Virgil van Dijk wife Rike Nooitgedagt Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family, and more
Rike comes from a humble beginning. She earned success professionally and climbed the corporate ladder to become a top-notch salesperson. However, There was one time she had to choose between her work and love, and her choice completely changed the course of her life. So read the full article to know more about the Dutch beauty.
Rike Nooitgedagt Childhood and Family
From what we know, Rike likes to keep a low profile. She is not the typical WAG that enjoys stardom and media attention. For similar reasons, she hasn’t appeared in a lot of interviews. Furthermore, she has chosen not to disclose any information about her early life, father and mother. That’s why we couldn’t find her birthdate. We even don’t know whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating and will update the article as soon as we find new information. So keep checking!
Rike Nooitgedagt Education
Rike completed high school education at a local university. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out whether she attended university. But from what we know, she was hard working from a young age and didn’t hesitate to take bold steps.
Rike Nooitgedagt career
Rike started her career as a sales associate. Her efforts and hard work helped her to climb the corporate ladder rapidly. She became a fashion sales manager in a short time and made an incredible amount of sales. Professionally she was booming, but her love life needed attention. Van Dijk got an offer from Celtic in 2013, and the Dutch star was convinced to take the step. Rike chose to move with her boyfriend in such a moment, leaving behind all the heights she achieved professionally.
Rike has a strong personality and doesn’t give up on her dreams that easily. She is currently believed to be a fashion designer and earns a decent amount of money. In one of interviews she said, “I worked as a sales manager and sold different fashion brands to the stores in the Netherlands. I loved it but had to resign to follow my man everywhere football takes him to.”
Rike Nooitgedagt Net Worth
Rike’s net worth is believed to be around $200,000, which mainly represents her earnings from a budding fashion designing career. Van Dijk’s annual salary is £12 Million has a net worth of $25 Million. The net income of the couple takes care of their luxurious life. Both have businesses and will earn a lot of income every year.
Rike Nooitgedagt husband Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has developed himself into one of the best midfielders in the world in the last few years. The Dutch international started his career with Willem II/RKC Y. His abilities helped him rise through the ranks and become an essential player for the senior team. In 2013, Celtic came in for the defender and for the next two years, Virgil enjoyed a successful spell in Europe. Southampton signed him in 2015, which became an excellent choice for the club as the defender gave some incredible performances.
His career took a huge turn when Liverpool signed him in 2018. Under Jurgen Klopp, he became a ferocious defender that some top Premier League strikers fear to date. His ability in the air and top-notch physicality make him a top central defender. Virgil helped the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League. He is currently assisting the team in securing significant titles in this campaign.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil Van Dijk relationship
Virgil Van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are teenage friends. They have known each other for a long time as they grew up in a close neighbourhood. Soon their friendship turned into a relationship when they felt an attraction. The couple started dating in their teens and continued to stay close. However, in 2013 Van Dijk got a call up from Celtic and keeping his football career in mind, the move seemed to be an entrance to the European elite competition. However, Rike was also doing professionally well, and it was hard for her to leave everything and move with Van Dijk. But she chose to pick her love, and they have been inseparable since. In 2016, the duo finally tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony attended mainly by their close friends.
Rike Nooitgedagt and Virgil van Dijk Children
Virgil van Dijk and wife Rike Nooitgedagt are blessed with two daughters. Nila van Dijk is their first child who came to earth in 2014. The couple welcomed their second daughter Jadi in 2016. It is also reported that the couple have two more kids, but there is no information about the same and we couldn’t track or find any details about the same.
Rike Nooitgedagt Social media
As we said earlier, Rike liked to keep her private life away from the public eye. She doesn’t have any social media accounts on the major platforms. However, Van Dijk has an Instagram handle by the name @virgilvandijk, where he posts pictures with Rike.
Wataru Endo Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
Wataru Endo is a Japanese midfielder who plays for Premier League club Liverpool and the Japan national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business. He was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after becoming the captain of his national team in 2023. He was a member of the Japanese football team that finished as the runners of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The youngster has played over 70 matches scoring 4 goals.
After being on an impressive rise during his early career, Endo’s trajectory has gone one level up since joining Liverpool. It is already considered one of the bargain purchases of the last summer window.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Japanese talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Wataru Endo | Early Life and Family
Wataru Endo was born on 9th February 1993 to middle-class Japanese parents. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. Details regarding his personal life and relationships are not known to the outside world as the player likes to maintain secrecy regarding the matter, focusing the spotlight more on his performances on the field.
During his youth, the player joined the youth academy of the local club, Shonan Bellmare. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding ball distribution, 17-year-old Endo was promoted to the club’s first team in 2020. Since then, the player has been developing himself to become a star midfielder in the upcoming future of football.
Wataru Endo | Club Career
Shonan Bellmare
After spending 2 years in the youth academy, Endo was promoted to the Shonan Bellmare senior team in 2010, and in the next 5 seasons, he played for the club, helping them get promotion by winning the 2014 J League Division 2 title, after being relegated in the previous season. He also helped them get a good 8th-place finish in the following season. His form throughout his time at that club was commendable and he provided 30 goal contributions during that time. His performances attracted a fellow Japanese team that finished runner-up in the 2015 season.
Urawa Red Diamonds
After signing for fellow J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds, Endo managed to win the 2016 J League, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout of the finals. Another great season followed with the player winning the 2017 Suruga Bank Championship along with Asia’s greatest honor, the 2017 AFC Champions League. During his time at the Red Diamonds, Endo scored a total of six goals in as many matches for the club. After winning the elite in Asia, Endo decided to go towards Europe and made a move as well in the 2018 summer window.
Sint-Truiden
After joining the Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden in 2018, Endo played many matches for the club in his first season but only scored 2 goals with inconsistent performances. His below-par performance in the 2018/19 season earned him a loan move out of Belgium for the next season.
VfB Stuttgart
Endo joined the German club VfB Stuttgart on 13th August 2019 on a loan deal until the end of that season. However, his outstanding performances in Germany influenced Stuttgart to sign him permanently in April 2020. 6 months later, Endo extended his contract with the club until June 2024. In the next three seasons with the club, Endo chipped in with crucial match-changing goals on regular occasions including the winner against 1. FC Koln on 14th May 2022 to save Stuttgart from relegation, securing their spot in the Bundesliga for the 2022/23 season.
Consequently, his performances caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and unfortunately played for the last time for Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal first-round match against TSG Balingen on 12th August 2023, where he also scored a goal for the 4-0 win.
Liverpool
Endo signed for Liverpool on a four-year deal on 18th August 2023 for a transfer fee of £16 million, becoming just the second male Japanese footballer to play for the club. He made his club debut on the following day against Bournemouth and was praised for his performance in that match. Endo scored his first goal for Liverpool in a 5-1 win over Toulouse at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League.
After scoring his first Premier League goal against Fulham on 3rd December 2023, he started the next 7 fixtures for Liverpool and helped the club win massive matches for the league title. His efforts were awarded with Liverpool’s Player of the Month award in December and since then, Endo has become a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.
Wataru Endo | International Career
After impressive performances in the youth levels of Japan, Endo was called up to Japan’s senior national team squad on 23rd July 2015 for the upcoming 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup and made his international debut in the opening game of that competition. Despite being named in the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, Endo didn’t feature in any of their matches. After again being named in the Japan squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Endo featured in many matches for his side and helped Japan reach the round of 16, where they were knocked out by Croatia on penalties.
Following the World Cup, Endo was named captain of the Japan national team in June 2023 and has scored three goals as of now, including a late goal in a 2-1 loss to Iraq in the recent 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Since then, Endo has become a vital part of Japan’s midfield and is one of the brightest players on their side with his impressive versatility and ball-recycling ability.
Wataru Endo | Sponsors and Endorsement
Although Wataru Endo’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Puma regarding his boot sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Endo is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.
Wataru Endo | Philanthropic Activities
Wataru Endo has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. He along with his club Liverpool has a partnership with Futuremakers to help the needy by collecting funds from signed shirt and jersey sales. Other details regarding his philanthropy are not known yet.
Wataru Endo | Records and Statistics
Wataru Endo’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:
|Teams
|Appearances
|Goals
|Assists
|Shonan Bellmare
|167
|24
|7
|VfB Stuttgart
|133
|15
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|108
|6
|7
|Sint-Truidense VV
|33
|2
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|2
|2
|Japan
|61
|3
|4
Wataru Endo | Net Worth
Wataru Endo reportedly has an approximate net worth of around $1-$5 million. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Liverpool, which includes impressive wages of around £2,500,000 per year. With a great season, Endo will earn more than this and he is already a hot property in trade.
Wataru Endo | Cars and Tattoos
Wataru Endo is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is not known to have any luxury cars but the player surely would like to buy some in the future. Regarding tattoos, the player is known to have no ink on his body as per various sources.
Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Myles Lewis-Skelly is emerging as Arsenal’s most reliable big-game performer despite being just 19 years old. The Hale End graduate’s ability to deliver match-winning moments in crucial fixtures has made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s title challenge, overshadowing more established names like Gabriel Martinelli when games are on the line.
The Historic England Debut
Lewis-Skelly’s clutch credentials were established long before this season. On 21 March 2025, he became England’s youngest-ever debutant goalscorer at 18 years and 176 days, breaking Marcus Rashford’s record by scoring against Albania in World Cup qualifying.
Thomas Tuchel awarded him man of the match, recognizing quality that transcends age. That goal came just 20 minutes into his senior debut at Wembley Stadium, opening Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager with composure few teenagers possess.
Atletico Madrid Masterclass
Against Atletico Madrid in Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League demolition, Lewis-Skelly produced the performance that cemented his reputation. His mazy run through three Atletico midfielders created Gabriel Martinelli’s goal—individual brilliance that unlocked Diego Simeone’s notoriously organized defensive structure. That assist came in Arsenal’s biggest European test of the season, justifying Arteta’s decision to start him over Riccardo Calafiori.
Lewis-Skelly has made 39 first-team appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, starting 26 matches. He became the youngest player to start a Champions League fixture for Arsenal since 2011 with his performance in the 3-0 victory over Monaco in December 2024. His breakthrough season saw him feature in 19 of Arsenal’s final 21 Premier League fixtures after making his first league start against Everton.
Technical Security Under Pressure
Amazingly, despite being new to the Premier League and playing at left-back rather than his natural midfield position, Lewis-Skelly hasn’t been dribbled past in 14 Premier League appearances this season. His midfield background shows in how he handles central zones, tucking inside where opposition players snap at heels while maintaining possession under pressure.
He scored his first Arsenal goal in the famous 5-1 home victory against Manchester City in February 2025, celebrating by mimicking Erling Haaland after the Norwegian had questioned who he was during their first meeting at the Etihad. That moment captured his fearlessness—mocking one of world football’s best strikers after scoring against the defending champions demonstrates mentality beyond his years.
His Champions League impact extended beyond assists. Lewis-Skelly contributed two assists in the knockout rounds—one in Arsenal’s 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven, and another setting up Mikel Merino for the third goal in Arsenal’s memorable 3-0 home victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-final first leg.
Arsenal
Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.
One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.
Estevao’s Head Start
Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.
His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.
Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.
Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory
Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.
His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.
Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.
The Verdict
Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.
But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.
The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.
