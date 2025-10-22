Wayne Hennessey – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Wayne Hennessey is a Welsh professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Wayne Hennessey is a talented goalkeeper who has played for a number of top football clubs during his career. He has also been a regular player for the Welsh national team and has been involved in charitable causes off the field. He has played more than 100 matches for his national football team. While he has faced controversy during his career, he remains a respected player in the world of football.

Wayne Hennessey is a professional football player who was born on January 24th, 1987, in Bangor, Wales. He is a goalkeeper who has played for a number of football clubs during his career, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and currently, Nottingham Forest.

Wayne Hennessey of Notts Forest in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wayne Hennessey’s Net Worth and Salary

Wayne Hennessey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2025. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £832 k per year playing for Nottingham Forest as a Goalkeeper.

Wayne Hennessey Club Career

Hennessey started his football career at the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, and he made his first-team debut in 2006. He quickly established himself as a key player for the club, and he helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2009. He played over 160 games for the club before moving to Crystal Palace in 2014.

At Crystal Palace, Hennessey became the first-choice goalkeeper, and he played an important role in helping the club avoid relegation in the 2014/15 season. He continued to be a consistent performer for the club over the next few years, and he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup final in 2016/17.

The net worth of Wayne Hennessey is estimated to be £11.9 million as of 2023. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Hennessey joined Burnley on a free transfer for two years but only played in two games due to being a backup to Nick Pope. Burnley got relegated. In July 2022, Hennessey signed a two-year contract with Nottingham Forest and made his debut in a 3-0 win against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. He played his first league game on December 27th, replacing on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson and losing 3-0 to Manchester United.

Wayne Hennessey International Career

Hennessey is a Welsh footballer who has played at various levels for Wales, including under-17, under-19 and under-21. He made his full international debut for Wales in 2007 and has since become their first-choice goalkeeper. Hennessey played in all of Wales’ qualifying matches for UEFA Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals. He broke Neville Southall’s clean sheet record for Wales in 2020 and earned his 100th cap in 2022. Hennessey played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Wales but was sent off in the second group game, which Wales lost 2-0.

Wayne Hennessey Family

Wayne Hennessey was born on 24 January 1987 in Bangor, Wales. His father’s name is Paul Hennessey and his mother’s name is unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Wales’ goalkeeper #01 Wayne Hennessey reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Wayne Hennessey’s Girlfriend

The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his Girlfriend Kirsty Lee. The couple has been in a relationship for a long time and has been a joyful pair. Let’s hope that the beautiful couple gets married soon.

Wayne Hennessey Sponsors and Endorsements

Wayne Hennessey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Wayne Hennessey Cars and Tattoos

Wayne Hennessey has a Mercedes Benz (white colour, SUV-model) car. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Wayne Hennessey has inked on his left hand, exactly in his left forearm.

Wayne Hennessey reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

