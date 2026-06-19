West Ham Sign Spain World Cup Winner Laia Codina From Arsenal on Three Year Deal

West Ham United have completed the signing of Spain international Laia Codina from Arsenal on a three year contract.

The 26 year old FIFA Women’s World Cup winner joins the Hammers as one of their most significant signings of the summer, strengthening the defensive unit under head coach Rita Guarino.

Codina arrives in east London with an extraordinary trophy cabinet accumulated across spells at Barcelona and Arsenal. The centre-back won multiple domestic titles, UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain, establishing herself as one of the most decorated defenders in the Women’s Super League.

BREAKING: West Ham United have announced the signing of World Cup winner Laia Codina 🚨



The Spain international has penned a three-year contract at the Club following her departure from fellow Barclays Women’s Super League side Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/DLeMM5YlXk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2026

Experience From Elite Clubs and International Success

The Spanish international spent three seasons at Arsenal, making 58 appearances across all competitions while helping the club win the Women’s League Cup, the Champions League and the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Before her move to England, Codina developed through Barcelona’s renowned academy and won three Liga F titles and two Champions League trophies with the Catalan giants.

✍️ West Ham have signed Spain international Laia Codina on a three-year deal following her departure from Arsenal. #whufc pic.twitter.com/15VqWFXxvb — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) June 19, 2026

Her international credentials remain unmatched. During Spain’s triumphant 2023 World Cup campaign, Codina started every knockout match including the final against England while also scoring in the round-of-16 victory over Switzerland. Those experiences bring invaluable winning mentality to West Ham’s squad.

West Ham United have announced the signing of Laia Codina.



The Spanish international has signed a three-year-deal with the hammers following her departure from Arsenal.#whufc #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/ruhNfCm5KJ — Women's Football Talk (@WFTalks) June 19, 2026

Codina Fills Defensive Leadership Void

The arrival comes at precisely the right moment as West Ham navigate significant defensive departures. The loss of Shelina Zadorsky particularly leaves a leadership vacuum, with Codina providing the experience and composure required at the highest level.

Guarino values defenders comfortable building attacks from deep and maintaining possession under pressure, qualities central to Codina’s development since her teenage years at Barcelona. Her combination of technical ability and defensive aggression aligns perfectly with the coach’s tactical philosophy.

🇪🇸 Laia Codina joins West Ham Women on a free transfer.



The 26-year-old Spanish centre-back arrives as a FIFA Women's World Cup winner and three-time UEFA Women's Champions League champion.✍️ pic.twitter.com/97nRzGZGIR — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 19, 2026

Also read: West Ham Co Owner David Sullivan Hit With Secret Three Year Ban Amid Safeguarding Concerns