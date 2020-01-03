Antoine Griezmann has a lot of skill on the football pitch but it seems he can play in the NFL too

France and Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann seems to be a skilled NFL player too.

The 28-year-old is one of the best in La Liga and joined the Catalans at the start of the season.

Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid rise up the ranks under Diego Simeone, and his move to Barcelona didn’t work out all that great for him.

Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup with France in 2018 (Image credit: Getty)

The Frenchman struggled to line-up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Ousmane Dembele also made things difficult for the World Cup winner, but Griezmann still has decent numbers so far.

The 28-year-old has scored seven times and provided four assists in 17 La Liga appearances. Griezmann also has a goal and an assist in the Champions League, however, he seems to be handy with another kind of football too.

The NFL is possibly the biggest American sport and throwing the ball isn’t all that easy. American football is also extremely tough on the body with tackles flying in from all directions.

The Kansas City Chiefs, one of the teams from the NFL, shared a video of Griezmann throwing an American football.

The Frenchman aimed for a Christmas reindeer ornament in a garden and the looped thrown hit the decoration flush in the antlers.

Griezmann was with some friends and they all were shocked with his throwing skills.

Barcelona planning for something big

The French attacker might have a future later on in American football, but Barcelona have some tough assignments coming up.

Winning La Liga has to be one of the major targets as they are two points ahead of Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann was one of the top players at Atletico Madrid before joining Barcelona (Image credit: Getty)

However, the Champions League is the one trophy that Barca will be craving. They have been dumped out in extraordinary circumstances over the past two years.

Liverpool beat them 4-0 in the second league last season and that erased a 3-0 lead Barca had in the semi-final first leg.

Griezmann will have to do his bit to get Barcelona over the line, and it will be interesting to see how they fair against Napoli in the knockout round.