Meet Eddie Howe’s wonderful wife, Vicki Howe

Vicki Howe is a full-time housewife, and She is known for being the wife of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

When Eddie Howe was asked once whether he would take the summer break away from Newcastle management responsibilities, he said,

“I will definitely get a holiday. My wife and kids will demand that of me,” “But how present I am on that holiday, well, that’s a different question…”

Toons fans should thank Vicki Howe for being such an understanding wife.

Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Families

Vicki Howe was born in 1977 in England. However, she leads a private life as not much is known about her family, but she has a younger brother. Eddie Howe was born on 29 November 1977 in Amersham, England. His father, Donald Howe, was a professional English football player and not much is known about his mother.

Vicki Howe’s husband, Eddie Howe Career

Eddie Howe is known for being one of the longest-serving managers in the Premier League and a rising talent in the managerial world. Howe started his playing career as a defender in AFC Bournemouth. He spent around eight years with the club. Howe retired from the professional game in 2007. He started his managerial duties with the Bournemouth side, which was facing relegation to the Conference National.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the team’s loss during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Eddie was the youngest manager in the Football league, and under his guidance, the club survived relegation during his first season in charge. He further took the club to the top division of England football and was named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015.

He became the manager of Newcastle United in 2021. His time at Bournemouth, where he produced and profitably sold players, was characterised by his dedication to developing new talent and business savvy. Howe’s accomplishments include helping Newcastle United earn a Premier League berth, making it to the EFL Cup final, and finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe Kids

There is not much known about how they met and got married, but they have three children. In 2011, their first son Harry Frankie Jay Howe, was born, and after a few years, they welcomed their second child, Rocky Howe, In 2019 their third son was born, but the name of the youngest child is not revealed yet.

Vicki Howe Profession, Career, Net Worth

Vicki is a full-time homemaker who completed her education in the United Kingdom. They have a total net worth of $5 million, and nothing is known about her other incomes. Howe is not very active on Social Media, and She deactivated her Instagram profile.

FAQs about Vicki Howe

When did Vicki Howe and Eddie Howe get married? The exact date of their marriage is not known. What is Vicki Howe doing now? She is a full-time homemaker. How old is Vicki Howe? Vicki is 46 years old. What is the nationality of Vicki Howe? Vicki Howe is British. What is Vicki Howe’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $5 million.

