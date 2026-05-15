West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family

Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United Women when her contract expires at the end of June, the club has confirmed. The Australian midfielder, who joined in January 2024, turned down an offer of a new deal, with family the primary reason behind her decision to move on.

🇦🇺West Ham United Women captain Katrina Gorry will leave the club at the end of June when her contract expires.

The Australian midfielder departs after two-and-a-half years in east London, having made more than 50 appearances for the Hammers. Her final game for West Ham will be… pic.twitter.com/5U8SJ45ZeO — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 14, 2026

The 33-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Hammers and captained the side throughout her time in east London. Her final game will come on Saturday against WSL champions Manchester City.

A Decision Made for the Right Reasons

West Ham did make an approach to keep Gorry beyond this season, but she declined. The midfielder has two young children and has been open throughout her time in England about the realities of balancing professional football with motherhood, having spoken publicly about eating disorders, going through IVF and the challenges facing mothers in the women’s game.

An emotional goodbye ❤️



We can confirm that Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United at the end of the 2025/26 season. — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 14, 2026

She described the timing as right for her and her family, arriving at the club with a two-year-old daughter and leaving with what she called an even bigger family.

What She Meant to West Ham

Gorry has been far more than a footballer to this club. She took on the captaincy and became a genuine leader both on and off the pitch, using her platform to shine a light on issues that matter well beyond football.

BREAKING: 10 Sport understands Matildas veteran Katrina Gorry will LEAVE WSL club West Ham at the end of her contract.



Gorry has previously signalled an intention to return to her former Ninja A-League club Brisbane Roar. pic.twitter.com/meIoRDc9fB — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) May 14, 2026

Last season she featured in every WSL match as West Ham recorded their highest points tally. This campaign she has made 18 appearances across all competitions while also helping Australia reach the Women’s Asian Cup final.

Thank you for everything, Mini ⚒️ — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 14, 2026

Guarino Pays Tribute

Head coach Rita Guarino, who joined the club in December, was full of praise for Gorry despite their limited time working together, highlighting her experience, resilience and winning mentality as qualities that drove the group forward during her spell in charge.

Katrina Gorry has announced she's leaving West Ham United.



Is an A-League return on the cards?



DETAILS ▶️ https://t.co/z6as1XsTHL pic.twitter.com/1Y6OJ5bPB1 — CODE Football (@codefootballau) May 14, 2026

Also read: West Ham United Women Show Clear Signs of Progress Under Rita Guarino as Club Earns Praise On and Off the Pitch