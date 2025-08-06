Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack

Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal represents more than just signing a prolific striker – it could be the tactical catalyst needed to unlock Gabriel Martinelli’s full potential and restore balance to the Gunners‘ attack.

The Gabriel Martinelli Conundrum

With supporters still unconvinced by Gabriel Martinelli’s output, the Brazilian winger has struggled to recapture the explosive form that made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. Martinelli has netted in 37 league games for Arsenal, winning 30 and drawing seven of those, but consistency has been his biggest challenge.

Gabriel Martinelli (via Sky Sports)

The issue isn’t ability – it’s positioning and tactical freedom. Under Mikel Arteta’s system, Martinelli has often been deployed as a wide forward who drifts centrally, creating congestion in the final third without a natural focal point.

How Viktor Gyokeres Changes Everything

Gyokeres scored 39 league goals last season – more than any other player in Europe’s top eight divisions, but his impact extends beyond pure goalscoring. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and intelligent movement will create space for Martinelli to exploit.

Viktor Gyokeres (Via Arsenal)

Gyokeres excels at occupying central defenders, creating pockets of space in wide areas where Martinelli thrives. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game should allow the Brazilian to make those devastating runs from wide positions that terrorized Premier League defenses during his breakthrough seasons.

Tactical Renaissance

The partnership promises to restore Arsenal’s attacking width. With Gyokeres commanding central attention, Martinelli can operate with more freedom on the left flank, utilizing his pace and dribbling ability without being forced into crowded central areas.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract, giving Arsenal long-term stability in their attacking structure. This consistency should benefit Martinelli’s development, providing him with a reliable focal point to work around.

The Swedish striker’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s high-energy system, while his clinical finishing should reduce the burden on Martinelli to be Arsenal’s primary goal threat from wide areas.

Gyokeres’ arrival could prove the missing piece in Arsenal’s tactical puzzle – transforming Martinelli from a promising talent searching for consistency into the devastating wide forward who once looked destined for greatness.

