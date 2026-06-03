Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles

Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Victoria Pelova as the Arsenal midfielder’s future in North London continues to look increasingly precarious. The Dutch international joined Arsenal from Ajax in January 2023 but has been unable to consistently rediscover her best form since returning from a serious ACL injury that derailed her momentum.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE



According to our information, Victoria Pelova 🇳🇱 will join Tottenham, after her departure from Arsenal has been announced. pic.twitter.com/XRx5CeUl3g — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 2, 2026

Pelova was quickly established as one of Arsenal’s most technically gifted midfielders when she first arrived. Her composure in possession, creative ability, and versatility made her an integral part of the squad during her opening season in the Women’s Super League.

🚨 Tottenham Hotspur Women are reportedly interested in a move for Victoria Pelova as the summer transfer window approaches.



The Dutch midfielder, who joined Arsenal Women from Ajax in 2023, has seen her progress affected by a long-term ACL injury.



Although she has shown… pic.twitter.com/UyLmg4PuAU — Arsenal Radar (@ArsenalRadar) June 2, 2026

But the ACL injury disrupted everything. Rehabilitation took time, and confidence does not come back as quickly as fitness. She has made 87 appearances for Arsenal and scored six goals, but those statistics do not capture her real value. The issue is consistency rather than ability.

🚨According to @soccerdonna, Victoria Pelova is set to join Tottenham Hotspur 👀🔥



The Dutch international left Arsenal at the end of this season and will sign for North London Rivals Spurs 😮 pic.twitter.com/3BHHvGLn8e — girlactico (@girlactico) June 2, 2026

Tottenham’s interest makes tactical sense. Martin Ho finished his first season in charge with the club in fifth place, which is genuine progress. Now they are actively strengthening to push closer to the top four. The departures of Bethany England and Kit Graham mean they are reshaping their attacking options. Pelova could offer the midfield creativity they need.

✍🏼 Victoria Pelova is close to signing for another WSL side, following her departure from Arsenal this summer.



— @emilyskeogh for EPSN | 📸 @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/5R4UMQvt2Y — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) June 1, 2026

She is comfortable operating as a central playmaker, attacking midfielder or wide creator, giving Ho the flexibility his system demands.

The Confidence Factor

Pelova needs minutes and a fresh start. Arsenal cannot provide that consistently. Tottenham could, which might be exactly what she needs to rebuild her career trajectory.

Spurs’ Recruitment Strategy

The signing of Shekiera Martinez from West Ham shows Tottenham are being proactive in the market. They are building something genuine under Ho and Pelova would fit that vision perfectly.

A move makes sense for all parties involved.

As show by our data, victoria pelova will join Tottenham, after her transition from arsenal has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0tilESU15k — Ona batllefan (@mason_alic45174) June 2, 2026

Also read: Leila Ouahabi to Leave Manchester City After Four Years at Etihad as Spanish Defender Ends Trophy-Winning Spell