West Ham Confirms Secret David Sullivan Safeguarding Restrictions Were Kept From Most Club Staff

West Ham United has finally addressed the controversy surrounding former joint chairman David Sullivan, confirming that safeguarding restrictions imposed on him in 2023 were known to only a handful of employees inside the club.

NEW: A WHU spokesperson on Sullivan's women/youth team ban:



"Aside from parties involved in safeguarding process, no other parties were notified due to best practice safeguarding agreed with independent bodies. Number of people informed intentionally kept to a minimum."



Hmm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bJqmdHy6bM — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 11, 2026

The Premier League side stated that strict confidentiality requirements meant the measures were not widely shared internally. According to the club, no shareholder representatives on the board apart from Sullivan himself were aware of the restrictions until reports emerged in the media this week.

That revelation raises fresh questions about governance and transparency at one of English football’s biggest clubs.

West Ham women’s team not told of David Sullivan’s restricted access to them: Sources say it would have breached regulations to tell WSL or team details of safeguarding investigation into Sullivan



Neither the Women’s Super League nor West Ham United women’s team were aware of… pic.twitter.com/4YXadvkLn2 — GoalPoles (@GoalPoles) June 11, 2026

Club Insists Measures Followed Safeguarding Protocols

West Ham said the restrictions were introduced following a complaint made to football authorities and were agreed upon alongside the relevant safeguarding bodies.

The club emphasized that the measures were connected to a single complaint and were not linked to separate allegations that surfaced publicly this week. Officials insist the process followed established safeguarding procedures and that access limitations were implemented in accordance with guidance from the relevant authorities.

🚨 BREAKING: Following David Sullivan high-profile resignation as co-chairman over the weekend, it has officially emerged that West Ham's largest shareholder David Sullivan has faced severe, formal restrictions barring him from any contact with the club's women's and academy… pic.twitter.com/SFxmLDeTjh — THE SCORELINE (@THE_SCORELINE_X) June 10, 2026

While the club has attempted to draw a clear distinction between the two matters, the timing of the disclosures has inevitably fueled public scrutiny.

Fresh Allegations Increase Pressure

The latest controversy comes after reports concerning allegations related to Sullivan’s activities during the 1990s. Sullivan has denied the claims and is expected to challenge them through legal channels.

NEW: London Stadium is seeking answers from West Ham over David Sullivan.



"London Stadium is concerned we were not informed of a safeguarding process involving David Sullivan. We have written to the club, FA and local authority to understand why the stadium was not made aware." pic.twitter.com/RukOck4t9c — Central (@WestHam_Central) June 11, 2026

West Ham also revealed that the full board only became aware that allegations might emerge publicly around a month ago when Sullivan informed directors that media reports could be forthcoming.

The situation leaves the club facing uncomfortable questions. Even if confidentiality obligations were followed, many supporters will wonder whether a football institution of West Ham’s size should have had greater internal awareness of such significant safeguarding measures.

David Sullivan's legal representatives have made a statement stating



“I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published.



“The false allegations levelled against me… pic.twitter.com/sUrJzEJIGY — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) June 6, 2026

Also read: West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three-Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns