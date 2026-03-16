USWNT Watch: Alyssa Thompson Wins League Cup With Chelsea While Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes Lift French Cup With Lyon as Silverware Galore

It has been a busy few weeks for members of the United States women’s national team who returned to major club competitions shortly after winning the SheBelieves Cup for the eighth time. Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, teammates for both club and country, helped OL Lyonnes capture the French Cup title, defeating Paris Saint Germain 1-0.

TOCFCWS: Thompson stunner helps USWNT win the SheBelieves Cup https://t.co/8P958IiKIH via @ChelseaFC — Sid Celery (@sidcelery) March 10, 2026

Chelsea faced Manchester United in the League Cup final on Sunday, with USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson dressing for the Blues. Naomi Girma was ruled out with an injury, while Cat Macario was not included in the squad. Chelsea defeated Manchester United and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis Joyce 2-0 thanks to goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beaver Jones.

International teammates 🤝 club rivals



Man United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce takes on USWNT teammates Naomi Girma, Cat Macario & Alyssa Thompson in tomorrow's League Cup final 🏆🇺🇸



📸: @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/Jy6g2781Sq — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 14, 2026

No Girma No Problem as Chelsea Find Way

Chelsea were without several key players in Sunday’s League Cup final, including USWNT center back Naomi Girma, who did not dress because of a calf injury. The Blues faced a difficult task against Manchester United without Girma, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, and Ellie Carpenter, among others.

CHELSEA ARE LEAGUE CUP CHAMPS 🏆



The Blues have done it again, lifting the Women’s League trophy for the 2nd straight year, defending their reign & winning the tournament for a 4th time. Special shout to our 3 US players, Alyssa Thompson, Cat Macario & Naomi Girma on the win 💙 pic.twitter.com/ulf7JmxWcc — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 15, 2026

Still, Chelsea found a way despite the absences. “Hopefully it’s not too bad and she can be available for the next game,” Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor told the BBC when asked about Girma. The Blues return to action on Wednesday against Brighton.

Yohannes Shines as Super Sub for Lyon

While Yohannes was not involved in OL Lyonnes’ goal against PSG, she played an important role after entering in the second half, ensuring there was no drop off in the team’s rhythm. Subbing into midfield and maintaining the same level of play is a job well done, and Yohannes often delivers when asked to do just that.

First club trophy of the year 🏆



USWNT midfielders Lindsey Heaps and Lilly Yohannes lift their first trophy of 2026 with OL Lyonnes after winning the LFFP Cup 🇫🇷



📸 @ol__lyonnes pic.twitter.com/SpNRO89jH6 — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 15, 2026

Heaps All Over Pitch in Cup Victory

Lindsey Heaps was all over the pitch in OL Lyonnes’ victory over PSG. She was involved in several attacking runs, quick combinations, and one two moments throughout the match. Heaps’ dummy on a cross set up Melchie Dumornay for the go ahead goal, which proved decisive.

Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition

