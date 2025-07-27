Viktor Gyokeres vs. Kai Havertz: The Penalty Conversion Battle After Mikel Arteta Keeps it Diplomatic

Viktor Gyokeres’ £63.5m arrival at Arsenal has sparked immediate questions about the Gunners’ penalty hierarchy. When asked about the Swede potentially becoming the club’s new penalty taker, Mikel Arteta remained diplomatically evasive – but the statistics suggest a fascinating battle ahead.

The Numbers Game: Viktor Gyokeres’ Clinical Edge

The statistics paint a fascinating picture. Gyokeres boasts a perfect 100% penalty conversion rate this season, scoring all 12 penalties taken. His career record stands at an impressive 89.19% conversion rate (33 scored from 37 attempts), showcasing remarkable consistency across different leagues and pressure situations.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game and his fourth during the Liga Portugal Betclic match at Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon. Picture date: Friday November 1, 2024 (via Irish Examiner)

Havertz has taken 15 penalty kicks in his career, scoring 14 while missing just 1, giving him a 93.33% conversion rate. While statistically superior to Gyokeres’ career rate, Havertz’s sample size is significantly smaller. The German’s technique is more varied – sometimes favoring power, other times placement – which can be effective but less predictable for goalkeepers.

The psychological aspect cannot be ignored either. Gyokeres’ perfect record this season demonstrates ice-cold composure under pressure, regularly converting crucial penalties in high-stakes Champions League and domestic matches. His methodical routine and unwavering confidence suggest a player built for the responsibility.

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, Havertz has proven himself in the biggest moments too, notably scoring the winning penalty in Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup Final victory over Palmeiras. Despite missing a crucial penalty in the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal, his overall record shows mental strength and reliability.

Arteta’s Dilemma: Disrupting Team Harmony

Havertz has established himself as Arsenal‘s primary penalty taker, and disrupting that hierarchy could affect team dynamics. However, Arteta hopes Gyokeres can have a transformative effect on Arsenal, which might extend to set-piece responsibilities.

The solution may lie in a situational approach. Gyokeres’ superior conversion rate and ice-cold mentality make him ideal for high-pressure moments, while Havertz could retain penalties in more comfortable situations.

With Arsenal’s title ambitions hinging on fine margins, having two reliable penalty takers strengthens their options. Gyokeres’ perfect seasonal record and superior sample size (37 career penalties vs Havertz’s 15) suggest he might edge the battle for primary penalty duties. The real test will come in those decisive moments where every goal matters – and based on both the statistics and current form, Gyokeres appears to have the slight edge Arsenal needs.

