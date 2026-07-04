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Verena Hanshaw Completes Austria Wien Return After 16 Years Abroad Playing European Football

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5 hours ago

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Verena Hanshaw

Verena Hanshaw has returned to Austria Wien on a two year contract following her departure from West Ham United, ending a 16 year spell playing abroad across multiple European leagues. The veteran full-back brings 131 Austria caps alongside extensive continental experience accumulated through spells at SC Freiburg, SC Sand, FFC Frankfurt and AS Roma.

Hanshaw joined West Ham in January 2025 and made 21 appearances for the Hammers before departing. Her career trajectory across European football demonstrates genuine respect for her defensive capabilities and leadership qualities. The 32 year old leaves English football having established herself within competitive Women’s Super League environments.

Verena Hanshaw
Austria Wien Sign Austria Legend Verena Hanshaw From West Ham on Homecoming Deal. [Image via West Ham United]

Austrian Legend Expresses Genuine Homecoming Excitement

Hanshaw expressed authentic delight about returning home, describing her anticipation regarding fan atmospheres and stadium experiences. Her language suggests emotional connection to homecoming rather than purely transactional arrangement. She specifically referenced observing Austria Wien matches, indicating genuine engagement with her prospective club beyond contractual obligations.

The defender’s willingness to return home after extended European exile suggests genuine desire to contribute toward her nation’s football development rather than seeking final career chapters elsewhere.

Austria Wien Strengthen Defensive Leadership

Head Coach Stefan Kenesei praised Hanshaw as top-class transfer bringing enormous international experience from elite competitions including the Women’s Super League. Kenesei specifically highlighted her consistency at highest levels while emphasising her leadership contributions beyond pure defensive output.

Austria Wien clearly identify defensive reinforcement as priority moving forward. Hanshaw provides exactly the experienced presence required for defending their Bundesliga title while competing in Champions League football.

This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Austrian football’s competitive trajectory. Bringing elite veteran experience home strengthens domestic foundations while signalling serious competitive intent moving forward.

Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal

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West Ham Dragon

Austria Wien Sign Austria Legend Verena Hanshaw From West Ham on Homecoming Deal

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1 day ago

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July 4, 2026

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Verena Hanshaw

Austria Wien have completed the signing of veteran defender Verena Hanshaw from West Ham United, bringing the Austrian icon back to her homeland after 16 years abroad. The 32 year old joins the Bundesliga champions on a deal representing genuine coup for both club and Austrian football.

Hanshaw departs the Women’s Super League after establishing herself across elite European football including spells at Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt. The defender holds over 130 Austria caps while ranking fifth all-time in international appearances for her country. Despite her defensive position, she ranks joint eighth in Austrian goalscoring history, demonstrating her attacking threat from set pieces throughout her career.

Experienced Leader Returns to Familiar Territory

Hanshaw expressed genuine excitement about returning home after extended European exile, emphasising her eagerness to reconnect with national team colleagues while experiencing the Franz Horr stadium atmosphere. Her language suggests authentic emotional connection to homecoming rather than purely contractual arrangement.

The defender was named in the 2017 European Championships Team of the Tournament, establishing her credentials as one of Austria’s finest defenders across multiple generations. Her return represents significant statement about Austria Wien’s competitive ambitions.

Austria Wien Signal Title Contention Intent

Manager Stefan Kenesei praised Hanshaw’s top-class credentials while emphasising her immediate contribution through quality, experience and leadership. The manager specifically highlighted her move as strong signal regarding club’s sporting direction and development trajectory.

Austria Wien defend their Bundesliga title beginning July 31st against SKN St. Pölten with Hanshaw’s presence providing crucial defensive stability. Her Champions League campaign commences August 5th against Hajduk Split at home.

Hanshaw’s return feels genuinely transformative for Austrian football. Bringing an elite veteran back home strengthens domestic competitiveness while providing invaluable mentorship for younger players developing within the system.

Also read: Manchester United Sign Spanish Defender Andrea Medina From Atletico Madrid on Three Year Deal

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Constance Picaud Signing Provides West Ham Women Defensive Foundation Under Rita Guarino’s Rebuild

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6 days ago

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June 29, 2026

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West Ham Sign France International Constance Picaud.

West Ham United Women have secured France international goalkeeper Constance Picaud from Première Ligue side Fleury on a three year contract, adding crucial defensive stability to Rita Guarino’s summer transformation.

The signing provides West Ham with a genuine defensive anchor as the club undergo significant restructuring ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Picaud’s arrival may have flown under the radar compared to headline signings like Laia Codina and Nadine Riesen, yet the goalkeeper could prove equally transformative for the Hammers’ trajectory. The French international brings senior experience, a recent captaincy background at Fleury and the profile of a goalkeeper comfortable assuming responsibility within a higher pressing system.

Defensive Spine Takes Clearer Shape

West Ham’s summer business now features genuine structural cohesion. Katie Zelem organises midfield, Picaud anchors defence, Codina provides central defensive quality and Riesen offers full-back depth. This represents deliberate spine building rather than reactive name collection, establishing foundations for sustainable progress rather than short-term survival football.

Picaud’s presence should reduce defensive chaos and provide Codina, Riesen and existing personnel with calmer platform operations. For a side attempting to transition away from reactive football, this signing changes dressing room atmosphere before competitive action resumes.

Guarino’s Vision Crystallises

The goalkeeper signing exemplifies Guarino’s methodical approach. Rather than simply accumulating recognisable players, the manager constructs defensive architecture capable of supporting ambitious attacking intentions. Picaud brings the profile required for controlling matches through possession and controlled pressing rather than constant firefighting.

West Ham’s defensive transformation feels genuinely different from previous summers. This rebuild carries genuine strategic purpose. If Guarino can translate that authority into league resilience, West Ham finally escape perpetual survival struggles.

Also read: Childhood Wolves Fan Melissa Lawley Signs Two-Year Deal as WSL 2 Outfit Make Statement Recruitment

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West Ham Sign Switzerland Defender Nadine Riesen From Eintracht Frankfurt on Three Year Deal

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2 weeks ago

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June 23, 2026

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Nadine Riesen

West Ham United have completed the signing of Switzerland international Nadine Riesen from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three year contract. The versatile 26 year old full-back arrives in east London as Rita Guarino’s fourth summer signing, further strengthening the Hammers’ defensive options.

Riesen made 69 appearances for Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga between 2023 and 2026, establishing herself as a reliable defender with pace and attacking quality. The Switzerland international brings Champions League experience and has earned 42 caps for her country, featuring in all four matches at Euro 2025 where she scored against Norway.

Guarino Builds Ambitious Squad

Riesen becomes the fourth arrival under Guarino’s watch this summer following Katie Zelem, Constance Picaud and Laia Codina. The Swiss defender’s signing reflects the manager’s commitment to building a squad capable of competing consistently at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Guarino praised Riesen’s work ethic and never-say-die attitude, highlighting how her full-back qualities complement West Ham’s attacking style of play. The defender’s progression through the ranks at Frankfurt and international level provides experience the Hammers require as they navigate their squad transition.

Riesen Excited by WSL Opportunity

The 26 year old expressed enthusiasm about joining West Ham and testing herself in one of the world’s best leagues. Riesen described the reception from club staff as welcoming, suggesting she has already settled into the group environment quickly ahead of pre-season preparations.

Her experience in the Women’s Champions League and consistent performances at international level should provide valuable depth to a West Ham backline strengthened significantly during the transfer window.

Also read: West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal

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