West Ham Co Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns

West Ham United find themselves at the center of another major controversy after reports revealed that co owner David Sullivan has been barred from having contact with the club’s women’s and youth teams since 2023.

David Sullivan, the billionaire West Ham co-owner, has been accused by multiple women of predatory sexual behaviour spanning decades, including claims involving teenage and young adult models.



The allegations have emerged in a joint BBC Panorama and Times investigation, while… pic.twitter.com/Suhi1WZTdh — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) June 8, 2026

The restrictions reportedly remain in place as of June 10, 2026, raising fresh questions about governance and safeguarding standards at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Safeguarding Restrictions Have Been in Place Since 2023

According to recent reports, safeguarding concerns led to an investigation involving the Football Association, West Ham, and local authorities in 2023.

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has been banned from having contact with the club’s women’s and youth teams since 2023 after safeguarding concerns were raised.



More from @DTathletic, @RoshaneSport and @PJBuckinghamhttps://t.co/H1yrwni3Zw pic.twitter.com/Ro8b2mx6SL — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 9, 2026

As a result, Sullivan was reportedly prevented from accessing the club’s women’s and academy setups. The restrictions are also said to include attendance at matches involving those teams.

What makes the situation particularly striking is that the measures were never publicly disclosed while Sullivan remained a visible presence around the men’s first team and continued as the club’s largest shareholder.

MAJOR BREAKING: David Sullivan has been banned from any contact with West Ham Women and West Ham Boys youth teams…since 2023.



Ban issued by the FA and local authority.@BBC



OH. MY. LORD. pic.twitter.com/jFgS6Ta9wd — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 9, 2026

Fresh Scrutiny Follows Resignation

The development comes shortly after Sullivan stepped down from his position as co chair and director of West Ham.

His departure followed a wave of allegations from multiple women who accused him of exploiting his influence and position over several decades.

Sullivan under FA investigation in 2023 after they heard of historical allegations



Safeguarding group of THE CLUB, FA & local authority prevented him from youth/women teams



He was told of ban in writing by senior CLUB executive & accepted it



Investigation still open@thetimes pic.twitter.com/3vxb67ON2W — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 9, 2026

Sullivan has denied wrongdoing and has strongly rejected the claims made against him. No criminal charges have been brought against him in connection with the allegations that have been reported.

Pressure Mounts on West Ham

This story is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

The fact that restrictions were reportedly active for three years without public knowledge will inevitably fuel debate among supporters and observers. Transparency is becoming increasingly important in modern football, especially when safeguarding issues are involved.

🚨 BREAKING: West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has been barred from having any contact with the club's women's and academy teams for the past three years due to safeguarding concerns.



The restriction was reportedly put in place internally and prevented Sullivan from attending… pic.twitter.com/Ion24xXR5S — Football Away Days Club (@AwayDaysClub_) June 9, 2026

West Ham and the FA have both stated that safeguarding procedures are in place but have not commented on specific cases.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Sullivan and the decisions made behind closed doors during one of the most sensitive episodes in the club’s recent history.

NEW: Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is demanding a 'full and urgent explanation' from the FA and West Ham as to how these incredibly serious allegations (re David Sullivan) have been handled. pic.twitter.com/IVEYlikgJl — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 9, 2026

Also read: Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration