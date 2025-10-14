Arsenal
Who is Luisa Fernandez? Meet the wife of Unai Emery
Luisa is a consultant and is known for being the wife of one of the remarkable coaches in the Spanish region, Unai Emery.
Fernandez comes from Malaga, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Premier industries side, Aston Villa Unai Emery. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Families
Luisa was born in Malaga in 1974 . Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. As she leads a really private life. She doesn’t post anything on her Instagram and doesn’t share it to anyone. She is an introvert and keeps everything personal.
Unai was born in Hondarribia, Spain, on 3rd November 1971 to his father. Juan was also a footballer. Emery’s uncle also played football as a midfielder. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life. He is not active on social media. His success as a football manager is something that upcoming managers can take inspiration.
Luisa Fernandez’s husband Unai Emery
Unai Emery is a former player and is currently the head coach of Aston Villa. He was a left-sided midfielder and was a youth graduate of Real Sociedad but never really got into the first time. He spent most of his time in Spain’s Segunda Division. He is hailed as the greatest football manager.
However, his transition into coaching began in 2004 after retiring. He started his managerial career in Lorca Deportiva, where he was promoted to the Segunda Division in the first season.
He then moved to Valencia, leading the team to the top-three finishers. After Valencia, he coached Spartak Moscow for six months before moving to Sevilla in 2013. At Sevilla, Emery won three consecutive Europa leagues and transferred to French Club PSG in 2016.
Emery won many trophies at PSG, including one Ligue 1, two Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de la Ligues, which included a domestic quadruple in his second season. He was then appointed as the head coach of Arsenal, succeeding Arsene Wenger, and in his first season, he finished as Europa League runners up. Later he was dismissed and was hired by Villarreal in July 2020, where he won the Europa League in his first season.
Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Kids
Emery met Fernandez, from Malaga, more than 20 years ago, when she was working in Madrid. After spending a lot of time together, Emery and Luisa got married in 1998. They got married in a small private ceremony in the Spanish capital attended by close friends and family members.
The couple has one son Lander who is 15 years old. Lander is a youth goalkeeper for Valencia.
Luisa Fernandez Profession, Career, Net Worth
Luisa began her career working in a consultancy firm in the Spanish capital. She is now a consultant in a firm and also a homemaker. She takes care of her children and travels with her husband on non-match days.
However, she is a very private person and doesn’t have any social media, and there is no information regarding her net worth. But her husband Emery has an estimated net worth of $14 million. He is one of the highest paid football managers. Unai Emery also has invested in businesses and this has doubled his net worth over the years.
Ashley Cole Girlfriend Sharon Canu Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sharon Canu? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ashley Cole
Sharon Canu is famous for being the Girlfriend of England legend Ashley Cole. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sharon is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gives up on dreams. She pursued her dream of becoming a model and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she has Ashley Cole by her side. Ashley Cole is a legendary football player from England. He is one of the best defenders in the world who played for Chelsea, Arsenal, and other teams.
The English defender was mostly a nightclub man before he met with Sharon. However, that completely changed after he fell in love with Italian beauty and had two kids. Ashley Cole is considered to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Starting with Arsenal he developed himself into a beast that strikers often feared.
He has helped both the London rivals – Arsenal and Chelsea to secure major titles. After finishing his business in England he moved to Italy where he met his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to give all the information about their love story in detail. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Ashley Cole.
Sharon Canu Childhood and Family
Sharon was born on March 28. We currently don’t know which year she was born, but we believe she is in her 30s. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the names of her father and mother and their background. Sharon Canu’s personal details are not known to the public. Apart from her husband and family, Sharon Canu doesn’t share any details to anyone.
However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. We think she has a sister named Valentina Canu, with whom she has maintained a good relationship. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Ashley Cole.
Sharon Canu Education
Sharon went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.
Sharon Canu Career
As Sharon was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.
Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence on the fashion community. So she started using her knowledge in a positive way by educating other enthusiasts. She has excelled in her role as she loved what she was doing. But after she became a mother, she started concentrating more on her family and currently doesn’t remain heavily involved in the industry.
Sharon Canu’s Net Worth
Sharon’s net worth is under review. We believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career. But as she hasn’t shared anything, we don’t have the exact number. We are currently not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her own terms, and the significant amount she has in her bank allows her to do precisely that.
Ashley Cole has accumulated an enormous amount of money during his playing career. His net worth stands at over $50 Million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.
Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole’s relationship
Ashley Cole met with his girlfriend in 2014. However, Sharon is not the first woman that ever came into his life. Cole was known to be a nightclub man and was involved in several relationships when he was pretty young. He finally got married to the famous British singer Cheryl in 2006.
However, their relationship fell apart after Cole was caught cheating on his wife with three different women. Finally, they got divorced in 2010. The moment Sharon stepped into Cole’s life, she completely transformed the English footballer into a better person.
Her love moulded the party man into a family person and a responsible father. Cole even publicly accepted his transformation in an interview with Daily Telegraph: “It’s a different me; I’m more of a family man now. You won’t see me in nightclubs anymore; you’ll see me at a park pushing my kids.”
Sharon Canu’s Husband Ashley Cole’s Career
Former English professional footballer Ashley Cole is renowned for his outstanding left-back career. Cole had a fantastic career playing football in England, mostly for Arsenal and Chelsea. He amassed a sizable collection of Premier League and FA Cup victories and established himself as a key member of the England team. Cole was well known for his speed, offensive contributions, and defensive skills. With over 100 games for the national team and countless awards received over the course of his career, his accomplishments and reliability established him as one of the best left-backs in English football history.
Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole Children
The couple has two children together. Their first child, a baby boy named Jaxon Cole, was born In 2016. They were blessed with a daughter, Grace Cole, in 2018. The duo enjoys spending time with their children.
Sharon Canu Social media
Sharon is not a fan of social media. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to spend time with her children and boyfriend rather than posting and liking others’ photos. That’s why she doesn’t stay very active on any internet platform and barely posts pictures. She mostly shares pictures of her beautiful children on her Instagram feed when she does post.
Who Is Alysha Behague? Meet The Wife Of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Alysha Behague is majorly known as the wife of Olympique de Marseille star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alysha was born in France and brought up in Senegal. She met with Aubameyang ten years ago and has been inseparable since. The couple has been living a happy life and have memorable moments. So, let’s check out what the French beauty and her partner are up to nowadays.
Alysha Behague Childhood and Family
Alysha was born on August 20, 1987. She was born in France. But we believe her parents had to move to Senegal, and the WAG mostly spent her childhood in the Senegalese environment. However, she currently has French citizenship. There is no information about her parents and siblings.
Alysha likes to enjoy a luxurious life. She is also very active on Instagram. However, the WAG has chosen not to circulate any information regarding her childhood. We failed to fetch information about her father and mother and their type of jobs. We do know that Alysha has a twin sister. They are not identical twins. The sisters have a very healthy relationship and often spend time together. Alysha usually posts pictures about their outings on her Instagram page. Some fans even get confused about their looks.
We are continuing our investigation of Alysha’s early life. We will update the article as soon as we find new data. So stay tuned!
Alysha Behague Education
Alysha completed her studies at local institutions in Senegal. She enrolled at Lycee Gaston Berger University for higher studies. She hasn’t disclosed any information about the degree course she took at her university. However, we know she was very passionate about fashion from a young age.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wife Alysha Behague Career
As we said earlier, Alysha maintains secrecy regarding her private life. She hasn’t posted any information regarding her career on her social media pages. So, it has been difficult for us to track down what she does for a living. However, we keep a close tab and update the article once we find the correct answers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Career
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started out with AC Milan for his senior club career, but he later went on loan to France. He later joined Saint-Étienne and won the Coupe de la Ligue. Aubameyang later transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he ended up being their leading scorer in the 2016–17 campaign. He moved to Arsenal in 2018 for a club-record fee, where he set scoring records and won the FA Cup. He had time with Chelsea and Barcelona before joining Marseille in 2023. Aubameyang was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2016. He is also Gabon’s all-time greatest goal scorer.
