Viktor Gyokeres Could Be the Key to Gabriel Martinelli’s Revival and Could Finally Balance Arsenal’s Attack
Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal represents more than just signing a prolific striker – it could be the tactical catalyst needed to unlock Gabriel Martinelli’s full potential and restore balance to the Gunners‘ attack.
The Gabriel Martinelli Conundrum
With supporters still unconvinced by Gabriel Martinelli’s output, the Brazilian winger has struggled to recapture the explosive form that made him one of Europe’s most promising talents. Martinelli has netted in 37 league games for Arsenal, winning 30 and drawing seven of those, but consistency has been his biggest challenge.
The issue isn’t ability – it’s positioning and tactical freedom. Under Mikel Arteta’s system, Martinelli has often been deployed as a wide forward who drifts centrally, creating congestion in the final third without a natural focal point.
How Viktor Gyokeres Changes Everything
Gyokeres scored 39 league goals last season – more than any other player in Europe’s top eight divisions, but his impact extends beyond pure goalscoring. The Swedish striker’s physical presence and intelligent movement will create space for Martinelli to exploit.
Gyokeres excels at occupying central defenders, creating pockets of space in wide areas where Martinelli thrives. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game should allow the Brazilian to make those devastating runs from wide positions that terrorized Premier League defenses during his breakthrough seasons.
Tactical Renaissance
The partnership promises to restore Arsenal’s attacking width. With Gyokeres commanding central attention, Martinelli can operate with more freedom on the left flank, utilizing his pace and dribbling ability without being forced into crowded central areas.
The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract, giving Arsenal long-term stability in their attacking structure. This consistency should benefit Martinelli’s development, providing him with a reliable focal point to work around.
The Swedish striker’s work rate and pressing intensity align perfectly with Arteta’s high-energy system, while his clinical finishing should reduce the burden on Martinelli to be Arsenal’s primary goal threat from wide areas.
Gyokeres’ arrival could prove the missing piece in Arsenal’s tactical puzzle – transforming Martinelli from a promising talent searching for consistency into the devastating wide forward who once looked destined for greatness.
3 Ways Mikel Arteta Can Use Eberechi Eze at Arsenal
With Arsenal confident of reaching a full agreement for Eberechi Eze this summer, Mikel Arteta gains tactical flexibility that could transform the Gunners’ attacking patterns. Here’s how the Crystal Palace star fits into Arsenal’s system.
Left-Wing Creator
Eze’s natural position on the left flank would provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli while offering different qualities. Where Martinelli relies on pace and directness, Eze brings technical precision and set-piece delivery. His ability to drift inside creates space for Jurrien Timber’s overlapping runs, replicating the inverted winger role that made Bukayo Saka so effective on the right.
The England international’s close control in tight spaces would suit Arteta’s patient build-up philosophy, allowing Arsenal to unlock low blocks through intricate passing combinations rather than relying purely on pace.
False Nine Alternative
Eze’s goalscoring record – 11 Premier League goals last season – demonstrates his finishing ability from deeper positions. As a false nine, he could drop between the lines to link play while creating space for Saka and Martinelli to exploit behind defenders.
This tactical variation would give Arsenal unpredictability against teams that prepare specifically to nullify Viktor Gyökeres’ physical presence. Eze’s movement patterns and passing range from central areas would stretch defensive lines differently.
Advanced Playmaker
In Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Eze could operate as the number ten behind the striker. His progressive passing and ability to carry the ball forward would complement Martin Ødegaard’s orchestration from deeper positions.
This deployment maximizes Eze’s creative output while maintaining defensive stability through Declan Rice’s anchoring role in midfield. His set-piece expertise adds another dimension to Arsenal’s dead-ball situations, particularly important in tight Champions League encounters.
Sky Sports reports Eze is open to joining Arsenal, recognizing the tactical opportunities Arteta’s system provides for his continued development.
Why Advise from Failed Prospect Once Dubbed ‘Next Frenkie de Jong’ could Define Max Dowman’s Arsenal career
The youngest player to shine in Arsenal’s pre-season has received crucial guidance from someone who knows exactly how quickly dreams can derail. Charlie Patino’s warning to Max Dowman carries the weight of hard-earned experience.
The Voice of Experience from Charlie Patino
Patino once occupied the exact position Dowman finds himself in today. Arsenal’s former academy star, now plying his trade with Deportivo La Coruña, understands the intoxicating rush of first-team recognition. “I’d say to him to keep your head down, be grounded, be humble,” Patino told The Sun. “Listen to the people around you. Listen to the players who’ve got a lot more experience.”
The advice comes at the perfect moment. Dowman’s performances against established European opposition during Arsenal’s Asian tour have generated inevitable comparisons to Bukayo Saka’s breakthrough trajectory. Yet Patino’s journey serves as a sobering reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee success at the Emirates.
Read More: Can Max Dowman Realize the Potential Jack Wilshere Was Supposed to at Arsenal?
Tactical Maturity of Max Dowman
What separates Dowman from typical teenage prospects is his positional intelligence. Where many young attackers rely purely on pace or flair, Dowman demonstrates the spatial awareness that Mikel Arteta demands from his wide players. His ability to drift inside while maintaining width mirrors the tactical sophistication Arsenal require.
The teenager’s integration into first-team training suggests Arteta sees genuine potential rather than mere novelty. However, the pathway from academy standout to Premier League regular remains treacherous, as Patino told The Sun: “At an age like that, we don’t want to put too much pressure on him. It’s all about timing.”
Read More: Is Max Dowman the Next Lamine Yamal? Arsenal’s Wonderkid Shows Promise but Faces Different Path
Measured Expectations
Arsenal’s approach with Dowman reflects lessons learned from previous academy management. Rather than fast-tracking him into competitive action, the club appears committed to gradual development. Patino’s counsel reinforces this philosophy.
The remaining pre-season fixtures against Villarreal and Athletic Club represent crucial stepping stones. Success isn’t measured by immediate impact but by sustained progression through football’s most demanding developmental phase.
Patino’s warning isn’t pessimistic – it’s protective. Arsenal’s newest sensation has the talent. Whether he has the temperament remains the defining question.
Is Mikel Arteta recreating Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona at Arsenal?
The tactical parallels are undeniable. Mikel Arteta‘s current Arsenal setup mirrors the positional structure that made Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona untouchable between 2008-2012. The question isn’t whether he’s trying – it’s whether he can execute it with Premier League precision.
Blueprint Comparison of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona
Look at the personnel mapping. Viktor Gyökeres has arrived as Arsenal’s new striker signing from Sporting, filling the striker role that Samuel Eto’o perfected under Pep. Gabriel Martinelli operates from the left flank exactly as Henry did, cutting inside to create overloads. Bukayo Saka mirrors Lionel Messi’s movement patterns on the right.
The midfield structure is even more telling. Martin Ødegaard orchestrates play from the advanced eight position, just as Iniesta did. Declan Rice provides the defensive stability that Sergio Busquets mastered, while the inverted fullbacks – Ben White and Jurrien Timber – recreate the tactical width that Dani Alves and Eric Abidal provided.
Tactical Evolution
Arteta has refined Guardiola’s principles for modern football. Arsenal can switch between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations with greater pressing intensity, adapting the rigid positional play to exploit Premier League spaces. The high defensive line, patient build-up, and relentless pressing all echo Camp Nou circa 2009.
The difference lies in execution tempo. Where Barcelona suffocated opponents through possession, Arsenal accelerate the process. Quick combination play replaces prolonged keep-ball, acknowledging the Premier League’s physical demands.
Missing Pieces in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal
The comparison has limitations. Arsenal lack Barcelona’s midfield genius – there’s no Xavi equivalent dictating every pass. Rice excels defensively but doesn’t possess Busquets’ progressive passing range. Most crucially, Gyökeres isn’t Messi or Eto’o, lacking the Argentine’s ability to drop deep and create from nothing.
Strategic Validation
Arteta’s tactical blueprint proves sound. The structural similarities aren’t coincidental – they represent proven principles adapted for different personnel and league dynamics. Whether Arsenal can replicate Barcelona’s six-trophy dominance depends on execution consistency, not tactical theory.
The foundation is Barcelona. The execution is pure Arsenal.
