Watch expert Ziv Tamir spots Messi wife Antonela Roccuzzo wearing Tiffany & Co luxury edition
Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and watch expert Ziv Tamir are trending after their meetup. Here is everything you need to know about the viral incident.
Footballer Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has been a hot topic on the internet. Antonela Roccuzzo was playing pickleball with her friends where she also met Ziv Tamir. Ziv Tamir, the popular watch expert from Florida was awestruck by Antonela Roccuzzo’s watch and called it incredible. She was spotted wearing Tiffany and Co’s luxury edition which caught the watch expert’s attention.
What followed next took everyone by surprise including Messi’s wife. Ziv Tamir asked what Antonela Roccuzzo does for a living and she was stunned. The influencer’s friend stepped in and stopped her from replying to the watch expert. Netizens are confused whether it is actually true or a scripted video. But one can’t deny the fact that Antonela Roccuzzo owns the best collections of watches just like her husband Messi.
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s Luxurious Watches
It’s a no-brainer that every celebrity loves wearing premium watches. Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers who also loves watches. He boasts a set of luxurious Rolex watches. The footballer also owns other brands. Just like Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo also has her own watch collection. Fans have always been attracted by the watch collection of Messi. Here is the list of their most expensive watches,
Lionel Messi’s Watches
Jacob & Co
This is Messi’s most expensive watch. Jacob & Co. Epic X Chronograph Messi Full Baguette version costs over $600,000. He was seen wearing this at the Dubai Expo in 2020. Just like Ronaldo, Messi also has collaborations with this brand.
18k Rose Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus
This is one of Messi’s expensive and favorite watches. Messi owns a plethora of Nautilus watches and this is his luxurious watch in this brand. The value of this edition is $400,000.
Rolex Daytona
Messi is a big fan of Rolex watches and has collaborations with the brand. He wore the Rolex Daytona Le Mans edition at an event in Miami. The price of this watch is valued between $200,000 to $250,000.
Hublot Bat Bang Tourbillon
Messi’s watchlist includes Hublot Bat Bang Tourbillon 305.CM.002.RX. The watch has a five-day power reserve and 100-metre water resistance. This watch is valued at US $ 100,000 to 150,000. It features a ceramic case with a black stainless steel deployant buckle.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon “Spider-man” 26631IO.OO.D002CA.01 is one of Messi’s finest collections. He owns the 2024 edition of the watch which comes with a black ceramic bezel. It also features a 3D white gold Spiderman paint. The market price of the watch is $275,000 and it comes with only 250 pieces.
Antonela Roccuzzo’s Expensive Watches
Patek Philippe Nautilus
Antonela Roccuzzo has a couple of luxurious watches and this is one of her most expensive editions. She owns the Nautilus 7118/1200R 18k Rose Gold which is valued at $120,000. The watch features a diamond set bezel. She wore this at an event in Miami and was spotted with her husband.
Rolex Day-Date
Antonela Roccuzzo’s husband has 20 Rolex collections and she has a set of Rolex watches as well. She owns the luxurious Rolex Day-Date 36 watch: 18 ct Everose gold – m128345rbr-0028 edition which features a red-white dial. Antonela Roccuzzo was seen wearing this during an event in 2022. The price of the watch is $90,000.
Barnsley
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Crystal Palace
Luke Plange – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Elliot Plange, born on November 4, 2002, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for the Swiss Super League side Grasshopper and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Plange’s career trajectory demonstrates his dedication to the sport and his ambition to progress to the highest level. As he continues to develop and gain more experience through loan spells, Plange will aim to make a lasting impact for both Crystal Palace and potentially the England national team in the future.
Plange began his footballing journey at a young age, joining the youth setup of Arsenal when he was just six years old. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Plange’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke Plange, the talented English football player, commands a salary of £2,000 per week and an annual income of £104,000 while representing yhr Grasshopper club. With a net worth estimated at £900,000 Plange’s promising career trajectory indicates his potential for growth both on and off the field. His market value, currently valued at €1.00m, reflects the high regard he is held in within the football community.
