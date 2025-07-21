Viktor Gyokeres’ Ex-Girlfriend Ines Aguiar: Career, Background and Brutal Breakup

Quick Facts: Viktor Gyokeres & Ines Aguiar

Detail Viktor Gyokeres Ines Aguiar Age 27 26 Nationality Swedish Portuguese Profession Professional Footballer Actress/Model Notable Work Sporting CP Striker Mar Salgado, Rainha das Flores Relationship Status Recently Single Recently Single Career Start Youth Football Age 12 (Commercials) Current Location Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon, Portugal

The football transfer window has thrown up some wild stories, but this one takes the cake. Viktor Gyokeres hasn’t just been cutting ties with defenders this season – he’s reportedly cut ties with his Portuguese actress girlfriend Ines Aguiar as part of his desperate push for a Premier League move.

Yeah, you read that right. The Sporting CP striker has apparently binned off his relationship to smooth the path for his Arsenal transfer. Talk about commitment to the cause.

Viktor Gyokeres: The Man on a Mission

Gyokeres isn’t messing about when it comes to his Premier League ambitions. The 27-year-old Swedish striker has been nothing short of spectacular at Sporting CP, banging in goals for fun and catching the eye of every major club across Europe.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Sources close to the situation suggest Gyokeres has been looking to “cut all Portugal ties” as part of his transfer strategy. That includes his relationship with Aguiar, which apparently became a complication rather than a comfort.

Viktor Gyokeres and his girlfriend

The striker rejected mega-money offers from Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal because he’s got his heart set on the Premier League. And when Gyokeres wants something, he goes all-in. Even if that means making some brutal personal decisions.

Arsenal have been circling like vultures, and Gyokeres seems determined to give them every reason to make their move. Cutting Portuguese connections? Check. Focused entirely on football? Double check.

Ines Aguiar: The Actress Who Wanted Him to Stay

Born on August 12, 1998, Ines Aguiar isn’t your typical footballer’s girlfriend sitting pretty on the sidelines. This girl’s got her own career to think about, and it’s firmly rooted in Portuguese soil.

Aguiar started acting when she was just 12 years old, appearing in commercials before transitioning into proper television and film work. She’s made a name for herself in Portuguese entertainment, landing significant roles that have established her as more than just eye candy.

Her big break came playing Carlota Vaz in the Portuguese series “Mar Salgado.” The role catapulted her into the spotlight and led to more opportunities, including her part as Rita in “Rainha das Flores.” These weren’t bit parts either – we’re talking proper leading roles in major productions.

But here’s where the plot thickens. Aguiar’s career isn’t portable. Portuguese television doesn’t exactly have a London office, and building a career in British entertainment isn’t something you do overnight. For her, Gyokeres’ Portuguese chapter represented stability and growth.

How It All Began Between Viktor Gyokeres and Ex-Girlfriend Ines Aguiar

The relationship started at the beginning of 2024, right around the time Gyokeres was establishing himself as Sporting’s main man. Things seemed perfect – young footballer on the rise, successful actress building her career, both living it up in Lisbon.

But football has a way of complicating things. As transfer speculation intensified, so did the pressure on their relationship. Aguiar reportedly made her feelings crystal clear about wanting him to stay at Sporting CP. Not exactly what a Premier League-hungry striker wants to hear from his partner.

The fundamental problem? Their careers were pulling them in opposite directions. Aguiar had built her entire professional network in Portugal, while Gyokeres was dreaming of Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium.

Reports suggest Aguiar actually tried to convince him to reject Arsenal’s advances and stay put in Portugal. Noble effort, but probably not the best strategy when your boyfriend’s got Premier League fever.

All About Viktor Gyokeres and Ines Aguiar’s Split

This wasn’t some messy, emotional breakup splashed across the tabloids. This was cold, calculated career management. Gyokeres apparently viewed his Portuguese connections – including his relationship – as potential obstacles to his transfer ambitions.

The timing tells the story. Just as Arsenal’s interest reached fever pitch, Gyokeres decided to eliminate any complications that might give him second thoughts or create divided loyalties. Brutal? Absolutely. Effective? We’ll see.

Modern footballers treat their careers like military campaigns, and Gyokeres is no different. Every decision gets filtered through one question: does this help or hurt my chances of reaching the Premier League?

Unfortunately for Aguiar, a girlfriend with deep Portuguese roots and a career that keeps her in Lisbon didn’t pass that test.

