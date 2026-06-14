West Ham’s Power Shift Begins as Daniel Kretinsky Nears Control Following David Sullivan Exit

West Ham United are entering one of the most significant ownership transitions in the club’s modern history. With David Sullivan stepping away from his roles as co-chairman and director, attention has quickly turned to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who is now on the verge of becoming the club’s largest shareholder.

MAJOR BLOODY BREAKING: Daniel Kretinsky becomes biggest West Ham shareholder after Sullivan scandal @Lawton_Times @TimesSport pic.twitter.com/MOzIbeV3AH — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 13, 2026

The development comes during a turbulent period for the Hammers, both on and off the pitch. Following relegation from the Premier League, the club is now facing a boardroom shake up that could redefine its future.

Kretinsky Set to Become West Ham’s Largest Shareholder

A deal has been agreed in principle between Kretinsky’s investment group and the Gold family that would increase his stake from 27 percent to approximately 43 percent. Once completed and approved, the transaction would make Kretinsky the most influential shareholder at West Ham.

For the first time in 16 years, David Sullivan no longer has the title of Majority Shareholder at West Ham United.



The Daniel Kretinsky era has begun!



🇨🇿⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/glewQ66LI7 — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) June 13, 2026

The move also signals a clear shift in power. While Sullivan remains a shareholder, his departure from day to day leadership has created an opening for a new era at the London Stadium.

Club Responds to Growing Controversy

The ownership change follows serious allegations made against Sullivan in a recent BBC Panorama investigation. Sullivan has strongly denied the claims and has stated that he intends to pursue legal action.

Daniel Kretinsky has agreed a deal to become the largest shareholder in West Ham United in the wake of David Sullivan’s resignation, after the family of David Gold agreed to sell an additional stake in the club to the Czech billionaire. pic.twitter.com/zqB4pLH2e6 — IQFootball (@IQmacaulayy0) June 13, 2026

West Ham’s board said it only became fully aware of the details after the allegations became public. Other shareholders have since emphasized the need to stabilize the club and move forward collectively.

Immediate Return to the Premier League Is the Goal

West Ham’s leadership group insists its focus remains on football. Retaining key players, backing manager Nuno Espirito Santo and securing promotion back to the Premier League are now the club’s primary objectives.

The NEW West Ham United board of directors:



• Daniel Kretinsky – Majority Shareholder

• Vanessa Gold

• Tripp Smith

• Terry Brown

• Daniel Harris



Not a Sullivan in sight. Love to see it!



⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/wIA7m8k9zu — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) June 13, 2026

The reality is simple. Relegation was damaging enough, but uncertainty in the boardroom can be just as costly. If Kretinsky follows through with additional investment, West Ham could emerge from this crisis with a clearer direction and stronger financial backing than before.

Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns