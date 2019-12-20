Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is one of the brightest talents in the world

Joao Felix made the jump to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer. The 20-year-old had an excellent season with the Portuguese side as he scored 18 goals in all competitions for them.

Felix also featured for the Portugal national side and it was only a matter of time before he moved to a bigger club.

Joao FElix joined Atletico Madrid in the summer (Image credit: Getty)

La Liga giants Atletico won the battle for the Portuguese attacker, and he has done alright since the move.

The 20-year-old has four goals and an assist this season but Atletico aren’t doing as well as expected.

Diego Simeone’s men face Liverpool in the knockout stage of the Champions League and they aren’t faring well in La Liga too.

Atletico sit fifth in the division and are seven points behind the leading pair of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Nevertheless, they have lost one game fewer than Barca and recently beat Osasuna 2-0.

Felix didn’t get on the score sheet in that game, but he had one great moment from that clash. The 20-year-old was able to nutmeg an Osasuna star before getting hauled down by another player.

A bright future for Felix at Atletico?

Atletico might be struggling a bit to compete with Barca and Real. However, they do have a raw talent on their hands.

It will be interesting to see how Simeone handles the talent. The Argentine manager has done a great job with Atletico and won La Liga with them too.

He also led them to two Champions League finals, however, they were unable to win either of them.

Atletico have been hit hard by the exit of several quality players in recent years.

Antoine Griezmann left to join Barcelona in the summer and it is difficult to replace the Frenchman easily.

Felix has the potential to grow further at Atletico, and hopefully, he continues with such flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign.