Viktor Gyokeres stinker! Fans hail Gabriel Magalhaes as he locks up Sporting CP hitman amid ‘Bane’ recreation

Viktor Gyokeres and his team Sporting CP were left clueless as a clinical Arsenal spearheaded by Gabriel ran riot at the Estádio José Alvalade

Arsenal ran riot at Sporting CP’s backyard as they thumped the Portuguese team 5-1. While Arsenal were expected to struggle or at least win only by a narrow margin, they got on full-throttle right from the start.

A stunning Jurrien Timber cross saw Gabriel Martinelli on the receiving end, put Arsenal ahead in the 7th minute. Then a lofted ball from Thomas Partey, saw ‘Star Boy’ Bukayo Saka nutmeg the goalkeeper to assist Kai Havertz, who tapped it in from close range.

While it looked like Arsenal would be going into the first-half break with a 2-0 lead, Gabriel Magalhaes, like he usually leaps in corners, headed home Arsenal’s 3rd in the extra-time of the first half. No sooner did the ball find the back of the net, than Magalhaes hit the Viktor Gyokeres’ ‘Bane’ celebration.

The second-half started with Goncalo Inacio reducing the hosts’ deficit in the 47th minute. Sporting CP continued threatening for a good while after that, until Bukayo Saka struck from the spot after skipper Martin Odegaard was brought down in the box. 17 minutes later, in the 82nd minute, Leandro Trossard netted home an easy goal, to make it 5-1 to Arsenal.

Fans react as Gabriel Magalhaes pockets Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres’ second-half was better. But his first? The Swedish striker hardly got to touch the ball, thanks to Gabriel sticking to him like a magnet. Occasionally when Gabriel wasn’t in the vicinity, has partner William Saliba was there to sort things out.

Here are some of the interesting reactions on X to Gabriel Magalhaes locking up Viktor Gyokeres:

Gabriel showed Gyokeres who the real Bane is! pic.twitter.com/9zvVwiLVrp — a. (@onenewusername) November 26, 2024

The stuff gabriel is doing to gyokeres shouldn’t be televised — s (@user84848384) November 26, 2024

Arsenal’s win also improved their goal difference, and they now find themselves in the top 8 of the UEFA Champions League table. Their next two games are home games to Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb. They cap off their group stage fixtures with a visit to Girona.