 after scoring twice in the season’s opening match. The footballer moved to Atlético Madrid for the 2025 la liga season.
Thiago Almada International Career
In September 2022, Almada, who had previously represented Argentina’s under-20 and under-23 teams, made his senior national team debut. For the 2022 World Cup, he was later called up to replace the injured Joaqun Correa, making him the first active MLS player to win the competition with Argentina.
As a substitute in Argentina’s last group stage match against Poland, Almada made his World Cup debut. He became the first player from the MLS to do so when he scored his first goal for Argentina against Panama in a friendly in March 2023.
Thiago Almada Family
Thiago Almada was born on 26 April 2001 in Ciudadela, Argentina. His father Diego Almada and his mother Uma Almada. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has two brothers and an elder sister. He loves taking his sister to the stadium to watch matches. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Thiago Almada’s Girlfriend
The Attacking midfielder has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Alanis Ponza. He opens up about his relationship publicly on his Instagram through a post. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.
Thiago Almada Sponsors and Endorsements
Thiago Almada has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Thiago Almada Cars and Tattoos
Thiago Almada has a Tesla car and also people saw him driving Tesla in the street of Ciudadela, Argentina. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Thiago Almada has inked the skin on his left and right forearm, right shoulder, and some passage on his right calf.
FAQs about Thiago Almada
|What is the net worth of Thiago Almada?
|The net worth of Thiago Almada is £2.3 million.
|How many clubs have Thiago Almada played for?
|Thiago Almada has played with two clubs at the senior level – Vélez Sarsfield, and Atlanta United.
|How old is Thiago Almada?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Thiago Almada?
|He is Argentine.
|Has Thiago Almada ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Ben Godfrey – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ben Godfrey is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Benjamin Matthew Godfrey popularly known as Ben Godfrey joined the Premier League Everton from Norwich City in 2020. Ben Godfrey is a young and talented English footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His versatility, athleticism, and technical ability make him a valuable asset for Everton and a potential future star for the England national team.
He is capable of playing in both the centre-back and full-back positions, and he has demonstrated his ability to perform in both roles. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Ben Godfrey’s Net Worth and Salary
Ben is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be 2.2m as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns £478,261 per year playing as a centre-back for Sheffield United and the England national team. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Ben Godfrey Club Career
Godfrey began his footballing career in the youth academy of his hometown club, York City. He joined the club at the age of 8 and progressed through the ranks, eventually making his first-team debut at the age of 17.
In the summer of 2016, Godfrey made a move to Championship side Norwich City. He initially joined the club’s Under-23 squad but soon made his way into the first team. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Canaries and was named the club’s young player of the season in his first year at the club.
Godfrey’s impressive performances in the Championship did not go unnoticed, and in October 2020, he made a £25 million move to Everton, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Toffees, he has become an integral part of the team’s defence.
In addition to his defensive capabilities, Godfrey is also an excellent passer of the ball. He has a good range of passing and is comfortable on the ball, which allows him to start attacks from the back. He is also a strong aerial presence, both defensively and offensively, and has already scored his first goal for Everton in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. He is now a part of the EFL Championship and plays for the Sheffield United.
Ben Godfrey International Career
Ben Godfrey received his first call-up for the England national under-20 team in March 2019, making two appearances. He was later included in the under-21 team in September 2019, where he made his debut and scored his first international goal in September 2020.
He was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020, but did not make the final 26-man squad, and was instead part of the pre-tournament friendlies where he made his debut as a substitute and first start for England.
Ben Godfrey Family
Ben was born on 15 January 1998 in York, England. His father Alex Godfrey is a former professional rugby league footballer. Godfrey is of Jamaican descent through his paternal grandfather.
Ben Godfrey’s Girlfriend
Ben Godfrey is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.
Ben Godfrey Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. We couldn’t find any information about his brand deals.
Ben Godfrey Cars and Tattoos
Ben Godfrey has been spotted driving a car in the streets of York. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has his entire left sleeve embroidered with tattoos.
Harvey Vale – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harvey Vale is an English professional football player plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for EFL Championship club Queens Park Rangers. and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey James Vale famously called Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is a young talented midfielder and the club values his potential highly and considers him for future plans.
Harvey has played for the youth levels of England’s national team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Harvey Vale’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Harvey’s earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £3.5 million by 2026. The market value of the player is estimated to be €3.00m by Transfermarkt in 2026. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
He currently earns a salary of £572,000 per year playing for Queens Park Rangers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future and his salary will eventually increase.
Harvey Vale Club Career
Vale transferred from Fulham to Chelsea at the under-13 level, and in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On 26 October, he was included in the substitute list for an EFL Cup match against Southampton.
Vale made his Chelsea debut on 22 December 2021 during a quarter-final match in the EFL Cup, starting in a 2-0 victory over Brentford. On March 19th, 2022, he appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute for Romelu Lukaku in the 84th minute, helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win.
On May 22nd, 2022, Vale was awarded the academy player of the year. In September 2022, Vale moved on loan to Hull City for the season after signing a three-year contract with Chelsea. On September 17th, 2022, he started in a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City. However, his loan spell was cut short and he returned to Chelsea on January 23rd, 2023. Harvey Vale moved to the Queens Park Rangers club on a permanent deal in 2025.
Harvey Vale International Career
Vale has played for England at the under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels but is yet to appear for the senior team of England. In June 2022, he was selected for the England U19 squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and captained the team in a 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. His strong performance earned him a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.
Harvey Vale Family
Harvey was born on 11 September 2003 in Haywards Heath, England to his mother Collette, and his father Jamie. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Vale’s Girlfriend
Harvey Vale is currently rumoured to be secretly dating the famous singer Talia Storm. Tallia Storm was awarded ‘Best New Artist presented by Jools Holland at the 2019 Boisdale music awards and was announced as the 5th most googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Cardi B announced by NME
Harvey Vale Sponsors and Endorsements
He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.
Harvey Vale Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Vale has been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
