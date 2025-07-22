Myles Lewis-Skelly confirms Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal before Official announcement

Arsenal’s worst-kept secret has been inadvertently confirmed by Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was spotted showing off Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go” post confirming Viktor Gyokeres’ imminent arrival at the Emirates. The young defender’s social media slip-up has sent Arsenal fans into meltdown ahead of the official announcement.

The Accidental Confirmation

Lewis-Skelly was filmed displaying Romano’s iconic “Here We Go” tweet on his phone, also hitting Gyokeres’ mask celebration. The clip, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the Arsenal academy graduate excitedly sharing the transfer news from Romano’s page.

https://twitter.com/EduardoHagn/status/1947665231779360914

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Arsenal supporters, who have been desperately awaiting official confirmation of their new striker signing. Romano’s post, which Lewis-Skelly was proudly showcasing, detailed the completed agreement between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon for the Swedish goal machine.

The Deal Details Emerge

Arsenal have agreed to pay around £55 million to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, with personal terms agreed over a five-year deal and negotiations between clubs accelerating in recent days. The transfer represents a significant coup for Mikel Arteta, who has finally landed his priority striker target after months of pursuit.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1947651245390393428

The verbal agreement between all parties involved has been confirmed by both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, with only the official announcement now pending. Lewis-Skelly’s enthusiastic display of Romano’s post suggests the Arsenal squad is equally thrilled about their new teammate’s imminent arrival.

Viktor Gyokeres’ Dramatic Journey

The transfer culmination follows Gyokeres’ controversial “cut all ties with Portugal” strategy, which saw him end his relationship with Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar and publicly declare he would never play for Sporting again. His dramatic approach appears to have worked, with Arsenal’s persistence finally paying off.

The Swedish striker’s 43 goals in 50 appearances this season made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. His desperation to join Arsenal, demonstrated through his extreme personal sacrifices, suggests a player completely committed to succeeding at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s Strike Force Revolution

Gyokeres’ arrival transforms Arsenal’s attacking options completely. His pace, power, and clinical finishing provide the exact profile Arteta has been seeking to complement his tactical system. The striker’s Premier League experience with Coventry City, albeit in the Championship, gives him crucial understanding of English football’s demands.

The Swedish international’s ability to lead the line will allow Gabriel Jesus to return to his preferred false nine role, while providing tactical flexibility across multiple formations. His physical presence addresses Arsenal’s long-standing need for aerial threat in the penalty area.

Lewis-Skelly’s Innocent Mistake

The young defender’s accidental leak highlights the excitement within Arsenal’s camp about their new signing. Lewis-Skelly, who has emerged as a versatile option at left-back this season, was clearly caught up in the transfer euphoria when he decided to share Romano’s post.

Viktor Gyokeres (via World Soccer Talk)

His mistake has inadvertently provided Arsenal fans with the confirmation they’ve been craving, even if the club would have preferred to control the announcement timing themselves. The clip serves as perfect evidence of how significant this signing is considered within the Arsenal dressing room.

The Final Countdown

With Lewis-Skelly’s leak confirming what everyone suspected, Arsenal fans can now count down to the official announcement. Gyokeres’ arrival represents the missing piece in their title puzzle, potentially transforming them from contenders to champions.

The Swedish striker’s journey from Championship football to Arsenal via Sporting Lisbon demonstrates the power of persistence and ambition.

