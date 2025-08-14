Who Will Be the Match Officials and VAR Control for Arsenal’s Season Opener Against Manchester United? Fans Won’t Like This

The Premier League has confirmed the officiating team for Arsenal’s season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford this Sunday, and the announcement has already sparked concern among Gunners supporters. The match officials for this blockbuster clash include some familiar faces that probably won’t sit well with Arsenal fans.

The Complete Officiating Team

Simon Hooper will take charge as the main referee for Sunday’s encounter, supported by assistants Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchlines. Jarred Gillett has been appointed as the fourth official for the high-profile fixture.

However, it’s the VAR department that will cause the most frustration for Arsenal supporters heading into this crucial season opener.

VAR Appointment Raises Eyebrows

Paul Tierney will control VAR duties alongside assistant Steve Meredith for the Manchester United clash. This appointment might concern Arsenal supporters given Tierney’s controversial history as a referee in Arsenal matches.

One such incident came in the early 2022/23 season when Arsenal played Manchester United at Old Trafford. Previously unbeaten, Mikel Arteta’s side’s goal from Gabriel Martinelli was canceled out by Paul Tierney, the on-field referee and the VAR. Arsenal went on to lose the match – their first loss that season.

Fans Likely to Be Disappointed as Well

Arsenal supporters might be disappointed with Tierney’s VAR appointment given the official’s history with their club. His involvement in key matches has repeatedly left the Gunners feeling hard done by, creating a pattern of questionable calls that supporters are unlikely to forget.

The timing feels particularly unfortunate for Arsenal, who face their biggest rivals in the opening fixture with an official whose VAR calls have previously frustrated both players and supporters alike.

Mikel Arteta’s Likely Concerns

While Mikel Arteta maintains professional relationships with match officials publicly, this appointment might privately concern the Arsenal manager. The Spanish coach will be hoping for consistent officiating as his team begins another title challenge.

Starting the season with potentially contentious officiating adds unnecessary pressure to what’s already a massive fixture for both clubs.

