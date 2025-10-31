Ulla Sandrock is a child novelist, and she is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best managers in the world Jurgen Klopp.

Sandrock comes from Germany, and She is known for being the wife of the man who made Liverpool win its first Premier League Trophy in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp. Klopp is now the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH. The couple have been married for more than 20 years.

Ulla Sandrock and Jurgen Klopp Families

Ulla was born in 1974 in Germany. However, her exact birth date is unknown, and not much is given about her family life. She has not revealed more about her personal information.

Ulla Sandrock with her husband Jurgen Klopp. (Credits: Instagram)

On June 16, 1967, Jurgen Klopp was born in Stuttgart, West Germany, to Elisabeth and Norbert Klopp, a traveling salesman and a former goalkeeper. He has two older sisters. He was first married to Sabine.

Ulla Sandrock’s husband, Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp grew up in the countryside and started playing for a local club, SV Gladden. He began as a striker and then moved to defence at Mainz 05. But after retiring in 2001, he became the club’s manager. His managerial career has been remarkable and he credits Ulla for the same.

Jurgen Klopp previoulsy managed BVB before moving to Liverpool in the English League. (Credits: Instagram)

He became the manager of Borussia Dortmund and guided them to the Bundesliga title in 2010-11 before winning the first-ever domestic double during the record-breaking season. He was the longest-serving manager of the club.

In 2015, Klopp was appointed as the manager of Liverpool 2015. This turned the fortunes for the team as they won the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp is currently the manager of Liverpool. (Credits: Instagram)

Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool’s first FIFA Club World Cup, and the extended due Premier League title, which broke many records as the club scored 99 points in a single season.

These achievements got him back-to-back FIFA Coach of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.

Ulla Sandrock and Jurgen Klopp Kids

Jurgen Klopp and Ulla Sandrock have been married for the past 16 years. However, they met for the first time at the Munich Oktoberfest when Ulla was working as a waitress in a bar in Munich, and after only three days of dating, Ulla moved to live with Klopp.

They got married in December 2005 in a private ceremony only attended by close friends and family.

Both Jurgen and Ulla have been married before, Klopp married Sabine Klopp, but they divorced in 2001. They have a son, and Ulla also has a son named Dennis from her previous marriage.

Jurgen and Ulla don’t have kids together.

Ulla Sandrock Profession, Career, Net Worth

Sandrock is known as the “The First Lady of Bundesliga” due to her charitable actions. Ulla was a teacher at a German school in Nairobi.

Ulla Sandrock has a net-worth of $1 million. (Credits: Instagram)

She is a child Novelist. Her first book Tom and the Magic Football was published in 2008. Ulla wrote a sequel to the book in 2010. Her works have been praised by many.

Ulla is a big football fan and often goes to support his husband at Anfield. She has a net worth of reportedly $1 million as per reports. Her husband has more than $5 million net worth.

