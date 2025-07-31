Viktor Gyokeres is Better Than Alexander Isak – Here’s the Proof!

Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the first North London Derby held outside the UK provided glimpses of what’s to come, with new signings making their mark despite the disappointing result at Kai Tak Sports Park.

The Standout Performer

Christian Nørgaard – 8/10 The Danish midfielder was Arsenal’s best player by some distance. Nørgaard’s impressive display showcased exactly why Arteta targeted him from Brentford for £10m plus add-ons. His passing range, defensive work rate, and ability to break up Spurs’ attacks made him look like excellent value. The 31-year-old brings the physicality and tactical intelligence Arsenal’s midfield has craved.

The Solid Showings

Viktor Gyokeres – 6/10 Making his Arsenal debut just a few days after joining from Sporting, the Swedish striker showed promising signs despite limited service and very few minutes on the pitch, but couldn’t really impact the game.

Martin Ødegaard – 6/10 The captain showed flashes of his quality with some neat passing and movement, but couldn’t impose himself on the game. His partnership with Gyokeres looks promising with more time.

William Saliba – 7/10 Another sound performance from one of Arsenal’s better players on the day. Dominated in the air and looked excellent in possession. Should have converted an early headed chance but was defensively solid throughout.

Declan Rice – 6/10 Worked hard in midfield and provided defensive stability. The England international’s energy levels looked good, but he needs better chemistry with Nørgaard in the double pivot.

Kai Havertz – 5.5/10 The German showed good movement and link-up play, setting up chances for teammates. However, his overall impact was limited and he was substituted for Gyokeres in the second half. A certain percentage of fans were left fuming with Havertz’s performance.

https://twitter.com/drsportsmedia/status/1950911704360989096

Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10 Had a glorious chance to equalize when set up by Havertz but blazed his shot high over the bar from 12 yards out. The Brazilian winger created problems but lacked the clinical touch when it mattered.

Ben White – 5.5/10 Found himself high up the pitch in the second half but had a relatively poor game. Gave the ball away with wayward passing and was given a torrid time by Odobert in defensive situations.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6/10 Solid performance at left-back with good attacking intent. However, his dispossession in the center circle led to Sarr’s winning goal, though there were arguments he was fouled in the buildup.

Read More: Viktor Gyokeres Shirt Sales Phenomenon: How Arsenal’s New Star’s Merch Frenzy Compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Substitutes

Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Replaced Nørgaard and immediately looked composed. Forced Vicario into a good save with a dipping effort and brought energy to Arsenal’s midfield in the closing stages.

Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Came on for Martinelli and provided width down the left. Unfortunately limped off with an injury in the final minutes, which will be a concern for Arteta.

Viktor Gyokeres – 6.5/10 Limited time to make an impact after coming on for Havertz, but showed promising signs in his brief Arsenal debut. His presence gave Arsenal a different attacking dimension.

Reiss Nelson – 6/10 Got another opportunity to impress when Trossard was injured. Won a dangerous free-kick in the dying minutes but couldn’t help Arsenal find an equalizer.

The Disappointing Displays

Bukayo Saka – 5/10 Arsenal’s star winger looked flat and uninspired. His crossing was wayward, and he couldn’t create the usual magic down the right flank. Preseason rustiness was evident, but fans expect more from their key player.

David Raya – 5/10 Could do little about Sarr’s spectacular goal, but his distribution was inconsistent. The Spanish goalkeeper looked nervous during Spurs’ pressing phases and needs to command his area better.

The Decisive Moment

Pape Matar Sarr’s stunning long-range effort just before half-time proved the difference. Arsenal couldn’t respond to Spurs’ early dominance, despite controlling large portions of the match.

Read More: Not Viktor Gyokeres – Ian Wright Reveals Arsenal’s Most Important Signing