Luke Plange’s Career
Plange moved to Derby County on March 21, 2021, after rising through the ranks at Arsenal. He had the chance to advance in his growth and receive significant first-team experience thanks to this transfer. On December 4, 2021, he made his professional debut for Derby County in a 1-0 EFL Championship loss to Bristol City. Plange entered the game as a substitute at halftime, displaying his talent and accruing significant playing time.
Plange joined Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2022 but was promptly loaned back to Derby County for the rest of the season. He was able to continue growing at a team he was previously familiar with thanks to this loan move. Plange and teammate Jake O’Brien were loaned to Belgian club RWD Molenbeek for the 2022–23 campaign, though, in August 2022. With this change, he had the chance to play football in a new setting and try his abilities in a different division.
Plange’s time with RWD Molenbeek was on loan, but in January 2023, Crystal Palace opted to summon him back. He was then loaned to Lincoln City for the rest of the season after being recalled. Plange made his debut for the England U20 team on March 25, 2022. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Poland in Bielsko-Biała, his selection for the national team represents recognition of his potential and talent.
On 1 February 2025, Plange joined the Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan till the end of the season. The youngster signed a three-year deal with Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich in July 2025. Luke Plange made his debut in the first game of the season. He immediately made an impact by scoring the team’s Grasshoppers’ second goal after 31 minutes.
Luke Plange Family
The gifted player Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, who was born on November 4, 2002, in Kingston upon Thames, England, is the result of a devoted upbringing from a young age. Although particular details regarding his parents and siblings are not known, his journey began when he joined Arsenal at the age of six. The club gave him the chance to acquire the abilities, qualities, and winning mindset necessary to clear the way for a prosperous football career.
Luke Plange’s Girlfriend
Luke Plange’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Luke Plange Sponsors and Endorsements
Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Luke Plange. The player is in the growing phase but seeing the rise in the career of Luke Plange we might soon see new sponsors for him.
Luke Plange Cars and Tattoos
Luke Plange, shows off his own style with tattoos on his left hand. Plange’s attention is on his performance on the pitch rather than the specifics of his car, which are kept a secret. He makes a lasting impression in the world of football while representing his nation by enthralling spectators with his abilities and zeal.
Arsenal
Milly Adams – Ben White Girlfriend, her Family and more
Milly Adams is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Ben White. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Milly Adams has already advanced in her professional path. Milly has 31k followers on her Instagram profile. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Milly and Arsenal centre-back Ben White.
Since joining Arsenal in 2021, Ben White has become a regular under Mikel Arteta. He has barely missed any Premier League action in this campaign and remains a crucial player for the Gunners. Along with his professional life, there has been massive improvement in White’s personal life as he has found the suitable woman for his love life.
Milly Adams Childhood and Family
Milly was born on May February 2, 1997, in Hertfordshire, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.
We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben White.
Milly Adams Education
Milly went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree after completing graduation in 2019. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know what her major was.
Milly Adams career
Milly is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous bikini brands.
Milly’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential to earn money if she starts monetising.
Milly Adams Net Worth
Milly hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price.
So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Milly’s boyfriend, Ben White, earns a significant income from his Arsenal contract.
Milly Adams and Ben White relationship
Ben White met with his girlfriend in January 2022. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.
The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. In February, they made their relationship public by sharing pictures on their respective social media accounts. They tied the knot in 2023. Milly Adams shared the happy news on her profile saying she married her bestfriend.
Milly Adams and Ben White Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Even though they are madly in love, their relationship is premature at this point. They might require some time before taking a big step like welcoming a baby.
Milly Adams Social media
Milly has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. With 31k followers, her reach has been phenomenal. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Milly also shares her boyfriend’s pictures. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable bikini looks. She also has several photos of Ben on her Instagram feed.
