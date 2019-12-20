Ronaldinho was named as the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005 and shared a picture of the ceremony

Ronaldinho will always be remembered as the free going Brazilian superstar that turned Barcelona around.

The 39-year-old joined Barca from Paris Saint-Germain and set the Nou Camp alight with his tricks and flicks.

The Brazilian spent four glorious seasons at Barca before joining AC Milan. He even wowed supporters in India by joining a Futsal league.

The star won two La Ligas and a Champions League during his time at Barcelona and was possibly the best player in the world at the time.

Ronaldinho had an excellent 2005 campaign and won several plaudits for his performances. The buck-toothed Brazilian ended up winning the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year for that season.

The former Barca star recently shared a picture from the FIFA ceremony, which featured Frank Lampard and Samuel Eto’o finishing behind him in the ranks.

Ronaldinho called this a throwback moment, but he also got a lot of praise from Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Legend — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 19, 2019

The centre-back is possibly the best defender in the world, and the Dutchman had the perfect one-word answer for Ronaldinho.

Van Dijk aiming to be the best

The Liverpool star has been excellent since joining the Reds from Southampton. The 28-year-old helped them lift the Champions League in the previous season.

This time, they are leading the Premier League by 10 points and are yet to lose a match in the competition.

The Reds qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and face Atletico Madrid.

Van Dijk picked up several trophies for his individual performances in the previous campaign, however, he missed out on the latest Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi won the 2019 award and narrowly beat Van Dijk into second place. The Dutch defender lost out by just seven points but is doing a fantastic job for the Reds this season.