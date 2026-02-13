USWNT Star Reported to Have Offer From Barcelona as Man City and Arsenal Monitor Chelsea Forward’s Uncertain Future With Blues

United States star Catarina Macario reportedly has an offer on the table from three time Champions League winners Barcelona, amid growing interest in her services from major clubs across Europe. Macario’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, and it has also been reported that she has turned down a new deal with the Blues, making her a figure of real interest as the summer transfer window approaches.

According to @kathryn_batte on X, Catarina Macário has received an offer from Barcelona.

As previously reported, Manchester City, London City, Arsenal, as well as NWSL-Teams are understood to have shown interest. pic.twitter.com/9JaiYcaq9I — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) February 11, 2026

It was reported last week by Tom Garry of The Guardian that Macario had turned down an offer of a contract extension at Chelsea, where she has been since leaving Lyon back in 2023. This is a massive development given Macario’s world class potential when fully fit.

https://twitter.com/girlactico/status/2020152843919884720

Chelsea’s Future in Serious Doubt

It felt like this season was set to be a big one for the 26 year old, with her telling GOAL ahead of the campaign that she was expecting to be free of the meticulous management of her minutes. However, things have not quite gone to plan. Niggling injuries have troubled Macario at times, with her yet to play in 2026 because of a heel issue.

https://twitter.com/insidemcwfc/status/2021632099338662324

It’s hard not to feel like Macario’s stint with the Blues is coming to a natural end, with her perhaps able to rediscover her best form in another system or environment. According to Kathryn Batte of The Telegraph, the versatile forward has an offer from Barcelona on the table, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and London City Lionesses among the other European clubs to have shown interest.

Breaking: San Diego Wave FC are the current front-runners to sign Chelsea forward Catarina Macario, multiple sources have told ESPN.



A deal is not yet signed, sources emphasized, but San Diego is in advanced negotiations to acquire the U.S. international, who will soon be out of… pic.twitter.com/vx9Tk7oZwZ — espnW (@espnW) February 13, 2026

Spanish Publication Questions Barcelona Interest

However, Spanish publication Sport counters the claims that Barca have tabled an offer for Macario, citing the player’s high salary amid the Catalans’ financial restraints as one reason why a deal wouldn’t make much sense. The need to strengthen in defence rather than attack is another factor, with full back Ona Batlle set for a move to Arsenal when her contract expires this summer.

https://twitter.com/BarcaFem/status/2021634945048031573

There is also the possibility that Macario returns to the United States and signs for a club in the NWSL.

