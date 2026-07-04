Verena Hanshaw Completes Austria Wien Return After 16 Years Abroad Playing European Football

Verena Hanshaw has returned to Austria Wien on a two year contract following her departure from West Ham United, ending a 16 year spell playing abroad across multiple European leagues. The veteran full-back brings 131 Austria caps alongside extensive continental experience accumulated through spells at SC Freiburg, SC Sand, FFC Frankfurt and AS Roma.

🗯️ "Es freut mich sehr, nach 16 Jahren wieder in meine Heimat zurückzukehren. Ich habe einige Spiele verfolgt und freue mich extrem auf die Fans. Die Stimmung war immer genial und das macht meine Vorfreude noch größer, bald hier im Stadion zu spielen." — Verena Hanshaw#faklive https://t.co/491xm9IalL pic.twitter.com/YLuKH6tYsG — FK Austria Wien (@FKAustriaWien) July 3, 2026

Hanshaw joined West Ham in January 2025 and made 21 appearances for the Hammers before departing. Her career trajectory across European football demonstrates genuine respect for her defensive capabilities and leadership qualities. The 32 year old leaves English football having established herself within competitive Women’s Super League environments.

Austria Wien Sign Austria Legend Verena Hanshaw From West Ham on Homecoming Deal. [Image via West Ham United]

Austrian Legend Expresses Genuine Homecoming Excitement

Hanshaw expressed authentic delight about returning home, describing her anticipation regarding fan atmospheres and stadium experiences. Her language suggests emotional connection to homecoming rather than purely transactional arrangement. She specifically referenced observing Austria Wien matches, indicating genuine engagement with her prospective club beyond contractual obligations.

We can confirm Shelina Zadorsky, Verena Hanshaw, Camila Sáez, Soraya Walsh, Emily Taylor-Brown and Estelle Cascarino will depart the Club this summer.



Everyone at the Club would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them success moving forwards. — West Ham United Women (@WestHamWomen) June 17, 2026

The defender’s willingness to return home after extended European exile suggests genuine desire to contribute toward her nation’s football development rather than seeking final career chapters elsewhere.

Austria Wien Strengthen Defensive Leadership

Head Coach Stefan Kenesei praised Hanshaw as top-class transfer bringing enormous international experience from elite competitions including the Women’s Super League. Kenesei specifically highlighted her consistency at highest levels while emphasising her leadership contributions beyond pure defensive output.

Austria Wien clearly identify defensive reinforcement as priority moving forward. Hanshaw provides exactly the experienced presence required for defending their Bundesliga title while competing in Champions League football.

This transfer feels genuinely transformative for Austrian football’s competitive trajectory. Bringing elite veteran experience home strengthens domestic foundations while signalling serious competitive intent moving forward.

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