Alysha Behague Net Worth
Even though we couldn’t find her job, we know Alysha earns a lot of money. Alysha has a net worth of $1.5 Million. She spends a lot too. His husband, Aubameyang, was one of the highest-paid Arsenal players over the last few years. His yearly income was £13 Million, and his net worth is believed to be $30 Million. However, current news suggests Aubameyang is set to take a massive pay cut in order to sign for cash-strapped Barcelona. So, his earnings could take a hit for the remainder of the season.
Their family lives a luxurious life; however, there hasn’t been any problem regarding the cash flow with the couple’s net income.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s relationship
Alysha and Aubameyang don’t like to share much information about their private lives. It could be that the couple doesn’t like unwanted attention from the media. They haven’t even shared how their love story started or where they met. But the duo has been together for the last ten years, and we believe they met when Auba was still playing for AC Milan.
They found the connection right after a few initial meetings and started dating. When the Gabon forward moved to France after signing for Saint-Étienne, Alysha moved in with him in a live-in relationship. The duo has been together since and has travelled to many countries over the years. However, the pair hasn’t shared any information regarding their marriage, and thus we are uncertain when they tied the knot.
They were living in London for a long time after the forward. As Auba is set to move to Barcelona, the family will again be on the move.
Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Children
Alysha and Aubameyang have two beautiful children. Their first son, Curtys, was born on August 13, 2011, and their second son, Pierre, named after his father, was born on August 3, 2016. The family stays together currently, but they also travel a lot due to their father’s job.
Alysha Behague Social media
Alysha is very active on Instagram. She goes by the name – @alysha_aubame. She has a large fanbase of 93k followers and has posted 220 posts. She mostly posts pictures with her family and day-to-day life. She also seems to be a beach lover as she frequently posts pictures from her vacation time on the beach. Alysha is a fashion enthusiast and likes to show her stunning attires to the world. She also has photos with her sister on her Instagram handle. However, we could not find pictures of her parents on the social media platform.
Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Arsenal face an extended period without three crucial players, with new timelines emerging for Martin Ødegaard, Piero Hincapié, and Noni Madueke ahead of the Premier League’s resumption after the October international break.
Martin Ødegaard – Extended Absence
Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard faces missing at least nine matches after suffering medial collateral ligament damage in his knee during the 2-0 West Ham victory on October 4. The Norwegian was forced to withdraw from international duty and remains sidelined.
His earliest potential return date is projected for late November, though Arsenal medical staff remain cautious about rushing him back given his recurring injury problems this season. The MCL injury adds to his previous shoulder issues that have limited his availability throughout the 2025/26 campaign.
Noni Madueke – November Return Target
Noni Madueke sustained a knee injury during his half-time substitution in the 1-1 Manchester City draw on September 21. Initial fears of an ACL tear were thankfully avoided, though the injury remains severe enough to sideline him for several weeks.
Current projections suggest Madueke should return to action in early November, potentially making himself available for Arsenal’s crucial fixtures following the international break. His absence has forced Arteta to rely heavily on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in wide positions.
Piero Hincapié – Groin Problems Persist
Summer signing Piero Hincapié continues struggling with a groin injury that has severely limited his Arsenal involvement since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuadorian defender has barely featured during the 2025/26 season, with his injury proving more problematic than initially anticipated.
No specific return date has been provided for Hincapié, suggesting his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Arsenal’s medical team are taking a cautious approach to avoid aggravating the groin issue that could potentially require more extensive treatment.
The simultaneous absence of all three players creates significant squad depth challenges for Mikel Arteta during a crucial period of the season.
